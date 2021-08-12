For the third time since the pandemic began Infirmary Health has the largest number of COVID-19 patients in the state across its three hospitals, and officials with the system used the grim milestone on Thursday morning to urge vaccination, masking and prayers for overwhelmed healthcare workers.

Infirmary Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Nix said the system led the state in COVID patients in July 2020, January 2021 and now. The three hospitals in the system include Mobile Infirmary, North Baldwin Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.

“Infirmary has more than 300 inpatient COVID-19 patients in our three hospitals,” he said. “It’s starting to put stress on our team members.”

Adding to the stress for team members is 160 staff members currently out with the disease and another bevy of retirements within the past 18 months. Due to staffing issues and the number of COVID-19 patients at the hospitals, Nix said the system is stopping all elective surgeries for at least a month. The fear is, he said, that if COVID hospitalizations continue to rise there won’t be room in the hospitals to treat patients who come in with other issues.

Nix confirmed that employees of Infirmary Health are not mandated to be vaccinated, but the system has offered a $100 incentive for employees to do so and that the program as been successful recently. The system has a 65-percent vaccination rate among staff, which is higher than the statewide average. However, Nix said, the system could revisit the vaccination mandate once it is fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, which would be in the next four to six weeks.

Nix said officials have called around to other hospitals in the region as well. He said Ochsner in New Orleans is currently full, Singing River in Pascagoula is full and Sacred Heart in Pensacola is full.

“We’re going to start seeing no more capacity along the Gulf Coast,” he said.

Nix added that Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris are watching the region because during the most recent COVID-19 surges, issues began on the Gulf Coast and moved north.

Because of this, Nix asked those hesitant to please reconsider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s not just about COVID ….,” he said. “The stress on us is starting to affect things we would normally do before the pandemic.”

The current rush on hospitals is even slowing EMT and ambulance response time, he said.

Nix also lamented the politicization of the vaccine debate, noting that if this sort of rhetoric had existed previously, diseases that have long since been eradicated would still be around.

“I know it’s political ….,” he said. “If we had looked at polio and smallpox the way we look at COVID, we would be pushing our children around in wheelchairs today …. It doesn’t make sense that people would put politics ahead of the safety of their families and communities.”

On July 1, Mobile Infirmary was treating eight COVID-19 patients. As of Aug. 12, the number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 202, hospital President Susan Boudreau told reporters. Of those 202, 25 are currently on ventilators and 30 are currently on oxygen, or bilevel positive airway pressure, which is a step away from needing a ventilator.

Mobile Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold II has previously said patients on ventilators have less than a 50-percent chance at survival. Boudreau told reporters an unvaccinated 23-year-old Infirmary patient died this week.

Eighty to 90 percent of the patients in the hospital are unvaccinated,” Boudreau said.

The hospital averages about 500 patients per day.

At North Baldwin Infirmary, officials are seeing similar numbers as 25 of the 50 average daily occupied beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, hospital President Ben Hansert said.

Of those 25 patients, seven are in the Intensive Care Unit on ventilators. Those seven ICU patients are all unvaccinated, he said. In all, 90 to 92 percent of all the COVID-19 patients in the Bay Minette hospital are unvaccinated.

At Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, 90 patients are suffering from COVID-19, hospital President Ormand P. Thompson III said. Of those, 14 patients are on ventilators and about 98 percent of those on ventilators are unvaccinated. In total, 92 percent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Thompson said the hospital’s emergency departments are full, which makes treating other issues harder.

“Trying to give access to care outside of COVID is difficult,” he said.

While hospitals are filling up and healthcare providers are stressed, the total number of deaths in the last two weeks in Mobile County due to COVID-19 was reported at 16, according to the Mobile County Health Department dashboard. However, seven of those deaths occured in patients between the ages of 25 and 64. Nine occurred in patients over 65.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson asked the community to pray for healthcare workers. He also asked residents to implore relatives and friends resistant to receiving the vaccine to change their minds.

“As citizens we expect that if something is wrong we’ll go to the hospital and be admitted,” he said. “That’s not going to happen the way we’re used to now.”

As for the local government to step in, Stimpson said he can’t force residents to wear masks, but did imply that face coverings were required for entry into city owned facilities.

“I can’t make everybody wear a mask,” he said. “It’s a personal decision.”