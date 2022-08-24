After a strong first week of the high school football season, things start to get serious this week, at least in some regions in which regional matchups begin. Class 6A, Region 1 and Class 5A, Region 1 are both nine-team regions, so, in the words of Spanish Fort head coach Chase Smith, “there’s not a lot of wiggle room.”

There are teams that look to bounce back from tough losses in the opening week and teams that are playing their first game of the season this week. There are plenty of aspects to games this week that are important, even in Week 2 — or as the Alabama High School Athletic Association calls it, Week 1, as last week’s games were considered Week 0. Go figure.

Here’s a look at Five Things to watch this week:

Region matchups: As previously noted, local teams in Class 6A and Class 5A are in nine-team regions, and with only four playoff slots available per region, there is extra emphasis, intensity and importance placed on these games. Teams that lost last week are disappointed, to be sure, but those were not region games, so they can be tolerated. The important region games, for some, begin this week.

In Class 6A, Spanish Fort is at Blount. Both teams suffered tough losses last week, so they aren’t just looking to win an important region game, they’re looking to get on the winning track. Another similar game is the matchup of St. Paul’s at McGill-Toolen. St. Paul’s lost at home in the “Battle of Old Shell Road” to UMS-Wright in a competitive game. McGill-Toolen traveled to Montgomery and lost to Class 4A top-ranked Montgomery Catholic.

In other 6A region games, Murphy visits Saraland, and Robertsdale is at Theodore. In Class 5A, Vigor plays B.C. Rain, and Williamson faces LeFlore, while Citronelle travels to Gulf Shores.

Opening games: This week marks the opening week of the season for four teams in the Lagniappe area — Davidson, Alma Bryant, Satsuma and Murphy. There are a lot of interesting angles to each of the games. How will Murphy, which struggled last season, look under new head coach John McKenzie? Davidson and Alma Bryant are expected to be improved this season. Can they open the season with a win? Satsuma is looking for a good start under its new head coach, Rodney Jordan. The games include Davidson at Hillcrest-Evergreen, Holtville at Alma Bryant, Murphy at Saraland and Satsuma at Cottage Hill Christian.

Bounce back games: Several teams used to winning took losses in their opening games and are looking to this week’s game to reverse that situation. But it won’t be a simple task. The two such games that stand out include Spanish Fort at Blount and St. Paul’s at McGill-Toolen. As already noted, both are region games, so there’s that aspect to the outcome, but also, an 0-2 start for any of these teams, considering the remaining schedules they each face, would be tough.

Baker, a team expected to challenge for the Class 7A, Region 1 crown, lost a tough game against Theodore and will look to pick up a win when it entertains Wetumpka. St. Michael played a good, close game against Gulf Shores but dropped its opener. It faces Chickasaw, which won its opening game last week. Mary G. Montgomery is a team many believe is on the upswing after some tough recent seasons, but it fell in overtime to Williamson last week. The Vikings play at Charles Henderson in Troy.

Saraland sophomores: Quarterback K.J. Lacey and wide receiver-kick returner Ryan Williams wasted no time in establishing themselves as big-play threats in the Spartans’ offense. The sophomores led the way in Saraland’s 43-23 win over Daphne. Lacey, who transferred to Saraland from Daphne, returned to his old school and connected on 23 of 33 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns, while also scoring another TD on a run. Williams scored four touchdowns for the Spartans, returning a punt 75 yards, then hauling in scoring passes of five, 31 and 19 yards, one of those on a halfback pass. Both players have already hit the radar of college recruiters from Power 5 conferences.

Return to Ladd-Peebles: After wavering on how to handle the need for home fields for its schools without on-campus stadiums and while construction continues on some campuses to supply those stadiums, the Mobile County Public School System signed a contract on Monday to play 14 games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium this season. That begins this week with Vigor facing B.C. Rain on Thursday and Williamson taking on LeFlore on Friday.