Incumbent Mayor Sandy Stimpson has maintained a healthy lead when it comes to fundraising for the 2021 municipal election, but as his opponents have pointed out, it will be the votes that will be counted to determine who will become mayor.

Stimpson has led in contributions every step of the way and his campaign has not slowed down in July and August, according to reports filed with the Mobile County Probate Court.

Records show Stimpson’s campaign raised more than $92,000 in two separate July reports. This is significantly more than his opponents Councilman Fred Richardson and Municipal Judge Karlos Finley. Richardson’s July report showed $840 in cash contributions, while Finley’s monthly report showed a total of $5,480.

“I’m humbled by the outpouring of support from Mobilians all across the city,” Stimpson said in a statement. “Whether they’ve donated, volunteered, or put up yard signs and stickers, thousands of Mobilians have been part of this campaign.”

Neither Michael Young nor Donavette Ely have raised enough money to report contributions. Richardson, whose campaign as of Aug. 9, has $20,505 in the bank, defended the slow fundraising by focusing on the strength of his message and how it resonated with voters.

“I’m the only candidate out there for all the people,” Richardson said. “I’m for every neighborhood and everyone who lives in them.”

For Richardson, it’s not about money. He pointed to other races within the state and nation where the eventual winner was not the best fundraiser.

“I’m not going to put my campaign in debt,” Richardson said. “It’s not going to come down to finances; it’s going to come down to votes. I’m working on getting the votes. I can see my way through. I have the votes.”

The largest contribution for Richardson as of the early August report was South Alabama Political Action committee, which gave him $500. The early August report also shows the Richardson campaign spent $1,140, $890 of which was classified as advertising.

In the Aug. 2 report, Richardson spent $2,115 on polling, but didn’t raise any additional money.

As a part of a Lagniappe podcast series, Finley was upbeat about the support for his campaign. The municipal judge has been canvassing all over the city on weekends and the work has paid off, he said.

“When you go into a neighborhood and you don’t see any of your yard signs and you leave it and you see 50, it’s wonderful,” Finley said. “My people we’re talking to are all on board and the wonderful thing about yard signs — and I know yard signs don’t vote, I know and I understand that — but when you see the yard signs all over the city and not just in a certain geographic area, you know things are going well.”

What Finley’s campaign has lacked in fundraising, he said it’s made up for in people power.

“We’ve also had great folks invest in our campaign and so we’ve got a huge volunteer force — over 400 volunteers,” he said. “It has been great because we knew going in we’d never be able to match our opponent financially, but you make up for financial lacking with activities. We’ve added people to our team that do that, so I feel great about it.”

Finley finished July with $15,812 in the bank. The majority of his July haul came from three large donations: Kennedy Strategic Communications, Glenn Finley and Primas Ridgeway. Finley also courted a $500 donation from the United Steelworkers District 9, out of Glendale, Ariz.

Finley picked up another $550 in contributions in early August. Finley spent just more than $2,000 on advertising with Lamar Advertising, as reported in July. Finley spent another $1,107 on advertising with Dot Com Plus. Finley had $15,192 in the bank on Aug. 6.

Stimpson finished July with $514,686 in the bank. The campaign spent $564,606 in July.

His largest contributions in the month came from Cooper Marine and Timberlands for $25,000, engineering and design firm Neel-Schaffer, out of Jackson, Miss. with $2,500, the Alabama Power State Employees Political Action Committee with $2,500 and the First Horizon Local Political Action Committee with $5,000. Stimpson also received individual donations from Bruce Wagner Sr., for $5,800, Richard Murray III for $5,000, Carol Shannon, for $3,000 and Melissa Morrisette, for $2,500.

In the month of July, Stimpson spent $85,295 on polling and consultants, according to the filed report. That same month, the campaign spent $437,524 on advertising. The vast majority of the advertising money was spent with Mobile’s Davis, South Barnette & Patrick to the tune of $369,497.

The vast majority of the money set aside for polling and consultants was spent with Victory Phones, LLC, out of Grand Rapids, MI. The Stimpson campaign also spent money with Stephanie Alexander, Katelanne Whitehead, Sold By Ellis G., Spence Williams, Cory Adair and 1360 LLC, out of Chicago.

“While we’re excited about our momentum and the direction our city is headed, none of that matters if people don’t vote,” Stimpson said. “I encourage everyone to make a point to vote on Aug. 24.”