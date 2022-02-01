Alabama Power, which maintains a 600-acre coal ash pond at Plant Barry on the bank of the Mobile River, is evaluating the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recent responses to applicants requesting extensions for continued disposal of coal ash at similar ponds nationwide.

Alabama Power, which was not one of those applicants, has already halted the disposal of coal ash into its existing pond area. But a spokesperson for the utility last week would not acknowledge whether the recent enforcement measures had implications on the plan to “cap-in-place” coal ash at Plant Barry.

“We are evaluating EPA’s responses to those applications and we will continue to work with them, as well as the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, to safely close our ash ponds,” spokesperson Beth Thomas said.

Earlier this month, the EPA responded to several applicants hoping to keep their coal ash ponds open at least temporarily, “putting several facilities on notice regarding their obligations to comply with [coal ash] regulations and laying out plans for future regulatory actions to ensure coal ash impoundments meet strong environmental and safety standards.”

“I’ve seen firsthand how coal ash contamination can hurt people and communities,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a news release. “Coal ash surface impoundments and landfills must operate and close in a manner that protects public health and the environment. For too long, communities already disproportionately impacted by high levels of pollution have been burdened by improper coal ash disposal. Today’s actions will help us protect communities and hold facilities accountable. We look forward to working with our state partners to reverse damage that has already occurred.”

In 2018, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) fined Alabama Power $1.25 million over groundwater pollution at six coal ponds, including Plant Barry, where testing indicates elevated levels of arsenic and cobalt. But last year, ADEM approved the utility’s permit to “cap-in-place” the coal ash in the existing, unlined pond, rather than requiring the utility to excavate the pond and move the ash to a modern inland landfill.

The EPA, which adopted new rules after two massive coal ash spills in Tennessee and North Carolina, required coal ash ponds nationwide to stop receiving waste and begin closure by April 2021, but allowed as many as 57 facilities to seek extensions. Three of those extension permits were denied in recent actions, after the EPA identified “several potential deficiencies with groundwater monitoring, cleanup, and closure activities, including a lack of monitoring wells, improper monitoring techniques, faulty identification of other sources of groundwater contamination, and insufficient evaluations of clean-up technologies, which could prevent adequate groundwater cleanup.”

In its news release, the agency emphasized “the proposed determinations re-state EPA’s consistently held position that surface impoundments or landfills cannot be closed with coal ash in contact with groundwater. Limiting the contact between coal ash and groundwater after closure is critical to minimizing releases of contaminants into the environment and will help ensure communities near these facilities have access to safe water for drinking and recreation.”

Frank Holleman, senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC), found the news to be promising.

“The [EPA] has stepped up to offer communities hope and to protect clean water, rivers, and drinking water supplies from the threats posed by coal ash,” he said. “With EPA’s leadership, we now have the opportunity to put coal ash pollution and catastrophes behind us and to restore commonsense protections for communities across the South who have lived with coal ash contamination for far too long.”

In Alabama, SELC claims utilities including Alabama Power, TVA, and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative are planning to leave over 110 million tons of coal ash in unlined, leaking pits. But they acknowledged last week the exact implications of the EPA’s recent determinations are still unclear.

ADEM spokesperson Lynn Battle said the recent EPA determinations were not applicable to facilities in Alabama.

“ADEM has not received any updated guidance from the EPA regarding the closure of coal ash impoundments since the EPA action announced on January 11,” she wrote. “It also should be pointed out that none of the facilities referred to in the EPA’s Jan. 11 press release are in Alabama. Alabama’s regulations regarding the closure of coal ash impoundments have been a work in progress. ADEM has been in continuous communication with the EPA concerning those regulations. If the EPA makes changes to the federal rules, ADEM will make appropriate changes to Alabama’s CCR program.”

Cade Kistler, program director at Mobile Baykeeper, was more optimistic. Permit holders in Georgia were asking their state agency for clarification on the ruling, but he added, “in our opinion this means the ADEM permit is no longer valid under federal law and [Alabama Power] will have to revise their plan, likely to remove coal ash.”

Separately, on Jan. 3, Alabama Power and ADEM entered into a consent decree over excess hydrogen chloride emissions at Plant Barry, the second such violation in as many years. The utility agreed to pay a $75,000 fine.

In our normal compliance testing of Unit 4 at Plant Barry we had a result slightly above a permit limit, and self-reported it to [ADEM],” Thomas explained. “[ADEM] has proposed a consent order to resolve the issue and we agree to the terms and conditions of the order. We have conducted a comprehensive investigation, including retesting Unit 4, and we are confident the unit will continue to be in compliance going forward.”