With an ongoing pandemic, simmering civil unrest and an uncertain economic future ahead, it is a difficult time to serve at any level of government, but particularly for those in law enforcement.

Paraphrasing a conversation with another elected leader, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said there seems to be a lot happening all at once, and when you’re the face of a public agency with hundreds of employees and a multimillion-dollar budget, the buck stops with you.

“We are pretty much dealing with the pandemic of 1918, the Great Depression of the 1930s and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, all in 2020,” Battiste said. “And now, it’s hurricane season.”

Advertisements

Though it’s been a challenging year, Battiste can take some respite in Lagniappe readers selecting him as 2020’s Hardest-Working City Official in Mobile. Though he didn’t wage a campaign for the award, his standing was likely aided by how frequently he’s had to appear on TV over the past few weeks.

From COVID-19 to ongoing discussions of police reform and community relations, Battiste has been at the center of some major local media events recently. A veteran in law enforcement, Battiste said he’s approached all of those issues by reflecting on his own personal experiences and faith.

“I’m a citizen of Mobile, I’m Black, I am in law enforcement, I have a mother and father who are in the age range that could lead to complications from COVID-19 and I also have a daughter that happens to be at a higher risk because of her asthma,” Battiste said. “I try to balance all of these things with my duties as chief and my relationship with Jesus Christ. I try to put Christ first when making decisions about my personal life and professional life, and that’s how I deal with the challenges that arise in our community.”

Battiste started his career in law enforcement in 1989 as a court security officer with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and worked his way to the rank of lieutenant before serving as the commander of the SWAT team and MCSO’s patrol unit. He left to work with the Prichard Police Department in the early 2000s and eventually took over as chief until leaving in 2015 to become an assistant chief with the Mobile Police Department (MPD).

While still learning the ropes in Mobile, an unexpected shakeup thrust Battiste into the role of the Port City’s top cop. When Adm. Rich Landolt resigned as Mobile’s public safety director in 2017, then-Chief James Barber was promoted to fill the role. The first call Barber made as director was to Battiste, asking if he’d be willing to take over as chief.

“It was definitely a surprise. I think Director Barber was comfortable in his role and I was very comparable in my role, but that’s what the city needed at that time,” Battiste told Lagniappe. “I was still getting my feet wet and figuring it out, and I didn’t come here with the intention of becoming chief, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to have even been asked to serve in this capacity.”

Asked about the difference between the two roles, Battiste said being the chief is harder.

“Assistant chief is the best position,” he added. “You get to blame the chief for everything.”

At a time when the men and women in law enforcement aren’t as popular as they once were, Battiste said being recognized by Lagniappe’s readers — like other gestures of support from the people in the community — means a lot to him. With that said, Battiste said any personal praise he receives is really a reflection of the men and women who serve under him at MPD and the citizens of Mobile.

“It encourages me,” he added. “I’m honored by this award, but all of the things I do you can attribute to the men and women that work in this community and in this department day in and day out. It takes all of them and their commitment to making this city a better place.”