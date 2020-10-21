In the past few days, both the New York Times and Wall Street Journal have published pieces about the sudden flood of partisan “local news” websites that have invaded the internet across the country.

Alabama appears to be a particular hotspot for such activity, as it now sports 20 sites owned my Metric Media alone. These “news” sites carry names like Mobile Courant, Huntsville Leader, Shoals Today and Baldwin Times, just to name a few, but the content is pretty much the same in each — a few news stories mixed in with press releases and other data gleaned from the web.

All of this comes ahead of the election in two weeks and appears to be some attempt to help shape the outcome, although whether weak efforts like those Metric Media has put together could actually attract enough readers to sway anything is questionable. Metric also has strong ties to right-wing organizations, so it also begs the question of what their purpose is in Alabama — bolstering the conservative majority?

There are sites like this across the country that have appeared in battleground states — some leftwing, others rightwing — that it might be argued could have some effect, even if it’s tiny. Frankly, from what I’ve seen of them, I’m not sure they deserve the full investigative treatment from the WSJ and NYT.

Besides, it’s not like the internet isn’t already full of such dubious “news” sites directed at a local audience. Alabama is already saturated with “news” sites run by people with non-news backgrounds, or even huge corporations.

There’s Alabama Newscenter, which is run by Alabama Power and touts itself as “Good News from Home.” This site — not surprisingly — doesn’t overtly advertise itself as being a public relations effort by Alabama Power, but if the number of pro-Alabama Power articles doesn’t tip you off, the bottom of the page bears the name of AP’s parent, Southern Company.

Alabama Today is another site that gathers news from around the state — much of it from the Associated Press — and mixes it with articles from “staff” along with guest columns. Trying to find out who owns it or works with Alabama Today isn’t an easy prospect, though. Nothing on the site offers that information, even though Alabama Times claims, “Alabama Today will be the first place Alabamians of influence go for an inside look at breaking statewide, political and business news.”

Perhaps the best known of these is Yellowhammer News, which does present its own news and has actually broken big stories, including the Robert Bentley cheating scandal. Yellowhammer is an overtly right-of-center site, which may serve as a balance to the liberalism of many news organizations in readers’ minds. But they’re also very cozy with certain politicians and companies.

One of those, again, is Alabama Power. Yellowhammer routinely runs Alabama Power press releases as news. In the past, they’ve even run them without any indication they were produced by Alabama Power. Last year I asked Tim Howe, Yellowhammer’s owner and editor, whether Alabama Power either owns any part of the site or pays them for running press releases and he refused to answer. Make up your own mind as to why.

While this flood of newsy-looking sites probably isn’t helping forward the concept of objective reporting, it also isn’t entirely new. But it does mean readers should be even more careful about where they get their news.