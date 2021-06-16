Law enforcement are searching for a suspect in the murder of Yaphet Hunter, 45, from Chunchula, Ala., who was shot and killed near the end of Friendship Road in Daphne this morning

The suspect, 45-year old Marcus Stallworth from Mobile, left the scene in a vehicle with another person, who investigators later located and spoke with. Stallworth was last seen on foot near Government Plaza in Mobile, according to investigators.

Both Hunter and Stallworth were contract workers at Friendship Materials, and a workplace altercation between the two resulted in the shooting. According to state records, Friendship Materials LLC is owned by Haymes Snedeker, a local attorney and developer who is also appointed Fairhope’s municipal judge.

“We mourn the loss of life that occurred today because of a heinous act committed at Friendship Materials in Daphne, Alabama, by an unaffiliated individual,” Colby Cooper, spokesman for Friendship Materials, said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and those affected by this tragedy. We are grateful to the medical and law enforcement first responders who worked hard to try and save the victim’s life and those committed to the ongoing investigation.”

Stallworth, who may still be armed with a handgun, is currently wanted for murder. Those with information can contact the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Mobile or local law enforcement.

He is approximately 5’6” and weighs 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is often seen around the Prichard area as well as the Maryvale area of Mobile.