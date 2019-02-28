After the Joe Cain Procession concludes, the streets will be filled revelers seeking the next Mardi Gras party. Cedar Street Social Club will be opening its doors for the inaugural Joe Cain Sunday Social. The grand party will begin with a set of crowd favorites from the Spunk Monkees. Afterwards, a longtime favorite with the denizens of the Azalea City will return to wrap the crowd in a warm blanket of classic soul.

Alanna Royale has not visited her local fans in quite some time. Mobilians fell in love with both her powerful vocal work and music inspired by classic soul and R&B. For this visit, Royale and her crew will be performing cuts from her latest EP release “So Bad You Can Taste It.” This diva has not lost her touch. This release is dominated by high-energy soul anthems pulled from the 60’s. However, Royale does provide a beautiful intermission with the passionate “I Used to Dream.” Royale’s Joe Cain Day set will provide a glorious second wind that should keep the crowd on its feet until the last note is played.

Band: Joe Cain Sunday Social feat. Alanna Royale and Spunk Monkees

Date: Sunday, March 3 at 4 p.m.

Venue: Cedar Street Social Club, 4 N. Cedar St., 378-8028

Tickets: Call for more info