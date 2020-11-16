To the surprise of no one, CBS made official on Monday what was expected all along — the network has assigned its traditional 2:30 p.m. SEC kickoff slit to the Iron Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The annual Alabama vs. Auburn game will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa this season.

Currently, Alabama is the nation’s No. 1-ranked team while Auburn is tanked No. 23, according to the Associated Press poll.

Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play for the CBS broadcast with Gary Danielson offering color commentary. Jamie Erdahl will be the sideline reporter. The CBS broadcast will begin with “Drive to Atlanta” at 1:30 p.m., followed by “College Football Today” at 2 p.m.