There’s only a few things Mobile County residents can count on: rain at any time of year and drought when it comes to candidates challenging incumbents for seats on court benches.

Another election cycle brings no challengers to incumbents in local judicial races. With a total of six seats on the ballot, only two races are competitive and both of those races are to fill a seat that is empty due to retirement.

Those two positions have attracted a total of five candidates. The race for Mobile County District Judge Place 1 will be decided in a three-way Republican primary, featuring Chris Callaghan, John Williams and Jennifer Wright. The race for Mobile County District Judge Place 5, which is a juvenile court position, will be decided in the general election, as Republican Linda Collins Jensen and Democrat Jackie Brown have both qualified.

All the other judicial races feature an incumbent without a challenger, which appears to be the norm in Mobile County.

“I’m not sure, but I think there’s a culture here of not challenging an incumbent,” Moshae Donald, the only Democratic candidate for Mobile County District Attorney, said. “I think there’s some difficulty in that in Mobile County, especially in a midterm election.”

Donald said it’s time for fresh ideas when it comes to the county’s lead prosecutor.

“We need a fresh perspective on criminal justice,” she said. “I think we could use a different perspective and we could use a person who is more representative of our diverse community.”

The unchallenged incumbents on the ballot are as follows: District Judge George Zoghby, running for Place 2; Circuit Court Judge Michael Windom, running for Place 3; Circuit Judge Jill Phillips, running for Place 7; and Circuit Judge James Patterson, running for Place 11.

Brown said she believed the reluctance to run against an incumbent judge was out of “respect.”

“Most of it is out of respect,” she said. “That’s just the norm.”

Other candidates, if they acknowledged the trend at all, chalked it up to a number of different considerations.

Keith Blackwood, who’s running as a candidate to replace District Attorney Ashley Rich upon her retirement, said candidates may look for an opening they feel gives them the best opportunity to succeed. In some cases, he said, an attorney can make more money arguing cases than ruling on them.

“Campaigning is expensive and takes up a tremendous amount of time,” Blackwood said. “For many attorneys, becoming a judge is a pay cut.”

Blackwood has spent 14 years in Rich’s office and has been a supervisor in just about every division, he said. Blackwood is currently the chief assistant DA and previously served on the office’s “murder team” for more than five years. He said becoming DA has been a dream of his for more than a decade.

Jennifer Wright, who formerly served in Rich’s office, knew Judge George Hardesty’s seat would come open and made a decision to run for it. She said she hadn’t considered running for another District Court judgeship after spending close to 19 years in the DA’s office.

“I believe with all my experience — I’ve tried over 120-something jury trials, I’ve been in the District Court for years with hundreds of cases — I can bring fairness to the bench and be someone who knows the law and how to apply it,” she said.

She considers it a bit “funny” to be running for Hardesty’s seat, as she took his place as an assistant DA when left the office to become a judge.

Attorney John Williams, who is also running for the seat held by Hardesty, said fear of running against an incumbent “never crossed my mind” when seeking the open seat. Williams said he would not run against Zoghby because the two are friends.

“I didn’t want to run against my friend,” he said. “I admire him as a judge and I think he’s doing a really good job. By all accounts, he does a good job.”

Williams has been an attorney for more than 25 years and has served as a municipal judge in Citronelle and Satsuma for five years. As for taking the opportunity to run when Hardesty announced his retirement, Williams said he felt he was the most qualified candidate for the job.

Presiding Circuit Court Judge Michael Youngpeter said judgeships are not typical political positions around the state and therefore candidates don’t typically run against incumbents. Personally, Youngpeter said he believes the positions should be non-partisan because judges are asked to be impartial observers in a case and don’t make decisions based on party affiliation.

Callaghan and Jensen, who are running for District Judge, did not respond to requests for comment.

This lack of judicial challengers is a common occurrence in Mobile. In 2016, the last time Lagniappe documented it, there were no challengers to incumbents for local judge positions either.