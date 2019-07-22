ARTS
Best Local Painter
Melanie Blackerby
Best Local Sculptor
Bruce Larsen
Best Local Graphic Design Artist
Andy Scott
Best Mixed Media Artist
Abe Partridge
Best Art Gallery
Ashland Gallery
Best Museum
History Museum of Mobile
Best Theatre Group
The PACT
Best Play or Performance of the Year
Young Frankenstein, Joe Jefferson Players
Best Local Comedian
Kelly Teague
Best Local Actor
Jay Ramsay
Best Local Dancer
Carol Odom, Mobile Ballet
Best Theatrical Singer
Rainey Tanner
Best Arts Event
LoDa Artwalk
CITY LIFE
Best Mobilian Right Now
Judge Edmond Naman
Best Baldwinian Right Now
Abe Harper
Quintessential Mobilian
Ron Barrett
Quintessentially Baldwin
LuLu Buffett
Best Police Officer
Officer Sean Tuder
Best Firefighter
Christopher “Kiff” Kirkwood
Best Annual Fundraising Event
Junior League of Mobile – Christmas Jubilee
Best Hotel
The Battle House Hotel
Best High School Marching Band
Baker High School
Best Mardi Gras Parading Society
Mystics of Time
Best Mardi Gras Marching Society
Cain’s Merry Widows
Best Mardi Gras Ball
Order of Osiris
Best Mardi Gras Organization – Baldwin
Knights of Ecor Rouge
Coolest Church or House of Worship
Little Flower Catholic Church
Best Clergyman/Pastor/Spiritual Leader
Father John Lynes, Little Flower Catholic Church
Best Place to take out-of-towners (Attraction)
Mobile Carnival Museum
Best Place to take out-of-towners (Restaurant)
Felix’s
Coolest Apartment Community
Olde Oak Apartments
Best Retirement Community
Westminster
Best Local Company to Work For
FTZC
Best Local College
University of South Alabama
Best Local College Professor
Dr. Alan Chow, Marketing & Quantitative Methods
Nappie Category for 2020
Best Animal Rescue Organization
EATS AND DRINKS
Best Overall Restaurant
The Noble South
Best New Restaurant
Taco Mama
Best Eastern Shore Restaurant
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill
Best Beach Restaurant
LuLu’s
Best Chef
Steve Zucker, Dauphin’s
Best Atmosphere
Dauphin’s
Most Innovative Menu
Pour Baby
Best Outdoor Dining
Bluegill
Best Home Cookin’/Soul Food
Judy’s Place
Best Server (Server Name and Restaurant)
Hillary Hamlin, Dew Drop
Best Service Overall (Restauarant)
Felix’s Fish Camp
Best Dessert
Delish Bakery & Eatery
Best Restaurant Wine List
Pour Baby
Best Wings
Butch Cassidy’s
Best Chicken Fingers
Foosackly’s
Best Ice Cream/Yogurt/Gelato
Cammie’s Old Dutch
Best Lunch Spot
Stevie’s Kitchen
Best Eastern Shore Lunch Spot
Panini Pete’s
Best Wine/Gourmet Shop or Grocery
Domke Market
Best Wine Selection – Retail
Red or White
Best Beer Selection – Retail
Rouses
Best Annual Food Event or Cook-off
Greek Fest
Best Food Truck
Yellowhammer Coffee
Best Gumbo
Wintzell’s
Best Sushi
Chuck’s Fish
Best Bakery
Pollman’s
Best Wedding Cake
Flour Girls
Best Caterer
Naman’s
Best Burger
Butch Cassidy’s
Best Steak
Briquette’s
Best Seafood
Half Shell Oyster House
Best Brunch
Ruby Slipper
Best Ethnic Restaurant
Mediterranean Sandwich Company
Best Mexican Restaurant
Fuego
Best Pizza
Pizzeria Delphina
Best Coffeehouse
Carpe Diem
Best Eastern Shore Coffeehouse
The Coffee Loft
Best Local Grocery Store
Greer’s
Best Grocery Store/Chain
Rouses
Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods- Mobile
Lil Brian’s Produce
Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods – Baldwin
Allegri Farm Market
Best Barbecue Restaurant
Moe’s BBQ
Best Barbecue Sauce
Meat Boss
Best Ribs
Dreamland
Best Raw Oysters
Wintzell’s
Best Seafood Market
Mudbugs at the Loop
Best Drunk Food
Waffle House
Best Hangover Food
Bob’s Downtown Diner
Best Grocery Pick-Up/Delivery
Greer’s
Best Restaurant Delivery Service
WAITR
KIDS
Best Kids’ Clothing
Kidz Klozet
Best Summer Camp
Sunny Side Theater
Best Daycare/Mother’s Day Out
Westminster Presbyterian
Best Preschool
St. Paul’s EEC
Best Birthday Party Place
Get Air
Most Kid Friendly Neighborhood
Llanfair
Best Kid-Friendly Local Attraction
Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center
Best Dance Studio
Mobile Ballet
Best Pediatric Dentist
Dr. Gaines Thomas and Dr. Lauren Moore, Thomas & Moore
Best Orthodontist
Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics
Best Pediatrician
Dr. Robin McNair, Pediatric Associates
Best Kid Photographer
Hannah Stinson Photography
Best Public School
Eichold Mertz Magnet School
Best Private School
