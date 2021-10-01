Mobile County District Court Juvenile Judge George Brown will not seek reelection next year.

Brown confirmed his intentions by email with the newspaper on Friday morning, Oct. 1, not to participate as a candidate for the seat.

“I am not seeking reelection next year,” Brown stated. “Thus, when the third Tuesday in January 2023 rolls around, a new judge will be sworn in. It has been a great honor and a privilege to serve the citizens and families of Mobile County for these 22 plus years as district judge (24 total when the term is up) assigned to the juvenile court.”

The news comes in the wake of local lawyer Linda Collins Jensen kicking off her candidacy for the seat. A large list of Jensen’s supporters will host a kick-off party for the judge-hopeful on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Brown has served in his current capacity since 1999. He launched his career in law as a staff attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Mobile from 1977 to 1980. From 1980 to 1986, he practiced privately and from 1986 to 1989 he served as assistant district attorney assigned to juvenile court. He was a juvenile court referee from 1989 to 1999.

The outgoing judge is a 1971 graduate of Shaw High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of South Alabama and a juris doctor degree from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1977.

Brown is a member and past president (2006-2007) of the Alabama Association of Juvenile and Family Court Judges; a member of the Uniform Child Abduction Prevention Act Committee, Current; a member of the Paul Brock Inns of Court; a member of American Judicature Society; a member of the Alabama District Judges Association,1999-Present); and a past board member for the Girl Scouts of Deep South Council.