Three races for Mobile City Council spots remain up for grabs, while three long-term incumbents and one political newcomer will take their seats come November.

Incumbents Joel Daves, Gina Gregory and C.J. Small were all re-elected in romps over their challengers. Daves won District 5, beating two opponents, with 2,945 votes out of a total of 3,774. Daves said he was “honored” to win re-election in the district for a third time.

“I’m honored and proud that the citizens of District 5 re-elected me,” he said. “It’s a tremendous honor.”

Daves also commended his two challengers — Tex Copeland and Wilecia Wright — for running “high-level campaigns” about the “issues.”

As for a focus for the next four years, Daves said he would continue to push money toward infrastructure, with an emphasis on drainage in the district.

Gregory reclaimed the District 7 seat, with 80 percent of the 5,411 votes. Small won with 90 percent of the 3,220 votes in District 3.

District 2 incumbent and current Council President Levon Manzie fell just short of winning the race outright and will battle the man he replaced on council eight years ago in William Carroll. Manzie picked up 48 percent, or 2,262 votes, while Carroll got 23 percent or 1,077. The two faced challenges from Mark Minnaert, who finished third with 727 votes; Jason Caffey, who finished with 355 votes; Reggie Hill, who finished fifth with 188 votes; and Kimberly McKeand, who finished sixth with 153 votes.

Manzie said to finish the race with more than 50 percent against five challengers would’ve been a “Herculean task.” He said he’s ready for the runoff.

“I feel great,” he said. “I had opposition from all sides and still nearly half of the citizens in District 2 supported me. We will spend the next few weeks making the case to voters to re-elect Levon Manzie.”

Carroll said the “extremely low” turnout hurt him in his bid to reclaim the seat. He also said he assumed COVID played a role in keeping some voters from the polls, but was disappointed to see a 2,000-vote drop in the District 2 turnout since 2017.

“But we’re excited to see we had support in the community,” he said.

Carroll said he is counting on his experience in the runoff — he previously served as District 2 representative for two terms from 2005 to 2013 before leaving to care for his ailing mother — and his emphasis is on affordable housing, crime prevention and neighborhood improvements.

“There are 40 days left in the race and I look forward to spirited conversation and talking to citizens of District 2 about why I am the best candidate.”

District 1 will also go to a runoff, with Cory Penn taking 34 percent of the vote. He will face either former Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Herman Thomas, or Mobile Parks and Recreation Facilities Supervisor Chamyne Fortune Thompson, as the results were too close to call, as of press time. Fortune Thompson and Thomas were separated by less than 30 votes at the time of publication, with Thomas ahead.

District 6 is also slated for a runoff with veteran Scott Jones taking the lead on Grounds Executive Director Josh Woods. With 80 percent of the District 6 precincts reporting, Jones captured 43 percent of the vote, while Woods took 38 percent. Tony Dughaish picked up 12 percent of the vote, while Deryl Pendleton, brought in 8 percent. Incumbent District 6 Councilwoman Bess Rich has already endorsed Jones.

Jones did not return a call seeking comment. Woods said it’s clear the campaign’s message resonated with voters and he’s prepared for the runoff.

“Our whole campaign was about representing District 6 and making sure everyone has a voice,” he said. “Obviously that resonated and we’re pushing onward.”

The runoff elections are slated for Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Ben Reynolds won outright to replace District 4 Councilman John Williams. Reynolds, who Williams endorsed early on, beat Fred Rettig with 65 percent of the vote.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of District 4,” Reynolds said. “I’m elated by the support.”

Reynolds said he will maintain a focus on public safety in the city, while serving as a councilman.