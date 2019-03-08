The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who attempted to set fire to the Hart’s Fried Chicken restaurant on SpringHill Avenue last week. According to MFRD public information officer Steven Millhouse, security camera footage captured the suspect attempting to set the building ablaze around 1 a.m. on Friday, March 1. No other details about the incident have been released so far. Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the MFRD at (251) 208-7311.

