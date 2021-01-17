Gulf Shores hires Mark Hudspeth

Gulf Shores High School announced last Friday morning it has hired former Austin Peay and former Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Mark Hudspeth as the Dolphins’ new head football coach. Hudspeth also is a former head coach at North Alabama and spent time as an assistant coach at Mississippi State. Gulf Shores was 2-8 last season.

Thompson on Wooden watch list

Former Faith Academy standout Unique Thompson of Auburn has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List for Women’s Player of the Year honors. The Theodore native leads the SEC and is second in the nation in rebounds per game (15.3) and is fourth in the SEC in points per game (18.8). She also leads the nation in double-doubles this season with seven.

Hunter, Lawson honored

Blount’s Lee Hunter and Mobile Christian’s Deontae Lawson were selected winners of their respective classifications as Lineman of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA). ASWA selects the Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year each season in all seven AHSAA classifications as well as the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA). Hunter was named the top lineman in Class 6A, with Lawson taking the 4A honor.

Other Mobile-area finalists included Terry Kirksey of Baker (7A lineman), Javonte Graves-Billips of St. Paul’s (5A back), Lucas Taylor of St. Paul’s (5A lineman) and Robert Woodyard of Williamson (4A lineman).

Gulf Coast Challenge returning

The third Gulf Coast Challenge, which features Historically Black College and University schools, will return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium on March 13 at 4 p.m. This year’s game will feature Savannah State against West Alabama. The conferences of both teams — Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and Gulf South Conference — did not play a fall schedule.

Auburn hires coordinators

New Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced last week he has hired former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator and former Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator. Mason, defensive coordinator at Stanford prior to taking the Vandy job, was considered a candidate for several coordinator positions. Bobo, who served as offensive coordinator at South Carolina last season, also spent 16 seasons as a coach, eight as offensive coordinator, at Georgia. The Tigers also hired former Alabama player Will Friend as offensive line coach. He held the same position at South Carolina last season and also coached at Tennessee and Colorado State.

Jags’ Lewis Sun Belt Player of Week

South Alabama senior center Antoinette Lewis was named the Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week on Monday for her efforts in the team’s two-game sweep of Coastal Carolina last weekend. Lewis averaged a double-double, shot 54 percent from the floor and recorded four blocks and two assists in the games. In the first game on Friday, she posted 17 points and a season-best 15 rebounds for a double-double, a team-high fourth of the season, in South Alabama’s 11-point win. On Saturday, Lewis shared game-high honors with 13 points, leading the Jags with both eight boards and three blocks. Her assist in the final 30 seconds led to the game-winning basket. She preserved the victory by blocking the Chanticleers’ 3-point shot attempt at the buzzer.

Spring Hill hoops on hold

Spring Hill College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams have not played a game this season and may not play at all. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, of which the Badger teams are members, recently canceled conference play until March. They were expected to begin play Jan. 16.

UMobile softball ranked No. 1

The University of Mobile softball team was recently picked as the top-ranked team in the Southern States Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll. The Rams picked up five first-place votes and 47 total points. They were followed, in order, by William Carey, Blue Mountain, Faulkner University, Middle Georgia State, Brewton-Parker and Stillman.