ARTS

Best Local Painter

Melanie Blackerby

Best Local Sculptor

Bruce Larsen

Best Local Graphic Design Artist

Andy Scott

Best Mixed Media Artist

Abe Partridge

Best Art Gallery

Ashland Gallery

Best Museum

History Museum of Mobile

Best Theatre Group

The PACT

Best Play or Performance of the Year

Young Frankenstein, Joe Jefferson Players

Best Local Comedian

Kelly Teague

Best Local Actor

Jay Ramsay

Best Local Dancer

Carol Odom, Mobile Ballet

Best Theatrical Singer

Rainey Tanner

Best Arts Event

LoDa Artwalk

CITY LIFE

Best Mobilian Right Now

Judge Edmond Naman

Best Baldwinian Right Now

Abe Harper

Quintessential Mobilian

Ron Barrett

Quintessentially Baldwin

LuLu Buffett

Best Police Officer

Officer Sean Tuder

Best Firefighter

Christopher “Kiff” Kirkwood

Best Annual Fundraising Event

Junior League of Mobile – Christmas Jubilee

Best Hotel

The Battle House Hotel

Best High School Marching Band

Baker High School

Best Mardi Gras Parading Society

Mystics of Time

Best Mardi Gras Marching Society

Cain’s Merry Widows

Best Mardi Gras Ball

Order of Osiris

Best Mardi Gras Organization – Baldwin

Knights of Ecor Rouge

Coolest Church or House of Worship

Little Flower Catholic Church

Best Clergyman/Pastor/Spiritual Leader

Father John Lynes, Little Flower Catholic Church

Best Place to take out-of-towners (Attraction)

Mobile Carnival Museum

Best Place to take out-of-towners (Restaurant)

Felix’s

Coolest Apartment Community

Olde Oak Apartments

Best Retirement Community

Westminster

Best Local Company to Work For

FTZC

Best Local College

University of South Alabama

Best Local College Professor

Dr. Alan Chow, Marketing & Quantitative Methods

Nappie Category for 2020

Best Animal Rescue Organization

EATS AND DRINKS

Best Overall Restaurant

The Noble South

Best New Restaurant

Taco Mama

Best Eastern Shore Restaurant

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill

Best Beach Restaurant

LuLu’s

Best Chef

Steve Zucker, Dauphin’s

Best Atmosphere

Dauphin’s

Most Innovative Menu

Pour Baby

Best Outdoor Dining

Bluegill

Best Home Cookin’/Soul Food

Judy’s Place

Best Server (Server Name and Restaurant)

Hillary Hamlin, Dew Drop

Best Service Overall (Restauarant)

Felix’s Fish Camp

Best Dessert

Delish Bakery & Eatery

Best Restaurant Wine List

Pour Baby

Best Wings

Butch Cassidy’s

Best Chicken Fingers

Foosackly’s

Best Ice Cream/Yogurt/Gelato

Cammie’s Old Dutch

Best Lunch Spot

Stevie’s Kitchen

Best Eastern Shore Lunch Spot

Panini Pete’s

Best Wine/Gourmet Shop or Grocery

Domke Market

Best Wine Selection – Retail

Red or White

Best Beer Selection – Retail

Rouses

Best Annual Food Event or Cook-off

Greek Fest

Best Food Truck

Yellowhammer Coffee

Best Gumbo

Wintzell’s

Best Sushi

Chuck’s Fish

Best Bakery

Pollman’s

Best Wedding Cake

Flour Girls

Best Caterer

Naman’s

Best Burger

Butch Cassidy’s

Best Steak

Briquette’s

Best Seafood

Half Shell Oyster House

Best Brunch

Ruby Slipper

Best Ethnic Restaurant

Mediterranean Sandwich Company

Best Mexican Restaurant

Fuego

Best Pizza

Pizzeria Delphina

Best Coffeehouse

Carpe Diem

Best Eastern Shore Coffeehouse

The Coffee Loft

Best Local Grocery Store

Greer’s

Best Grocery Store/Chain

Rouses

Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods- Mobile

Lil Brian’s Produce

Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods – Baldwin

Allegri Farm Market

Best Barbecue Restaurant

Moe’s BBQ

Best Barbecue Sauce

Meat Boss

Best Ribs

Dreamland

Best Raw Oysters

Wintzell’s

Best Seafood Market

Mudbugs at the Loop

Best Drunk Food

Waffle House

Best Hangover Food

Bob’s Downtown Diner

Best Grocery Pick-Up/Delivery

Greer’s

Best Restaurant Delivery Service

WAITR

KIDS

Best Kids’ Clothing

Kidz Klozet

Best Summer Camp

Sunny Side Theater

Best Daycare/Mother’s Day Out

Westminster Presbyterian

Best Preschool

St. Paul’s EEC

Best Birthday Party Place

Get Air

Most Kid Friendly Neighborhood

Llanfair

Best Kid-Friendly Local Attraction

Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center

Best Dance Studio

Mobile Ballet

Best Pediatric Dentist

Dr. Gaines Thomas and Dr. Lauren Moore, Thomas & Moore

Best Orthodontist

Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics

Best Pediatrician

Dr. Robin McNair, Pediatric Associates

Best Kid Photographer

Hannah Stinson Photography

Best Public School

Eichold Mertz Magnet School

Best Private School

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Best Preschool Teacher

Candice McLaughlin, Corpus Christi Catholic School

Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Mobile

Karen Shirah, St. Ignatius Catholic School

Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Baldwin

Sherik Butler, Daphne Elementary School

Coolest Middle School Teacher- Mobile

Donna Mackin, St. Paul’s Episcopal School

Coolest Middle School Teacher- Baldwin

Cathy Ho, Daphne Middle School

Coolest High School Teacher – Mobile

Phil Proctor, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Coolest High School Teacher – Baldwin

Griffin Hood, Daphne High School

MEDIA

Favorite Radio Station FM

92 ZEW

Favorite Radio Station AM

Archangel 1410

Best Local DJ

Matt McCoy, 92 ZEW

Best DJ Team

Dan Brennan and Shelby Mitchell, 95KSJ

Best Morning Show/DJ

Mobile Mornings – FM TALK 106.5

Best Talk Radio Host/Show

Uncle Henry, WNTM

Best DJ Voice

Twiggins, WABD

Best Sports Radio Host/Show

Eli Gold, Alabama Sports Radio Network, 92ZEW

Best Local Evening TV Newscast

WKRG

Best Local Morning TV Newscast

FOX 10

Best Anchor

Mel Showers, WKRG

Best Meteorologist

Alan Sealls

Best TV Investigative Reporter

Andrea Ramey, WPMI

Best Sports Coverage

WKRG

Best Weekend TV News Team

WPMI

Favorite Lagniappe Writer

Andy MacDonald, Cuisine



Favorite Lagniappe Cover Story

Sunset Limited Disaster by Kevin Lee

Favorite Lagniappe Cover Image

Mardi Gras 2018 by Laura Mattei

Favorite Local Content Creator (Writer/Artist)

JD Crowe, al.com cartoonist

Favorite Glossy Magazine

Mobile Bay Monthly

Favorite Local Website/ Blog/Social Media Influencer

Mobile Mask

Best Local TV ad

David J. Maloney

Best Website Developer

Blue Fish

Best Marketing/Events Company

Southern View Media

MUSIC

Best Local Band

Red Clay Strays

Best Country Band/Performer

Rad Clay Strays

Best Metal/Underground Band

Hollywood Vagabonds

Best Blues Band/Artist

Adam Holt

Best Club to See Live Music

Soul Kitchen

Best Outdoor Bar to See Live Music

Bluegill

Best Venue to See Live Music (Non-bar)

Saenger Theatre

Best Solo Musician

Eric Erdman

Best Jazz Musician

Roman Street

Best Hip Hop Artist

Phil J

Best Music/Record Store

Mobile Records

Best Local Recording Studio

Dauphin Street Sound

Best Guitar Player

Phil Proctor

Best Area Singer/Voice

Symone French

Best Area Drummer

Jonah Miller, Hollywood Vagabonds

Best Area Bassist

Stan Foster

Best Piano Player/Keyboardist

Jacob Hall, Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet

Best Drag Queen Performer

Jawakatema Davenport

Best DJ (Mixin’, mashin’up kind)

Dalton Muse

Best Area Music Festival

Hangout Music Festival

NIGHTLIFE

Best All Around Bar – Mobile

Callaghan’s Irish Social Club

Best Bartender – Mobile

Jerry Grady, B-Bob’s

Best All Around Bar – Baldwin

The River Pub

Best Bartender – Baldwin

Brandy Stewart, The River Pub

Best New Bar (Mobile or Baldwin)

POST

Best E-Sho Bar

Manci’s Antque Club

Best WeMo Bar

Pour Baby

Best MiMo Bar

Nixon’s

Best LoDa Bar

Alchemy Tavern

Best SoMo Bar

WAVES DI

Best South Baldwin Bar

Cocktails and Dreams, Foley

Best Beach Bar

Flora-Bama

Best Wine Bar

Red or White

Best Fancy Drink Bar

The Haberdasher

Best Happy Hour Bar

Dauphin’s

Best E-Sho Happy Hour

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

Best Sports Bar

Heroes Sports Bar



Best Place to Shake Your Booty

Patches Lounge

Best Gay Bar

B-Bob’s

Favorite Craft Beer

Fairhope Brewing – Take the Causeway IPA

Favorite Import Beer

Corona

Favorite Domestic Beer

Michelob Ultra

Best Locally Brewed Beer

Serda Tidewater

Bar with Best Tap Selection

LoDa Biergarten

Favorite Casino

Beau Rivage

Best Margarita

Taqueria Mexico

Best Bloody Mary

Brick & Spoon

Best Bar Trivia

The Blind Mule

Best Gentleman’s Club

The Candy Store

POLITICOS

Hardest Working Official – City Of Mobile (Elected or Appointed)

Mayor Sandy Stimpson

Hardest Working Mobile City Councilperson

City Councilperson Levon Manzie

Hardest Working Elected Official – Mobile County

DA Ashley Rich

Hardest Working Elected City Official- Eastern Shore

Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson

Hardest Working Elected City Official – Baldwin County

Sheriff Hoss Mack

Hardest Working Local State Legislator

State Rep. Chris Pringle

Who will be the next senator from Alabama?

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne

SHOPPING/SERVICES

Best Salon – Mobile

Studio PH

Best Salon- Baldwin

Sanctuary Salon

Best Overall Stylist – Mobile

Whitney Vittor – Salon West 5400

Best Overall Stylist – Baldwin

Kristen Watler – Salon Royale

Best Colorist – Mobile

Jennifer Freeman – Salon DMH

Best Colorist – Baldwin

Tami Williams – Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Scissor Wizard (Best Haircut-ter) – Mobile

Ryan Amacker – Ryan Amacker Hair

Scissor Wizard (Best Haircut-ter) – Baldwin

Chuck Branum – Salon Royale

Best Barber – Mobile

Hillcrest Barbers

Best Barber – Baldwin

Dallas Jones Barber Shop

Best Makeup Artist – Mobile or Baldwin

Olivia Rumbley – Salon DMH

Best Hooha Waxer – Mobile or Baldwin

Crystal Quattrone – Bare Esthetics

Best Eyebrow Wizard

Natalie Pittman – Salon DMH

Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Mobile

Royal Day Spa

Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Baldwin

Polished Day Spa

Best Esthetician- Mobile or Baldwin

Hanna Hogle – Sunrise Dermatology

Best Day Spa – Mobile

The Spa at The Battle House

Best Day Spa – Baldwin

The Spa at the Grand Hotel

Best Tanning Salon

Tiffany Tans

Best Massage Therapist – Mobile

Hannah Boltz, Therapeutic Arts

Best Massage Therapist – Baldwin

Amanda Guzman, The Grand Hotel

Mobile Bay’s Best Doctor

Dr. Clare Carney, Alabama Medical Group

Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist (MD)

Pulmonary Associates

Best OB/GYN (aka Best Hooha Doc)

Dr. Lauren Lambrecht, Azalea City Physicians

Best Plastic Surgeon- Breast (aka Best Boob Doc)

Dr. Chris Park

Best Facelift Doc

Dr. Michael Lyons

Best Dermatologist

Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology

Best Weight Loss Doc

Dr. Ruth Shields, Healthy Weight 4 Me

Best “Doc in the Box” Clinic

Greater Mobile Urgent Care

Best Back Cracker (Chiropractor)

Corsentino Chiropractic

Best Dentist – Mobile

Drs. Maitre & Crabtree

Best Dentist – Baldwin

Azalea City Dental Eastern Shore

Best Fitness Facility

Mission Fitness

Best Personal Trainer

Joshua Foster, Fitbody Bootcamp

Best Veterinarian

Dr. Carl Myers, Theodore Veterinary Hospital

Best Pet Groomer

Adorable Dos

Best Florist

LUSH

Best Photography Studio

Brittany Latham Studios

Best Yoga Studio

Sterling Hot Yoga

Best Carwash/Detail

Rich’s Car Wash

Best Divorce Attorney

Alison Herlihy

Best Criminal Defense Attorney

Jeff Deen

Best Trial Attorney

Moore Law Firm

Best Real Estate Firm

Roberts Brothers

Best Realtor

Devin Scott, Roberts Brothers

Best Insurance Agent or Agency

Travis Everette, Allstate

Best Mortgage Broker/Firm

Anna Maria Mazzarella, ServisFirst

Best Bank or Credit Union

Regions

Best Investment Banker/Financial Planner

Williams Financial Group

Best Car Dealership

UJ Chevrolet

Best CPA

Kristi Daughtery, Crow Shields Bailey, PC

Best Landscaper

Bay Landscaping

Best Contractor/Homebuilder

Triumph Homes

Best Interior Designer

March & May

Best Hardware Store – Mobile

Blankenship’s Universal Supply

Best Hardware Store – Baldwin

Eastern Shore Ace

Best Pest Control

A & P Pest Control

Best Pet Store

B&B Pet Stop

Best Antique Store

Antiques at the Loop

Best Men’s Clothing Store

G Harvell

Best Lingerie/Naughty Shop

The Gift Spot

Best Women’s Boutique – Mobile

Ruby Blue

Best Women’s Boutique – Baldwin

Brown Eyed Girl

Best Clothing Consignment Store

Hertha’s

Best Place to get Mardi Gras Attire

Francia’s

Best Fine Jewelry

John Cauley

Best Dry Cleaners

Waite’s

Best Home Cleaning Service

The Maids

Best Local Pharmacy

Saraland Pharmacy

Best Shoe Store – Athletic

Shoe Station

Best Shoe Store – Ladies

The Gallery Shoe Boutique

Best Gift Shop

Timeless Treasures

Best Home Furnishings Store

Lagniappe Home Store

Best Vape Shop

Parlor Vapes

Best Tattoo Shop/ Artist

The Bell Rose

Best CBD Oil Shop/Carrier

CannaBama