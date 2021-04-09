Jags sweep rival Troy

The South Alabama baseball team collected an 8-0 victory over Sun Belt Conference arch rival Troy at Stanky Field last Saturday to complete a three-game series sweep of the Trojans. South Alabama also picked up a 6-0 win on Thursday and a 6-3 victory on Friday. The wins placed the Jaguars’ overall record at 16-10 on the year and moved their Sun Belt record to 5-1, which is tops in the league’s East Division. JoJo Booker and Jase Dalton combined to pitch a one-hit shutout on Saturday. Booker was the starter, going six innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out 10. Dalton came on in relief, pitching the final three innings. He struck out five and allowed no walks or hits in picking up the save. Shortstop Santi Montiel had a double and three runs batted in to lead the Jags at the plate. South Alabama begins a three-day, three-game conference series at Little Rock on Friday.

Baker, MGM win county golf titles

The Baker boys’ team and the Mary G. Montgomery girls’ team won the Mobile County Championship golf tournament crowns last Wednesday at Magnolia Grove’s Crossings Course. Baker turned in a score of 339 that easily bested the rest of the field. MGM’s 251 score was also well ahead of the rest of its field. In boys’ play, Citronelle was second, followed by Saraland, MGM, Satsuma, Theodore, Davidson and Vigor. In girls’ play, MGM was followed by Baker, Davidson, Citronelle and Murphy.

Nathan King of Citronelle won medalist honors in boys play with a 71. Teammates CJ Davis was second (77), followed by Gavin Gwin (78) and Joshua Yim (84), both of Baker. Baker’s Katelyn Foster (74) was the girls’ medalist, followed by MGM’s Kylie Johnston (78) and Anna King (81) and Davidson’s Maleah KING (91).

The top 16 finishers in the boys’ competition advance to the Mobile County Match Play Championship to be held April 14 at Spring Hill College Golf course. Those 16 are King, Davis, Gwin and Yim, as well as Collin Pate (Satsuma), Houston Darst (Baker), Christian Gartman (MGM), Grant Singleton (Saraland), Thomas Cumbie (Baker), Dawson Carter (Saraland), Turner Collins (MGM), Blake Presley (Citronelle), Zach Burkett (Saraland), Waylon Reed (Saraland), Chase Williams (Theodore) and Colton Vickers (Theodore).

Jags hold first scrimmage

South Alabama held its first scrimmage of spring drills last Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The 90-minute scrimmage found QB Jake Bentley passing for 214 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring tosses of 56 and 19 yards to Jalen Tolbert. Bentley, who was 17 of 28 passing, also threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Devin Voisin. QB Desmond Trotter threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Jalen Wayne and QB Eli Gainey hit Christian Wortham on a 69-yard TD pass play. Quentin Wilfawn and Jaden Voisin had five tackles each and the defense accounted for a total of six sacks. PK Diego Guajardo was 3 of 4 in field goal tries, including a 51-yarder, and punter Jack Brooks averaged 44.5 yards on five punts.