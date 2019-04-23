SUBMITTED — At their annual celebration Monday evening, Impact 100 Baldwin County announced a major milestone — they will award five $101,000 grants this year to nonprofits serving Baldwin County. These $101,000 record-breaking grants will fund programs that are transformative for the recipients and make a difference in the quality of life in Baldwin County.

Each year, Impact 100’s grants are given in direct relation to the number of members who join or renew their membership in the organization. The more members, the more grant money. Based on the concept of collective giving, each member’s $1,000 donation is pooled to make these high-impact grants, and every dollar of the membership contribution goes directly to the nonprofits.

The membership drive, which ended March 31, produced a historic high of over 500 Baldwin County members. Since forming in 2008, this all-volunteer women’s philanthropic organization has distributed $3.1 million in grants to local nonprofits.

“During our membership campaign, we have had the opportunity to meet so many amazing women who share our caring and compassion for our community,” said Ann Rumley, President of Impact 100 Baldwin County. “Together, we can continue to create ripples of hope throughout Baldwin County. We are so excited to award five grants of $101,000 this year!”

Grants are awarded in five areas: arts & culture; education; environment, preservation & recreation; family; and health & wellness. Nonprofits can apply in any of theses categories. Impact 100 members volunteer to serve in groups that evaluate the grant applications and select finalists, with the entire membership voting to select the five $101,000 grant recipients.

Nonprofits have until May 7 to submit their Letter of Intent with June 4 the deadline for submitting their Grant Application. The actual grants will be awarded at the Impact 100 Baldwin County Annual Meeting in the fall.

Impact 100 Baldwin County’s mission is to improve the lives of residents by awarding high-impact grants to local nonprofits that fund innovative, meaningful projects that allow agencies to better serve their clients and to improve the Baldwin County community. Impact100BaldwinCounty.org

PHOTO: Nancy Lambe, center, welcomes new members Sarah Gordon, left, and Lydia Peterson, right, to Impact 100 Baldwin County’s Celebration. Due to these members,

and many like them, the organization will award five $101,000 grants to area nonprofits.