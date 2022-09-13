Monday, Sept. 19, kicks off a week of commemoratory events as the University of South Alabama (USA) prepares to inaugurate Jo Bonner as its fourth president.

Bonner, who served more than a decade in Congress and is a former chief of staff for Gov. Kay Ivey, has been serving as USA’s president since Jan. 1. He will be inaugurated as South Alabama’s president on Friday, Sept. 23, at the USA Mitchell Center. The public is invited to the 3 p.m. ceremony, which will be followed by an opportunity to meet with the president and his family on the arena floor.

“We’re super excited to mark this moment in the history of the University of South Alabama,” said Andi Kent, Ph.D., provost, executive vice president and co-chair of the university’s Presidential Inauguration Committee. “We invite the university community and friends to join us for this historic occasion.”

Kent said, overall, the week leading up to the ceremony will echo the current theme at the university, which is to become the “flagship of the Gulf Coast,” with opportunities for service, student engagement, lectures, an employee and retiree picnic, and coffee with the president.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, the Presidential Inauguration Week of Service will kick off with an on-campus beautification project where student volunteers will help construct a permanent display that uses flowers to spell out “USA.”

Monday will also mark the launch of the university’s Jag Pantry Food Drive. Kent said this is a way to support students who experience food insecurity by supplying the university’s food pantry. She said Bonner’s wife, Jenée, has expressed interest in supporting the food pantry while serving as the university’s first lady.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, will kick off the first of Bonner’s two-day “Java with Jo” tour through local USA Health facilities. Kent said Bonner will be meeting with staff at these locations, serving coffee and talking with employees.

“USA Health is a big part of who the University of South Alabama is,” Kent said. We wanted a way for the president to be able to interact with some of the staff and wrap his arms around USA Health and let them know how much he appreciates them.”

Tuesday afternoon will feature the “What’s the Scoop? Student Showcase” at the Student Center Amphitheater, where students will be able to share their talents, perform and interact with the new president.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, a Campus Employee & Retiree Picnic on the Mitchell Center Lawn will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, Cpt. D. Michael Abrashoff, retired Naval Commander of the USS Benfold, will be holding a Silver Endowed Presidential Lectureship at the Mitchell Center at 2:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Friday’s inauguration will feature addresses from Arlene Mitchell, chair pro tem of the USA Board of Trustees; U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7); Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr., chancellor of Troy University; and Gov. Kay Ivey.

The week will end Saturday, Sept. 24, with the USA Jaguars’ football game against Louisiana Tech. There will be a food drive taking place at Hancock Whitney Stadium during the game. Donations will go to Feeding the Gulf Coast.

“This is an exciting time for our institution, as we celebrate our achievements and look forward to what we can accomplish. There is truly no better time to be part of the South Alabama family,” Kent said.