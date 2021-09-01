R.L. Watson dies at 74

Former Alma and Baldwin County head football coach R.L. Watson died Sunday morning of COVID-19. He was 74 years old. Watson coached for nine seasons at Alma High School (1979-87), posting a record of 56-40-1 during that period. He later moved to Baldwin County High where he coached for five seasons (1988-92), posting a record of 39-16. He served as a head coach for 19 seasons in his career, collecting an all-time record of 116-86-1. Other stops in his head coaching career included Patrician Academy (1972-73, 17-4 record), Escambia Academy (1974, 3-7) and Andalusia High (1993-94, 1-19).

Former Jag headed to Romania

Former South Alabama women’s basketball standout Antoniette Lewis has signed a professional contract with ACS KSE Targu Secuiesc in Romania, it was announced last week. “I’m so excited for Nette,” said head women’s basketball coach Terry Fowler. “She has shared the dream of playing professionally since we began recruiting her as a senior at Harding Academy. To see the work she has put in during her time at South Alabama, I’m not surprised that this day has finally arrived. Nette is a continual learner and having the experience to play in Europe is another step in her journey. JagNation is so proud of her and we wish her all the best!”

Lewis left her mark in the Mitchell Center as just the third individual in program history to surpass 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 100 blocks in a career. In all, she totaled 1,559 points, 1,091 rebounds, 237 blocks, 148 assists and 142 steals while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor. Additionally, Lewis ranked in the top five at USA in blocks (second), rebounds (third), double-doubles and points (fourth).

USA softball’s McCain promoted

South Alabama softball head coach Becky Clark announced recently that Kristiana McCain has been promoted to associate head coach.

“I would like to thank Coach Clark and the entire administration at South Alabama for allowing me this opportunity,” McCain said. “Coach Clark gave me a chance to be a part of an amazing program 12 years ago and I never knew I would have an opportunity to be in this position as associate head coach.”

This past spring, the Jags finished with 31 wins, including 13 Sun Belt victories, while finishing second at the conference tournament and making the program’s first NCAA Regional appearance since 2015 – the program’s fifth postseason appearance. The 31 wins were the most for the program since the 2017 season (35).

“I’m blessed to have a tremendous staff and Coach McCain has been a major cornerstone of that group for the past 12 years,” Clark said. “Her overall knowledge of the game combined with her work ethic and loyalty to the program make her an invaluable asset to the program as a whole.”

McCain — who has been a member of the Jaguar coaching staff since 2010 – oversees both the hitter and slapper development, as well as infield defense. She also assists Clark in all phases of game-day strategy, player development and scouting and oversees game-day filming. McCain also oversees both official and unofficial recruiting visits, as well as camp coordination.

Jags perform well in academics

A record 222 University of South Alabama student-athletes were honored for their performance in the classroom during the 2020-21 academic year when the Sun Belt Conference announced its annual awards recently. South had 131 student-athletes named to the Commissioner’s List — which recognizes those with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher in the fall and spring semesters — and another 91 on the Academic Honor Roll (including those whose GPA ranged between 3.00-3.49), marking the seventh straight year Jaguar Athletics has had more than150 student-athletes awarded with the honor.

All 17 Jag sports programs contributed multiple members to the total, led by the football team with 37 individuals. Baseball had 33 student-athletes recognized, while both the women’s track and field/cross country and men’s track and field/cross country teams had 32 and 31 members qualify, respectively. Both track and field/cross country programs had the most student-athletes named to the Commissioner’s List, as the women’s program had 27 student-athletes named and the men’s team featured 20 student-athletes.