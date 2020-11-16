To the surprise of no one, CBS made official on Monday what was expected all along — the network has assigned its traditional 2:30 p.m. SEC kickoff slit to the Iron Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 28.
The annual Alabama vs. Auburn game will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa this season.
Currently, Alabama is the nation’s No. 1-ranked team while Auburn is tanked No. 23, according to the Associated Press poll.
Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play for the CBS broadcast with Gary Danielson offering color commentary. Jamie Erdahl will be the sideline reporter. The CBS broadcast will begin with “Drive to Atlanta” at 1:30 p.m., followed by “College Football Today” at 2 p.m.
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).