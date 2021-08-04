Freddie Davis moves to Blount

Freddie Davis, who had been tabbed as the starting quarterback at McGill-Toolen for the upcoming season, instead has decided to transfer and has enrolled at Blount High School for his senior season.

The move took place last week, just a few days before Alabama High School Athletic Association teams were set to begin fall practices for the upcoming season. The two schools are Class 6A, Region 1 rivals. Davis started several games for the Yellow Jackets last season when starter Spencer Arceneaux was injured and he led McGill’s 7-on-7 competition throughout the summer. He heads to a program that just lost its head coach, Lev Holly, who took an administrative position with the Mobile County Public School System. Former Williamson head coach Dedrick Sumpter has been named Blount’s interim head coach. Junior Aaron Carabin is expected to take Davis’ place as McGill’s starting quarterback. The two schools play each other Oct. 15 at McGill-Toolen’s Lipscomb Field.

Fairhope’s Banks ineligible

Fairhope senior safety T.J. Banks, projected as a Top 40 recruit out of the state of Alabama for the Class of 2022, will not be eligible to play for the Pirates this season. Banks, a 6-foot-3, 196-pounder who was being recruited by schools including Auburn, Tennessee and Ole Miss, announced on his Twitter account last week that he had been ruled academically ineligible to compete this season.

Banks took full responsibility for his circumstances in a Twitter post that included, “It breaks my heart to say this and it’s embarrassing. I love this sport with a passion, it was my dream.” Saying he was “deeply sorry” and that he had “failed my family and everyone else around me,” Banks said he hopes college recruiters will continue to show interest in him. “I would still l love to come to play if any program would like to take a chance,” he wrote.

He will continue as a student at Fairhope and wrote that he has enough core credits to graduate on time.

Two more join Jags’ roster

Former Texas A&M linebacker Ke’Shun Brown and former TCU safety Atanza Vongor have announced they will be transferring to South Alabama and joining the school’s football team. Brown will have four seasons of eligibility remaining and Vongor has three.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Brown was a four-star recruit out of Carver High School in Montgomery in the Class of 2019. He was redshirted his first season and last season originally opted out before rejoining the team. He entered the transfer portal during the summer.

Vongor was also a four-star recruit out of South Grand Prairie, Texas, High School, and was doing well at TCU, but he was sidelined by a knee injury. When he returned the Horned Frogs had a stacked secondary and his playing time was limited. He is 6-1 and weighs 200 pounds. South Alabama has now signed 13 players out of the transfer portal heading into Kane Wommack’s first season as the Jags’ head coach. The Jags open the season Sept. 4 against Southern Miss at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Jags’ Gallmon on Wuerffel list

South Alabama defensive back Keith Gallmon, a former standout at Mobile Christian, has been named to the Danny Wuerffel Award watch list. He is one of 93 players from across the country named as a candidate for the award that honors college football’s top community servant.

Wuerffel is a former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Florida. Gallmon, a Mobile native, is South Alabama’s nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Gallmon has been a participant in the SouthServes Food Box Assembly program, the Jags4Justice unity march, a Secure the Ballot voter registration drive and South Alabama Athletics’ Coping with COVID session (at the start of the 2020 season). He has also taken part in several other community enhancement programs during his time at the school.

On the field, Gallmon made 84 tackles and 10 pass breakups a year ago. He has been named a second-team preseason All-Sun Belt Conference honoree and Pro Football Focus named him as one of the top 10 returning safeties in the country for the upcoming season. The junior has also been named to All-America lists by Pro Football Focus and the Pro Football Network.

Jags’ Brooks makes Guy list

Jack Brooks, South Alabama’s sophomore punter from Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia, has been named to the Ray Guy Award watch list for the upcoming season.

Guy is the former Southern Miss All-America punter who was also an all-star in the NFL. Brooks is one of 51 punters from across the country named to the watch list. Last season, Brooks averaged 41.7 yards per punt, second in the Sun Belt Conference, while dropping 11 of his 40 punts inside the 20 yard line and booted seven punts of 50 yards or more.

In his first season with the Jags, Brooks averaged 42.02 yards per punt, which ranks third all-time at South Alabama. He is a second-team preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection heading into the upcoming season.