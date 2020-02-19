One winter afternoon, Rev. Bryant Faust could not fall asleep for his nap. Some neighborhood kids were playing basketball and making a ruckus in his front yard in Daphmont.

“I got up and opened my door and started fussing at them and they started crying,” he said. “And they said they didn’t have nobody to take them to the Mardi Gras.”

Polished, organized parades were taking place in the nearby cities of Daphne and Fairhope, but the children in this predominantly African American, unincorporated neighborhood lacked transportation to the festivities. Faust, however, knew of a Mardi Gras shop across the street that was selling “throws,” or confections and trinkets like banana MoonPies and colorful beads that get tossed from party floats.

Advertisements

“So, I jumped up, put my clothes on, put them in the back of my truck, carried them over there and bought them some stuff,” he said. “We went down through the neighborhood where nobody was standing and I thrown the stuff out and that was the end of it.”

Or so he thought.

That was 2013. Today, the Daphmont Community Mardi Gras Parade is a neighborhood-wide affair, complete with cookouts, DJs, a procession of decorated trailers and a whole lot of dry-cheeked kids, who now get to feel included in the Gulf Coast’s Carnival season.

In fact, Daphmont is part of a county-wide wave of unincorporated neighborhoods — from the Eastern Shore to the gulf-front beaches — taking Mardi Gras into their own hands. Isolated and sometimes economically disadvantaged communities across Baldwin County are rejecting the glitzy parades and exclusive mystic societies of the city folk, and rolling their own renegade processions on the back roads they’re proud to call home.

‘It just changed the air’

Located west of Gulf Shores on the tip of Mobile Point, Fort Morgan is an unincorporated stretch of beachfront property that sees seasonal bursts of residents. There are renters in the summer months and snowbirds in the winter, who usually return north right around Fat Tuesday. Last year, resident Gayle Pierce decided to launch a parade just for them.

“Well, living down on Fort Morgan, there’s really not a whole lot to do down here at the beach during the winter,” she said. “The average age is probably 60. Most everybody’s retired. And a lot of locals down here were talking about Mardi Gras and I’m like, well shoot, I’ll just put it out there and see if anybody wants to have one.”

She posted about it on the Fort Morgan community Facebook page and got an overwhelming response. She organized it in three weeks and promoted it with flyers posted at condo buildings and restaurants. More than 100 mostly temporary residents participated that first year, tossing beads and candy off of golf carts scooting along a narrow stretch of Ponce De Leon.

“I didn’t know what to expect. Nobody did,” she said. “It’s a closed community and they just wanted to get out and have fun. To me, to have something small that everybody works on gets excited about, it just kind of keeps the spirits high.”

Locals were encouraged to make their own informal krewes, or parading organizations. There was a disc golf krewe, a Red Cross krewe, a therapy dog krewe and a Share the Beach krewe, among others. They declared it a success and are now preparing for this year’s festivities; they’ve been shoring away MoonPies and beads for months.

“It was a blast and everybody last year said, ‘I can’t wait until next year,’” she said. “It just changed the air. Everybody’s talking about it.”

Pierce will serve as the grand marshal for the second year in a row, and hopes a sheriff’s deputy will ride ahead of her, waving a flag. She’s got a few other ideas for improvements, too.

“Most of the people in the parade last year had access to bathrooms because we all know each other,” she said. “But I got Porta-Johns this year.”

Red tape and speed bumps

Inside city limits, there’s a streamlined and well-established legislative process for approving and operating parades safely. However, unincorporated communities do not have city councils to advocate for them, dedicated police departments to protect them or taxpayer-funded fire departments to safeguard them.

So, to operate a legal parade in an unincorporated area, organizers must request permission from the Baldwin County Commission and coordinate with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. It is a labyrinth of paperwork, which includes event permits, road closure requests, proof of security along the route and cleanup crews afterward.

This can be tough to navigate for those unfamiliar with local bureaucracy. Pierce, in Fort Morgan, knew what to do because she had been a member of a mystic krewe in Daphne a few decades prior. She was also a member of the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department. The department provided the security that first year, driving beach patrol vehicles up and down the route in case anyone got hurt or there was a medical emergency.

“Because I’ve been in so many parades and I’ve been on committees that involve the parades, I kind of knew how to organize it and get it together and create the rules, regulations and waivers that I’m getting everybody to sign,” she said. “And I’m getting out and getting donations from people. It gets complicated.”

