Administrators at Spring Hill College announced Monday afternoon students, faculty, staff and all visitors will be required to wear masks when they return to campus on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

The college said the return to its indoor mask mandate is due to the increase in local infections from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and will include all classrooms, meetings and any indoor activities.

President of Spring Hill College E. Joseph Lee, Ph.D. said, “Our number one priority is keeping our campus community safe and healthy. With the recent increase in local transmission rates and hospitalizations, we feel now is a good time to update our mask policy. We are confident in the safety protocols we have established on campus and will continue to update them as needed.”

Masks are required at campus dining areas and cafeterias, all athletic events and will be required for mass, worship services, weddings and special events at St. Joseph Chapel and Sodality Chapel.

The college encourages all faculty, staff and students to seek out vaccination as protection against COVID-19 and will continue to offer testing and host vaccination clinics.

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold said Thursday the Omicron variant is causing a spike in cases and hospitalization rates. Eichold said sequencing indicates more than 50 percent of cases of COVID-19 are Omicron.

As of Friday, Dec. 31, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows Mobile County with 2,500 positive cases in the past 7 days.