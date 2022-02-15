The Mobile City Council is set to consider Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s redistricting plan, consisting of four Black-majority districts by voting-age population, amid continued and significant opposition.

The plan would give the Black voting age population of District 7 a 51-percent majority, while the White voting age population in the district would be set at 44 percent. In addition to the fourth Black-majority district, the plan would give District 5 a non-White majority as well. Despite these recent changes to the plan, it still faces opposition.

Council President C.J. Small had initially sponsored the redistricting plan, but pulled back, citing community concerns over it.

“While I initially agreed to co-sponsor the mayor’s redistricting ordinance, in order to allow it to appear on the council agenda, after much consideration, I’ve decided it’s important to step back,” he said in the statement. “I appreciate all the hard work the administration has put into this process and map over the last few months, but it clearly continues to be of great concern to our citizens. It is important that our citizens know we will take seriously the input they provide over the coming weeks.”

In the absence of Small’s support, Council Vice President Gina Gregory and District 5 Councilman Joel Daves have stepped up to sponsor the ordinance.

“I’m grateful two of my colleagues have stepped up to sponsor the ordinance so it can move forward, and I applaud the administration for their willingness to fund a racial polarization study, if approved by the Council,” Small said. “I’m hopeful my colleagues will see the value of an independent third-party study, which would allow all our citizens to feel confident in a final map.”

City spokesman Jason Johnson confirmed the administration would fund a racial voting polarization study if councilors approved it. It would take five votes to approve it.

Small introduced a resolution at Tuesday’s regular meeting that would call for a racial polarization study to help those with concerns feel more comfortable with the plan.

In addition to Small, District 1 Councilman Cory Penn has previously called for a third-party review. On Friday, District 2 Councilman William Carroll said he would support a review of the map as well.

A vote for a racial voting polarization study will take a supermajority of five votes from the council. Councilors now have six months to consider and pass any changes they make to the map before Stimpson’s plan takes effect. Like most other items, changes to the redistricting plan require five votes.

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds announced at Tuesday’s meeting that he would abstain from any votes pertaining to the new district map until annexation is decided. He called the current process “incomplete” because new lines would have to be drawn when and if enough new residents join the city. The abstention vow makes getting five votes to pass anything related to the new map more difficult. Making the process even more challenging is District 6 Councilman Scott Jones’ apparent unwillingness to approve Small’s resolution. At Tuesday’s meeting, Jones said he believed a racial voting polarization study wouldn’t achieve anything. If Jones votes against Small’s resolution and Reynolds holds firm to his abstention vow, all remaining five members would have to approve the measure for it to pass. With Daves and Gregory listed as sponsors of Stimpson’s current plan, it appears movement on that front is unlikely.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Robert Clopton, president of the Mobile chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People told councilors that the organization would like to see the map reflect a Black voting age population in District 7 of 53 percent, instead of the 51 under the current plan. He told Lagniappe after the meeting that Stimpson’s office failed to consider those in District 7’s voting age population who have been convicted of crimes of moral turpitude, which would make them ineligible to vote. Clopton also said the 53 percent threshold would guard against voter apathy, something that was present throughout District 7 and the city as a whole in the last municipal election.

“It comes down to there are some who can and won’t (vote), there are some who will, but can’t (vote) and there are some who feel their vote does not make a difference,” Cloptron said.

Even though he disagreed with the current map, Clopton did commend Stimpson on the plan’s latest version and called it a “significant step” in the right direction.

Corey Brown, pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in District 7, accused the council of not listening to the speakers who’ve come week after week to voice concerns over the plan. He criticized the administration’s efforts at community meetings, calling them “dog and pony shows.”

Beverly Cooper, co-founder of Stand Up Mobile, said the group had hoped for a larger percentage of Black voters to be included in District 7.

“While we are disappointed with the map presented today, we will not be deterred in our fight for fair representation for our citizens,” Cooper said in a statement. “It has always been clear that the Black community is underrepresented in city government. Now that we have the data that demonstrates this underrepresentation, no more excuses can or should be made to allow that to continue.”

Cooper told Lagniappe in a phone interview Friday, the group wanted the map to represent a threshold of 52 percent Black voters to help ensure minority voters in the district have the power to pick the candidate of their choice.

“The point we want to make is to ensure Black folks understand they have the power to decide on a candidate,” she said.

The effort to help the city’s Black population understand its power as a voting block comes after decades of attempts by those in power to disenfranchise Black voters, especially in the South, Cooper said.

In a statement released on Friday, Feb. 11, the Mobile County Democratic Party said the map came “several percentage points short” of the goal that would allow Black residents an opportunity to elect a person of their choice to the District 7 seat.

“They must make this right with a fair proposed map that truly ensures the Black community has the opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice to the Mobile City Council from the proposed new District 7,” the statement read. “Time is of the essence.”