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Best Preschool Teacher
Candice McLaughlin, Corpus Christi Catholic School
Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Mobile
Karen Shirah, St. Ignatius Catholic School
Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Baldwin
Sherik Butler, Daphne Elementary School
Coolest Middle School Teacher- Mobile
Donna Mackin, St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Coolest Middle School Teacher- Baldwin
Cathy Ho, Daphne Middle School
Coolest High School Teacher – Mobile
Phil Proctor, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Coolest High School Teacher – Baldwin
Griffin Hood, Daphne High School
MEDIA
Favorite Radio Station FM
92 ZEW
Favorite Radio Station AM
Archangel 1410
Best Local DJ
Matt McCoy, 92 ZEW
Best DJ Team
Dan Brennan and Shelby Mitchell, 95KSJ
Best Morning Show/DJ
Mobile Mornings – FM TALK 106.5
Best Talk Radio Host/Show
Uncle Henry, WNTM
Best DJ Voice
Twiggins, WABD
Best Sports Radio Host/Show
Eli Gold, Alabama Sports Radio Network, 92ZEW
Best Local Evening TV Newscast
WKRG
Best Local Morning TV Newscast
FOX 10
Best Anchor
Mel Showers, WKRG
Best Meteorologist
Alan Sealls
Best TV Investigative Reporter
Andrea Ramey, WPMI
Best Sports Coverage
WKRG
Best Weekend TV News Team
WPMI
Favorite Lagniappe Writer
Andy MacDonald, Cuisine
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Story
Sunset Limited Disaster by Kevin Lee
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Image
Mardi Gras 2018 by Laura Mattei
Favorite Local Content Creator (Writer/Artist)
JD Crowe, al.com cartoonist
Favorite Glossy Magazine
Mobile Bay Monthly
Favorite Local Website/ Blog/Social Media Influencer
Mobile Mask
Best Local TV ad
David J. Maloney
Best Website Developer
Blue Fish
Best Marketing/Events Company
Southern View Media
MUSIC
Best Local Band
Red Clay Strays
Best Country Band/Performer
Rad Clay Strays
Best Metal/Underground Band
Hollywood Vagabonds
Best Blues Band/Artist
Adam Holt
Best Club to See Live Music
Soul Kitchen
Best Outdoor Bar to See Live Music
Bluegill
Best Venue to See Live Music (Non-bar)
Saenger Theatre
Best Solo Musician
Eric Erdman
Best Jazz Musician
Roman Street
Best Hip Hop Artist
Phil J
Best Music/Record Store
Mobile Records
Best Local Recording Studio
Dauphin Street Sound
Best Guitar Player
Phil Proctor
Best Area Singer/Voice
Symone French
Best Area Drummer
Jonah Miller, Hollywood Vagabonds
Best Area Bassist
Stan Foster
Best Piano Player/Keyboardist
Jacob Hall, Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet
Best Drag Queen Performer
Jawakatema Davenport
Best DJ (Mixin’, mashin’up kind)
Dalton Muse
Best Area Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival
NIGHTLIFE
Best All Around Bar – Mobile
Callaghan’s Irish Social Club
Best Bartender – Mobile
Jerry Grady, B-Bob’s
Best All Around Bar – Baldwin
The River Pub
Best Bartender – Baldwin
Brandy Stewart, The River Pub
Best New Bar (Mobile or Baldwin)
POST
Best E-Sho Bar
Manci’s Antque Club
Best WeMo Bar
Pour Baby
Best MiMo Bar
Nixon’s
Best LoDa Bar
Alchemy Tavern
Best SoMo Bar
WAVES DI
Best South Baldwin Bar
Cocktails and Dreams, Foley
Best Beach Bar
Flora-Bama
Best Wine Bar
Red or White
Best Fancy Drink Bar
The Haberdasher
Best Happy Hour Bar
Dauphin’s
Best E-Sho Happy Hour
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Best Sports Bar
Heroes Sports Bar
Best Place to Shake Your Booty
Patches Lounge
Best Gay Bar
B-Bob’s
Favorite Craft Beer
Fairhope Brewing – Take the Causeway IPA
Favorite Import Beer
Corona
Favorite Domestic Beer
Michelob Ultra
Best Locally Brewed Beer
Serda Tidewater
Bar with Best Tap Selection
LoDa Biergarten
Favorite Casino
Beau Rivage
Best Margarita
Taqueria Mexico
Best Bloody Mary
Brick & Spoon
Best Bar Trivia
The Blind Mule
Best Gentleman’s Club
The Candy Store
POLITICOS
Hardest Working Official – City Of Mobile (Elected or Appointed)
Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Hardest Working Mobile City Councilperson
City Councilperson Levon Manzie
Hardest Working Elected Official – Mobile County
DA Ashley Rich
Hardest Working Elected City Official- Eastern Shore
Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson
Hardest Working Elected City Official – Baldwin County
Sheriff Hoss Mack
Hardest Working Local State Legislator
State Rep. Chris Pringle
Who will be the next senator from Alabama?
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne
SHOPPING/SERVICES
Best Salon – Mobile
Studio PH
Best Salon- Baldwin
Sanctuary Salon
Best Overall Stylist – Mobile
Whitney Vittor – Salon West 5400
Best Overall Stylist – Baldwin
Kristen Watler – Salon Royale
Best Colorist – Mobile
Jennifer Freeman – Salon DMH
Best Colorist – Baldwin
Tami Williams – Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Scissor Wizard (Best Haircut-ter) – Mobile
Ryan Amacker – Ryan Amacker Hair
Scissor Wizard (Best Haircut-ter) – Baldwin
Chuck Branum – Salon Royale
Best Barber – Mobile
Hillcrest Barbers
Best Barber – Baldwin
Dallas Jones Barber Shop
Best Makeup Artist – Mobile or Baldwin
Olivia Rumbley – Salon DMH
Best Hooha Waxer – Mobile or Baldwin
Crystal Quattrone – Bare Esthetics
Best Eyebrow Wizard
Natalie Pittman – Salon DMH
Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Mobile
Royal Day Spa
Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Baldwin
Polished Day Spa
Best Esthetician- Mobile or Baldwin
Hanna Hogle – Sunrise Dermatology
Best Day Spa – Mobile
The Spa at The Battle House
Best Day Spa – Baldwin
The Spa at the Grand Hotel
Best Tanning Salon
Tiffany Tans
Best Massage Therapist – Mobile
Hannah Boltz, Therapeutic Arts
Best Massage Therapist – Baldwin
Amanda Guzman, The Grand Hotel
Mobile Bay’s Best Doctor
Dr. Clare Carney, Alabama Medical Group
Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist (MD)
Pulmonary Associates
Best OB/GYN (aka Best Hooha Doc)
Dr. Lauren Lambrecht, Azalea City Physicians
Best Plastic Surgeon- Breast (aka Best Boob Doc)
Dr. Chris Park
Best Facelift Doc
Dr. Michael Lyons
Best Dermatologist
Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology
Best Weight Loss Doc
Dr. Ruth Shields, Healthy Weight 4 Me
Best “Doc in the Box” Clinic
Greater Mobile Urgent Care
Best Back Cracker (Chiropractor)
Corsentino Chiropractic
Best Dentist – Mobile
Drs. Maitre & Crabtree
Best Dentist – Baldwin
Azalea City Dental Eastern Shore
Best Fitness Facility
Mission Fitness
Best Personal Trainer
Joshua Foster, Fitbody Bootcamp
Best Veterinarian
Dr. Carl Myers, Theodore Veterinary Hospital
Best Pet Groomer
Adorable Dos
Best Florist
LUSH
Best Photography Studio
Brittany Latham Studios
Best Yoga Studio
Sterling Hot Yoga
Best Carwash/Detail
Rich’s Car Wash
Best Divorce Attorney
Alison Herlihy
Best Criminal Defense Attorney
Jeff Deen
Best Trial Attorney
Moore Law Firm
Best Real Estate Firm
Roberts Brothers
Best Realtor
Devin Scott, Roberts Brothers
Best Insurance Agent or Agency
Travis Everette, Allstate
Best Mortgage Broker/Firm
Anna Maria Mazzarella, ServisFirst
Best Bank or Credit Union
Regions
Best Investment Banker/Financial Planner
Williams Financial Group
Best Car Dealership
UJ Chevrolet
Best CPA
Kristi Daughtery, Crow Shields Bailey, PC
Best Landscaper
Bay Landscaping
Best Contractor/Homebuilder
Triumph Homes
Best Interior Designer
March & May
Best Hardware Store – Mobile
Blankenship’s Universal Supply
Best Hardware Store – Baldwin
Eastern Shore Ace
Best Pest Control
A & P Pest Control
Best Pet Store
B&B Pet Stop
Best Antique Store
Antiques at the Loop
Best Men’s Clothing Store
G Harvell
Best Lingerie/Naughty Shop
The Gift Spot
Best Women’s Boutique – Mobile
Ruby Blue
Best Women’s Boutique – Baldwin
Brown Eyed Girl
Best Clothing Consignment Store
Hertha’s
Best Place to get Mardi Gras Attire
Francia’s
Best Fine Jewelry
John Cauley
Best Dry Cleaners
Waite’s
Best Home Cleaning Service
The Maids
Best Local Pharmacy
Saraland Pharmacy
Best Shoe Store – Athletic
Shoe Station
Best Shoe Store – Ladies
The Gallery Shoe Boutique
Best Gift Shop
Timeless Treasures
Best Home Furnishings Store
Lagniappe Home Store
Best Vape Shop
Parlor Vapes
Best Tattoo Shop/ Artist
The Bell Rose
Best CBD Oil Shop/Carrier
CannaBama
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).