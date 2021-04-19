While site work continues at the new ALDI regional headquarters down the road, the town of Loxley announced another economic development project Monday, one that expects to create a $20 million investment and as many as 55 new jobs. Imperial Dade, an independently-owned and -operated distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, plans to break ground on a 220,000-square-foot logistics hub on County Road 49.

In March, the Loxley Industrial Development Board granted a 10-year noneducational tax abatement to two companies tied to the development — Imperial Bag & Paper Co LLC and I-10/Gulf Coast Logistics Center LLC — for capital investments of $7.25 million and $13.4 million, respectively. The Baldwin County Commission approved the abatement Tuesday.

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 65,000 customers across the United States and Puerto Rico. The new logistics hub, developed and owned by I-10/Gulf Coast Logistics Center LLC, will be the first Class-A industrial facility constructed in Baldwin County, with Imperial Dade making the move from their existing Loxley location.