Incumebent Gov. Kay Ivey claimed outright victory in the Republican primary late Tuesday evening in a speech to supporters.

Ivey will receive more than 50 percent of the vote statewide in a crowded GOP field, where she beat political veterans and newcomers alike.

“With all of my heart, I thank you,” she told supporters from a podium. “I thank you with all my soul. You all have been great supporters and I’m so proud to be your governor.”

As of about 10:30 p.m., Ivey had about 55 percent, or 276,238 votes, according to Alabama Secretarty of State John Merrill’s website.

While the primary campaign ends, Ivey said, a new campaign begins. She took aim at challengers from across the aisle.

“Tonight, we celebrate, but tomorrow, it’s back to work,” she said. “The Democrats will try everything they can to take power back in this state. I’m going to work every day to make sure the disaster we’re seeing in Washington with (President) Joe Biden doesn’t happen in Alabama.”

Dipping a toe in national political discourse, as she has done for much of the campaign, Ivey called herself ‘Biden’s biggest roadblock.’”

“Like I’ve said before ‘poor Joe, bless his heart,” she said. “With your help we’re going to have an even bigger victory in November and keep Alabama working.”

Lindy Blanchard finished a distant second in the race for the state’s top political post, with 95,484 votes. Tim James finished third with 77,261 votes and Lew Burdette finished fourth with 31,675, according to the unofficial results.