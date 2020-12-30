Toney skipping Cotton Bowl

Mobile’s Kadarius Toney is one of four top receivers for the Florida Gators who will be skipping Wednesday’s Cotton Bowl game against Oklahoma. Toney announced recently he decided not to play in the game to prepare himself for the 2021 NFL Draft.

One of the steps toward his preparation for the draft will be to take part in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The former Blount quarterback, who was selected the Class 6A Back of the Year as a senior when he passed for 3,604 yards and 37 touchdowns and also rushed for 896 yards and 16 more touchdowns, was a jack of all trades for the Gators. This season he was the team’s leading receiver, catching 70 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He had a big impact in other areas as well, rushing 19 times for 161 yards and one touchdown, returning 11 punts for 139 yards and a touchdown, and returning seven kickoffs for 155 yards but no scores. That gave him 1,439 yards and 12 touchdowns of total offense this season. He was responsible for 72 points scored.

Toney joined teammates Kyle Pitts, a tight end and first-team All-America pick, and receivers Jacob Copeland and Trevon Grimes in skipping the Cotton Bowl; each of the players is planning to begin preparing for the NFL Draft.

Auburn hires Harsin as head coach

Auburn finally got its man Tuesday night, naming Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin as the Tigers’ new head football coach, replacing the fired Gus Malzahn.

Interestingly, this will be the second time Harsin has followed Malzahn as head coach at a school. He was named head coach at Arkansas State following the 2012 season when Malzahn was named head coach at Auburn. Now he follows Malzahn at Auburn.

During the search, several names popped up as candidates for the Auburn job, including Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, UAB head coach Bill Clark, Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venable, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, and Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, among others.

Harsin spent the previous seven seasons as head coach at Boise State where he compiled a 69-19 record while winning three Mountain West Conference (MWC) titles. A former Boise State quarterback, assistant coach and offensive coordinator, Harsin is 76-24 overall as a head coach – including one season at Arkansas State – and has directed his programs to bowl games every season.

He led the Broncos to five 10-win seasons, seven consecutive bowl appearances and six MWC West Division Championships. This past season he led the program to a 5-2 mark and a trip to the MWC championship game.

Jags begin conference hoops play

South Alabama’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will begin Sun Belt Conference play this weekend. This year, in an effort by the league office to limit the number of days teams are on the road traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic, all conference play will consist of back-to-back games on Fridays and Saturdays.

As a result, the South Alabama men’s team will travel to Statesboro, Ga., this weekend to face Georgia Southern. The Jags, 6-3, will play the Panthers at 5 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. The South Alabama women, 3-3 on the year, will entertain Georgia Southern at the Mitchell Center on Friday and Saturday, with tipoff for both games set for 1 p.m.