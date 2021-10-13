Maybe I should try my hand at something else, say swimming across Mobile Bay or running — no, forget running, not a good idea. Just something else besides trying to correctly pick the outcome of high school football games.

Last week I actually felt pretty good about my picks. Then Fairhope beat Theodore, Mobile Christian beat St. Michael, Pine Forest beat Baker, and Murphy beat Alma Bryant, and, well, things didn’t go as well as I had hoped.

But we’re back, ready to take on another slate of games and to see what happens. The games are gaining importance as the regular season has just three more weeks to go. The top four teams in each region will qualify for the playoffs. The teams that don’t make the playoffs will look toward spring practice and the 2022 season. While some teams are locks to make the playoffs already, others are still fighting for a position. That will make the pressure to win the next few games strong for some teams.

Last week I went 14-5 overall and that puts me at an even 100-40 for the year. Let’s see what happens with the following picks this week:

Alma Bryant vs. Davidson (at Baker): Both of these teams have struggled of late and are looking to pick up some wins

in the closing weeks of the regular season. Both are out of the playoff chase, so producing a good finish is the goal. Which team will play the best this week? The pick: Alma Bryant.