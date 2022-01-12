By Mike Thomason

Christina Proenza-Coles, “American Founders: How People of African Descent Established Freedom in the New World.” (2021 NewSouth Books, Montgomery, AL) ISBN: 978-1-58838-467-6. Paperback, pp. 400, $24.95.

The remarkable book “American Founders: How People of African Descent Established Freedom in the New World,” the author assures us, is not “an academic endeavor” but an effort to help readers understand the history of the New World is a product of the contributions of Europeans, Africans and Native Americans, slave and free, from the end of the European medieval period up to the 20th century.

If we study any one group we will not really understand the colonial period in the Americas. For many years we have assumed the Africans in the New World were all slaves, prevented from making meaningful positive contributions beyond supplying forced labor. We have assumed the same about Native Americans: They were in much the same position and their positive input was blocked, also. We have been led to believe only the European role in the New World was really important. In assuming this we miss the contributions of the vast majority of the people involved. So it is quite likely we have not understood the process of the New World’s growth and development over the past 500 hundred years.

“American Founders” argues the majority of the people living in North and South America were of African origins. Some were free people whose skills everyone depended on, one way or another. In fact, most of the European minority were not free. Freedom, as we know it today, was in short supply for almost everyone. By the 1700s the African population grew dramatically as Africans were enslaved, transported in horrible conditions to produce sugar, and later tobacco and cotton, on large plantations for export to Europe. The Africans who were enslaved were treated quite harshly, especially in the sugar plantations in Brazil and the Caribbean. If they tried to escape, and many did try, and were caught, they suffered very severe punishment; flogging, mutilation or worse. The only way they could end their enslavement was by “self-liberating,” or what we used to call running away.

Despite the odds, many tried to escape and sought out isolated maroon settlements, where other slaves had managed to assemble and protect their freedom by force. In North America, there were several such settlements in Spanish Florida. There were also maroon settlements in Mexico, Brazil and elsewhere in South America. The colonial powers attacked these runaway communities but often had to negotiate with them because they were quite powerful and located in remote and inhospitable places. Their existence offered slaves hope, but only the horrors of plantation life made these fugitive towns seem appealing.

Male slaves might have chosen to fight for or against the colonial power in hopes of securing their freedom. There never were enough soldiers and many colonial military units were composed of ex-slaves, Native Americans and Europeans. Female slaves had fewer choices. They could have become concubines or cooks. Man and women slaves might have tried to escape together but their chances were still long. Free people of color living in towns had better lives, often based on skills that were both desirable and uncommon. Depending on the rarity of the skill, a person of African descent’s status might be decent, especially if free people of color were well tolerated in that community. Such chances were better in North America north of the plantation South.

Author Christina Proenza-Coles presents brief biographical sketches of free people of color who did make unusually valuable contributions. Some slaves managed to rise above their enslaved status, as well, but it is hard to know what proportion of the African American population they represented. While considerations of race alone would not dictate one’s social position, they did have a major bearing. Segregation was routinely practiced and there were colored military units, but, if necessary, people of different races might serve together in the same unit.

Some free people of color might travel to the colonial metropole, but that was hardly common. Slaves might accompany their masters to Europe as personal servants if there was enough money and the slave could be counted on to not run away. By the mid-18th century, it was unwise in the extreme to take a slave to the British Isles as he could instantly be declared free.

Although this book does not discuss the price or value of a slave, it was considerable by the early 19th century and had grown exponentially as large plantations produced commodities such as sugar and cotton. With little mechanization, slave labor allowed a substantial profit to plantation owners.

While the author does not claim her work to be academic, it is certainly not light reading. She discusses the statuses of people of color in North, South and Central America, so it is a large canvas she is working on. She does make her point that all the ethnic groups involved made important and often unique contributions to the New World, which must be understood if we are to appreciate the impact they have had on our world. “American Founders” is an impressive and sobering examination of the colonial era throughout the Americas. This paperback edition is just off the press. Both Christina Proenza-Coles and NewSouth Books deserve our thanks.