Graves-Billips to UAB

St. Paul’s standout Javonte Graves-Billips, who originally accepted an appointment to West Point (Army), announced last week he had a change of heart. He turned down the appointment and soon after announced he was committed to play at UAB. The Class 5A Back of the Year finalist and all-state honoree rushed for 1,475 yards and 16 touchdowns while helping the Saints win the 5A state championship in a 15-0 season. He also caught 41 passes for 531 yards and three more scores. He was also used at times on defense. He joins St. Paul’s teammate Devin Manigault at UAB. Manigault signed with the Blazers in December.

Shelton has solid week

Former Alabama All-America golfer Robby Shelton of Wilmer had a solid week of play in the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Honolulu last weekend. Shelton turned in a 72-hole total of 14 under par and finished in a tie for 25th place, earning $50,710. Shelton turned in rounds of 66, 67, 65 and 68 for the week, finishing seven shots behind winner Kevin Na.

Edenfield joins Gulf Shores staff

Former South Alabama offensive coordinator Kenny Edenfield has taken the same position at Gulf Shores High School under new head coach Mark Hudspeth. Edenfield was the Jags’ offensive coordinator for three seasons on Steve Campbell’s staff. Before that, he coached nine seasons at Troy and was on Hudspeth’s North Alabama staff from 2002-07.

Green heading to Troy

Saraland quarterback Karson Green has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Troy. The 6-foot-0, 195-pounder, who was the starting quarterback at Satsuma before transferring to Saraland for his senior season, helped the Spartans to an 11-3 season. He passed for 2,347 yards and 28 touchdowns, while also rushing for 212 yards and 11 scores. He was an honorable mention Class 6A all-state selection.

Nezat transferring to West Florida

Former Saraland three-year starter Brett Nezat, who signed with Arkansas State following his senior season a year ago, entered the transfer portal and announced via Twitter he is heading to West Florida. Nezat, who helped the Spartans to a 37-4 record during his time there, passed for 1,539 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior, while throwing for 2,063 yards and 15 TDs as a junior at Saraland. Arkansas State recently hired Butch Jones as head coach after former head coach Blake Anderson accepted the head coaching job at Utah State.

‘Kool-Aid’ named Mr. Football

Pinson Valley standout and Alabama signee Ga’Quincy McKinstry, known as “Kool-Aid” by his teammates and fans, was named Mr. Football 2020 by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA). McKinstry is considered the state’s No. 1 prospect from the 2021 recruiting class. A defensive back-wide receiver, he is expected to play in the secondary at Alabama. He was also named the Class 6A Back of the Year by ASWA. Though opposing teams usually went away from him, he had 12 pass breakups and two interceptions this season, returning both of the picks for touchdowns. He also had 45 receptions for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns.