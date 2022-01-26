Photos | Donna Battle Pierce

(From left) Wintzell’s Oyster House in Mobile

(L-R) Joaquin M. Holloway, Sandra Rackley and my dad, Eliot Franklin Battle Sr., stand in front of the photograph honoring Rackley’s and Holloway’s grandfather and my great-grandfather, Dr. H. Roger Williams.

By Donna Battle Pierce

My grandmother insisted on quiet voices in her “down the Bay” Mobile kitchen, “keeping conversations low enough for your ancestors who are always with us,” she explained.

For me, Granny’s oldest grandchild, who most loved sharing the Davis Avenue kitchen with ancestors and my elegant grandmother, I understood these patient cooking demonstrations as something more than learning to prepare dishes.

As it turns out, there was a bigger plan. These cooking lessons for gumbo, rolls, Shrimp Creole, bread pudding, oyster loaves, sweet potato pie and more offered enough inspiration for me to pursue what would become my future career as a food journalist and columnist.

My parents, Muriel and Eliot Battle Sr., both came from accomplished Mobile families, descendants of physicians, lawyers, educators, musicians and writers. Booker T. Washington, a friend and business associate of my paternal great-grandparents, stayed in the Peters’ home when business with my grandfather and other leading Mobile businessmen brought him to the Gulf Coast. When their daughter, my paternal grandmother, died in 1978, Leana Peters Battle was the oldest living graduate of Spelman College, the nation’s oldest historically Black college for women.

My siblings and I were members of our family’s first generation to grow up outside of the Azalea City everyone still treasures, always referring to Mobile as our family home.

In his autobiography, “The Big Sea,” Langston Hughes described visiting my maternal great-grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. H.R. Williams, with Zora Neale Hurston (who lived with them when she visited the city). And after my mom passed away almost two decades ago, there was only one place to gather the family for Dad’s birthday celebration without her. We traveled from all over the country to celebrate in the private dining room.

When my brother, Eliot Battle Jr., MD, stood to make the birthday toast, he acknowledged the painting and tributes honoring our paternal and maternal grandfathers inside and outside the original Dauphin Street building our paternal great-grandfather built for commercial use, which is now owned by Wintzell’s Oyster House. That long-ago afternoon, we celebrated Dad’s 87th birthday in the same building in which our maternal great-grandfather opened a pharmacy and medical office … next door to the building our paternal great-grandfather built to house his insurance company and furniture store at the turn of the 20th century.

Following their June 1950 wedding, Mom and Dad moved to Missouri, after both received job offers in the state’s public school system. Later, Dad occasionally spoke about how sad they were to leave during the Great Migration, explaining the pact they made about “raising our children away from segregation. We made a huge social sacrifice to invest in our children’s future,” he said.

“We brought everything north with us in a new Chevrolet filled with your mother’s glamorous college ball gowns, our wedding silver, china and other formal gifts, our big dreams and hopes … and as much gumbo file, hot sauce and Creole mustard as your mother could cram into boxes small enough to tuck under the seat. Plus, everybody’s handwritten recipes,” he added.

Twice a year, when our paternal grandparents traveled to the Midwest for long visits, we met them at St. Louis’ bustling Union Station where, in my memory, they descended the sleeping car stairs, dressed as if going to the theater followed by porters transporting beautiful luggage.

As a young girl, I still remember porters lowering a huge box down with the luggage to the platform each time Gran and Pops visited … and the enthusiasm my parents showed back home when they opened the box filled with wrapped packs of dry ice to reveal at least 10 pounds of fresh Gulf shrimp, Mobile Bay oysters, blue crab and the family-favorite Creole hot smoked sausage from the family-favorite butcher shop.

“You brought Mobile with you,” Dad (weary of the tasteless frozen shrimp from the Missouri A&P) always said while he and Mom put away valuable perishables in our Missouri freezer to save for very special occasions … refrigerating only the seafood ingredients needed for the next-day gumbo or oyster loaf. Mom always said the Great Migration move influenced our family by making us all even more deeply appreciate our Creole food heritage.

“It’s authentic to us,” was later Mom’s answer to someone questioning her updating traditional gumbo to a slow-cooker gumbo while holding fast to old-fashioned holiday oyster dressing (never stuffing) seasoned with the celery, onion and green bell pepper Creole trinity.

As with many families, food symbolizes much more than something to nourish our bodies. Our treasured family recipes and traditions play a crucial part in the heritage we pass down to each next generation just as gumbo, potato salad, oyster loaves, deviled eggs, banana pudding, ambrosia, Charlotte Russe, bourbon balls, divinity, date nut bread, pound cake, frappe and our great-grandmother’s rolls have been passed down to us. In “Mobile Skillet Diaries,” I look forward to sharing these migration food stories (and often recipes) with you each week.

About the Author:

Former test kitchen director and assistant food editor for the Chicago Tribune, Donna Battle Pierce says she feels her Mobile, Alabama, ancestors smile when she researches and writes about her culture’s under-reported, under-respected and often hidden culinary contributions and recipes. (Her paternal and maternal ancestors come from Mobile’s Williams, Peters, Battle and Davis families).

Pierce’s stories, essays and columns have appeared in B.E.T., NPR, Ebony Magazine, Upscale Magazine the Chicago Defender and Eating Well among other publications. She researched Black culinary history with a Visiting Neiman Fellowship at Harvard University in 2015.

She is currently working on a book about Freda DeKnight, Ebony Magazine’s first food editor and creator of the magazine’s Ebony Fashion Fair.

Pierce’s subsidiary of her family’s Battle4Success, 501(c)(3), The Skillet Project by Skillet Diaries works to bridge generational food appreciation by empowering elders to save family recipes while sharing food journalism skills with students of all ages.

Pierce, who now lives in Santa Monica, California, can be contacted through SkilletDiaries.com or info@skilletprofit.org.