Parades can get expensive. Organizers need to purchase insurance and rent equipment like barricades to block off the routes. Pierce raised funds from restaurants in Fort Morgan like Tacky Jacks, which is coordinating musical acts and drink specials to complement the parade, and condo rental companies, which are seeing an increase in demand for property along the route.

“I know the restaurants did really well [last year] and it was busy all day,” she said. “It’s all volunteer down here. Everybody wants to help.”

For Rev. Faust in Daphmont, the paperwork was a little too daunting. After his first homegrown parade, he turned over the organizational duties to his daughter, Dehavline Faust.

“It has absolutely grown way bigger than I wanted it to be. Now we have to get a permit and register, we have to do all that,” the reverend said. But Dehavline saw its potential and got help with the logistics from a member of the county commission. She collects donations from community members to defray the insurance costs. Everyone chips in for the parade.

“Our neighborhood is one big family. We cook out in the yard and people can visit from one house to the next,” she said. “Everybody has their own little menu. Crab boil, ribs, fried fish, gumbo … We have DJs that we know who volunteer their time. So, we turn it into a big event. Every year more and more people want to be a part of it.”

The Krewe of Mullet Mates, a social organization in unincorporated Point Clear, has been parading for 20 years. Leonard Lyndall has been involved since the beginning, back when it was a casual affair, to say the least.

“We always were getting together on the pier and under the house, talking and having parties and building fires. And one day that group of folks got to talking, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to have a parade?’ And we just started doing it,” Lyndall said.

That first year, friends rode atop some boats on trailers back and forth along a dead-end road.

“We didn’t really have to do a lot of stuff back then to do it,” he said. “It wasn’t until the fourth year when we really started getting with the county commissioner and everybody.”

Nowadays, people build their own wooden pirate ships to ride along the 5.4-mile route. Nearly 30,000 people are involved. In addition to all of the paperwork they need to get in order, the group has to get permission to use the last part of the road, which is maintained by the Department of Marine Resources.

The Mullet Mates have membership dues and sell tickets at their annual member events, using the funds to cover the insurance, security guards and Porta-Johns for the parade. They pay local Boy Scouts to clean up the confetti and wrappers left in their wake.

‘Bring something to the neighborhood for them’

For Lyndall, in Point Clear, a parade that grows out of the community is better than anything across the bay, and it’s a great way to get to know your neighbors. His krewe has 200 members, hosts monthly meetings at the Elks Lodge in Fairhope, throws parties in the fall and spring and an annual Mardi Gras ball at Oak Hollow Farm. At the ball, members shun customary tails and ball gowns and show up in dungarees and bandanas.

“It’s just such a relaxed, laid back organization. We’re not nothing like other organizations,” he said. “I used to ride in Joe Cain [Day parade in Mobile] and be in the [Mystic] Stripers [Society], but I quit all that just to do this because it’s so much fun.”

For the past few years, Lyndall has themed his float the “Mullet Mafia” and has decorated it with an illustration of the native fish blasting a Tommy gun, among other eccentric flourishes.

“Everybody has a mafia name. I’m ‘The Breather’ ’cause I used to work for a medical oxygen company,” he said. On his float last year, he hooked stuffed animals up to oxygen tanks and won the krewe’s Funniest Float award.

“Nobody really cares, but it’s just fun to do,” he said. “Every year it seems to get better.”

Dehavline, in Daphmont, feels like a parade that snakes around the homes in her own community, located south of Daphne and north of the Montrose Historic District, is a much safer and inclusive option than trekking to city parades.

“There’s a lot of elderly people, kids that are mentally challenged, who live in our neighborhood and don’t go to the parades,” she said. “So, we decided to bring something to the neighborhood for them.

“Me, personally, I’ve been raised up in Mobile Mardi Gras all my life. And, actually, my grandmother, whose house we used to go over to, she lives with us now. And she’s on dialysis and she don’t get a chance to go to the parade. So, it’s kind of like giving back to her, too, to bring it back to her so she won’t miss it.”

Dehavline is currently buying up beads, T-shirts and teddy bears for the event.

“You name it, we try to throw it,” she said.

And while her dad has backed away from organizational duties, which he finds exasperating, he’ll still be riding at the front of the parade on a four-wheeler this Mardi Gras, tossing out throws to the same neighborhood kids he scooped up in the back of his truck all those years ago.

“My bill’s already $150 just in MoonPies,” he said.

Daphmont Community Mardi Gras Parade:

Feb. 22, 2 p.m.

Fort Morgan Community Mardi Gras Parade:

Feb. 23, 1 p.m.

Krewe of Mullet Mates Parade:

Feb. 22, 2 p.m.