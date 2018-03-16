SUBMITTED — Impact 100 Baldwin County will offer a free grant writing workshop on March 27 for any 501(c)(3) primarily serving Baldwin County.

The workshop will be held 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Baldwin County Central Annex in Robertsdale. Registration is available at www.impact100baldwincounty.org.

The session will provide information and tools for nonprofit organizations to maximize funding opportunities. “We are seeking to help charitable organizations in our County to become more professional, which helps them not only increase their opportunities to receive an Impact 100 grant, but to compete for other grants,” said Barbara Leavitt, Grant Committee Chair.

In addition to this workshop, Impact 100 Baldwin County will offer counseling, by appointment, with its Visioning Committee. “This will allow nonprofits to consult with an impartial specialist in the development of transformational ideas,” Leavitt said. “These are highly skilled, professional people we are offering at no cost to non-profits.”

Since forming in 2008, Impact 100 Baldwin County has distributed $2.6 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations. These grants are funded by pooling the $1,000 donations of each of the members as part of a “giving circle”. The goal is to reach 500 members each year, enabling Impact 100 to give five $100,000 grants – one in each of the five focus groups.

Historically, in Baldwin County, most charitable giving has been awarded in smaller amounts which constantly has nonprofits in a fundraising mode. Providing a large transformative grants enables the non-profit to dream big, said Melanie Harris, President of Impact 100 Baldwin County.

“What we are offering, and have continued to build over the last 10 years, is a way for those charitable organizations serving Baldwin County residents to think bigger in a way that allows them to transform their organization and those they serve,” Harris said. “Many of these organizations haven’t seen the resources available to dream about what they can accomplish and we are trying to help them open their eyes to the opportunity that now exists.”

This year’s membership drive will close March 31 and the number and amount of available grants will be announced April 12. Interested non-profits will have until May 1 to submit a Letter of Intent to apply for a grant and June 5 is the last date to submit the grant proposal.

Grants are awarded in five areas: arts & culture; education; environment, preservation & recreation; family; health & wellness. Nonprofits can apply in any of these categories and Impact 100 members volunteer to serve on committees to evaluate the grants and select finalists, and the entire membership votes to determine the winners.

Impact 100’s mission is to improve the lives of residents by awarding high-impact grants to local non-profits that fund innovative, meaningful projects which allow agencies to better serve their clients and to improve the Baldwin County community.

For additional information about the grant workshop or Impact 100 Baldwin County, visit www.Impact100BaldwinCounty.org.