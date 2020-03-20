A spokesperson for Infirmary Health said Friday that its staff at two separate locations had confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 — one Mobile and the other across the bay in Fairhope.



These new cases are in addition to the positive case received at North Baldwin Infirmary on March 14, which was the first in the area. A case in Mobile that’s unrelated to Infirmary Health was confirmed by local officials Thursday — meaning there are now four confirmed COVID-19 cases in Coastal Alabama.



In a press release, Infirmary Health said the new patient in Baldwin County is currently isolated at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, while the other is isolating at home after receiving a positive test at Mobile Infirmary. No additional details about the patients or their conditions have been released at this time.



In a statement to local media, hospital administrators said all staff caring for potential and positive COVID-19 patients are practicing universal precautions to protect themselves and others from the virus.

“Infirmary Health continues to protect the safety of our patients, community and staff. We have been preparing for the spread of COVID-19 since early February when we activated our existing Emergency Preparedness and Influx of Infectious Patients plans,” Infirmary Health President Mark Nix said. “We have since made tighter adjustments to our visitation policy, staff precautions, outpatient services and travel policy.”



Nix said anyone who feels ill should remain at home to avoid the risk of infecting the healthy population.



Infirmary Health is also launching an “appointment-only drive through testing sites” for residents of Mobile and Baldwin counties on Monday, March 23. The hospital network has also set up a hotline for those who have symptoms and would like to be tested at 251-341-CV19 (2819) The line will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Sunday, March 22 through at least March 27.



Appointments are limited, and the registered nurse performing the initial screening on the phone will determine whether patients need to be tested for COVID-19 based on CDC criteria.



