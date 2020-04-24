The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (MCU) reported today that its investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Daphne last Friday found “no wrongdoing or criminal action” on the part of the Daphne police officers who responded. Allegedly the victim, 29-year-old Derick Lamar Powe, pointed a gun at officers “despite being told to put his gun down.”

According to the MCU’s initial incident report last week, officers were dispatched to investigate the report of a person pointing a firearm at his neighbors in the Daphmont community at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday. After arriving at the scene, officers determined Powe was the subject and “had been acting erratically throughout the day and fired at least one shot.” Allegedly, he later came out of his residence and pointed a gun at his neighbors again, which prompted the officer’s response.

Officers were initially unable to locate Powe, but while talking with neighbors the officers were notified that he was driving by. The investigating officers got into their vehicles and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

At approximately 3 p.m. the officers made contact with Powe, giving him verbal commands to walk to the officers with his hands visible. During the encounter, Powe presented a firearm and he was shot by the officers. Powe succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The MCU was established by Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack and includes more than 30 members of the sheriff’s office and local law enforcement agencies to independently investigate officer-involved shootings, in-custody deaths and homicides where no suspect is readily identified.

While it did not release details of the evidence collected, the MCU reports to have “interviewed several witnesses and seized and processed key evidence in this case.”

“Based on the information obtained from our investigation, we know that Mr. Powe was armed with a firearm and despite being told to put his gun down, he pointed it toward at least one of the officers. The officers believed that they were in danger and shot Mr. Powe in an act of self-defense. There are currently no findings of wrongdoing or criminal action by the officers involved in the shooting, however this case will be presented to a grand jury for review.”

“This event is a tragedy to Mr. Powe’s family, and the officers involved,” the MCU said in a statement. “The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit will remain respectful and responsive to everyone involved.”

The MCU is commanded by Lt. Andre Reid of the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office and the board includes Daphne Police Chief David Carpenter, Robertsdale Police Chief Brad Kendrick, Gulf Shores Police Chief Edward Delmore, Foley Police Chief David Wilson, and Sheriff Hoss Mack.