SUBMITTED — According to a news release today, the Baldwin County Emergency Communications District (BCECD) has formally concluded its investigation into alleged accounting discrepancies within the organization during the fiscal years 2017 and 2018 which came to its attention in February 2019.

After an initial internal investigation, the BCECD Board engaged the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) to assist with an investigative inquiry into the District’s finances as a safeguard to independently evaluate and verify that no financial improprieties had occurred.

Additionally, the Alabama Department of Public Examiners conducted a scheduled audit of the District’s finances during the relevant time period of FY 2017-2018. Upon a thorough investigation involving the extensive review of financial records and the interview of numerous BCECD employees, the BCSO concluded that any concerns of criminal activity were

unfounded.

Likewise, the Department of Public Examiners Audit Exit Interview did not reflect any evidence of misuse of District funds. The BCECD Board has immediately addressed certain substandard internal accounting practices and controls that were brought to its attention and has engaged the services of a licensed CPA with a background in public accounts auditing to provide monthly oversight and implementation of accounting best practices.

The BCECD is pleased to announce the certification of completion of its new operations facility in Robertsdale and is scheduled to transition into the building by mid-December 2019.