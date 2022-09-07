After 13 months of ongoing negotiations, some clarity has finally come to the Intercoastal Waterways Bridge Project.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced they have refused a proposal from the Baldwin Beach Express Company (BBEC) regarding a new bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway.

ALDOT will now allow for bids on the estimated $80 million project. The project is set to be on the bid letting list on Sept. 30.

The BBEC has proposed a toll-free option for all Baldwin County residents if there is an agreement not to build a new bridge between Alabama Highway 59 and the Foley Beach Express Bridge. The restriction of a new bridge being built would last 50 years regardless of increasing traffic volume, road conditions and other factors.

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft, who is thrilled with the decision from ALDOT, released a statement shortly after the announcement came down.

“I am glad to learn that ALDOT has refused a proposal that would have placed the transportation fate of Alabama’s beaches in the hands of a foreign bridge company for the next 50 years,” according to the statement. “I am encouraged that ALDOT is planning to begin advertising to accept bids on its long-proposed Waterways Bridge Project, which will provide a new, free route to and from Alabama’s beaches for everyone.”

In the summer of 2021, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon asked ALDOT for 90 days to continue negotiating with the BBEC on plans for a second span at the toll booth that would take a percentage of the traffic off of State Highway 59. But in recent weeks, those negotiations went south, thus leading to the announcement from ALDOT.

“We thought in those face-to-face meetings we had reached a good point and that an agreement to consider was appropriate and we gave them that agreement,” ALDOT Media and Community Relations Bureau Chief Tony Harris said. “They then sent back a term sheet that was a departure in a lot of ways from what we had outlined and what is essential for us as part of an agreement.”

In a statement from ALDOT, the department expressed frustration about their negotiations with the toll bridge company, but they realize the need for the bridge.

“Our goal is to reduce traffic congestion for residents and visitors,” according to the statement. “We’re dissatisfied with the lack of progress in negotiations with the toll bridge company. There’s no solution that satisfies everyone, but we can’t keep chipping away without progress. To ensure progress, we are advertising to take bids on the same project that received an overwhelming positive response from local citizens and leaders in 2018. We believe it’s ALDOT’s obligation to ensure that a bridge gets built; the best way to ensure that is for ALDOT to build it.”