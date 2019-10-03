SUBMITTED – Impact 100 Baldwin County has announced the 10 nonprofit organizations that have been selected as its 2019 grant finalists. Five of the finalists will each receive a $101,000 grant at the Annual Grant Awards gala.

The 10 finalists were selected from 41 applications reviewed by Impact 100 Baldwin County’s Focus Groups. Sandy Stepan, Grants Chair, reports that the field of applicants was impressive.

“The overall quality of the applications was really strong this year. Each nonprofit application is put through a rigorous evaluation process including site visits, analysis of financials and discussions about organizational strengths. I know that members of the five Focus Groups had a very hard time selecting finalists. We wish we could give grants to each and every applicant.”

The 2019 grant finalists and their projects are:

Arts & Culture

• Baldwin County Heritage Museum: Museum Revamp

• Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre: Performing Arts Space

Education

• Baldwin County Education Coalition, Inc.: Literacy-building Classroom Libraries

• Mobile Baykeeper: Strategic Watershed Awareness Monitoring Program

Environment, Recreation and Preservation

• The Baldwin County Humane Society: Stray and Feral Cat Trap, Neuter and Return

• The Weeks Bay Foundation, Inc.: Fish River Restoration and Recreation Project

Family

• Prodisee Pantry: It’s About Hunger

• Youth-Reach Gulf Coast: Transportation Needs

Health & Wellness

• Hope Center: Expanding Hope

• Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation: Reaching & Equipping Baldwin County on Youth Mental Health

Impact 100’s Annual Grant Awards is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4. The two finalists from each focus area will make a brief presentation to Impact members at the meeting. Those members will vote and the five grant recipients will be announced that night.

Impact 100 Baldwin County is a community of women seeking to transform the quality of life in Baldwin County by awarding high-impact grants to nonprofits working in the county. Through the power of collective giving, each member’s annual $1,000 contribution is pooled to produce these transformative grants. This year’s awards will bring the grant total to over $3.5 million dollars across 12 years.

PHOTO CAPTION: (Standing, from left) Casi Callaway and J.J. Moody, Mobile Baykeeper; Diana Brewer, Weeks Bay Foundation; Megan Melvin and Allison Moore, Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation; Tammy Kinney, Baldwin County Heritage Museum; June Taylor, Baldwin County Heritage Museum; Dana Smith and Lori Hammond, Hope Center; (Seated, from left) Erin Langley, Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre; Deann Servos, Prodisee Pantry; Yael Girard, Weeks Bay Foundation; Zac Wood and David Williams, Youth-Reach Gulf Coast; Terry Burkle, Baldwin County Education Coalition; Abby Pruet, Baldwin County Humane Society.