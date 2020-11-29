While it hasn’t always been the case in the past, the Iron Bowl unfolded as expected on Saturday, with No. 1-ranked Alabama easily defeating arch rival Auburn 42-13 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

And the Crimson Tide pulled off the victory with its head coach, Nick Saban, watching the game at home on TV.

The oddsmakers made Alabama a 25.5-point favorite, and that proved a safe bet.

Alabama is now 8-0 on the season and will play at LSU at 7 p.m. this Saturday in a game that was rescheduled by the SEC office over the weekend. The game will be televised on CBS (WKRG).

Auburn, now 5-3 on the season, will face a second consecutive Top 5 team this Saturday when No. 5 Texas A&M visits Jordan-Hare Stadium for an 11 a.m. game that will be televised on ESPN.

The loss cost Auburn a spot in the Associated Press Top 25. The Tigers, ranked No. 22 heading into its game against Alabama, fell out of the updated poll that was released Sunday.

Saban, who was quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 and showing mild symptoms, said in a statement released by the university that he did yell at the TV a couple of times during the game, but overall he was pleased with the job turned in by his coaching staff and players in the victory.

DeVonta Smith demonstrated again why he was one of the top receivers in the country. The Crimson Tide star caught seven passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, one score covering 66 yards and the other for 58.

Quarterback MacJones threw for 302 yards and a career-best five touchdowns, which tied the Iron Bowl record for most TD passes thrown in a game. He also threw a scoring pass to Jahleel Billingsley (24 yards) and two to John Metchie III (7, 24 yards).

Running back Najee Harris rushed for 96 yards on 11 carries. One of his carries went for 39 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Alabama was led by Josh Jobe who was in on 10 tackles, including five solo stops. Malachi Mitchell and Brian Branch had interceptions for Alabama.

Auburn’s scoring was limited to a pair of Anders Carlson field goals, covering 47 and 45 yards, and a Bo Nix 1-yard run.

In a Lagniappe story that ran on the website, writers and broadcasters across the country and locally were asked to pick the outcome of the game. Mobile native Ivan Maisel, a senior writer of college football for ESPN.com, came close to hitting the score on the head, predicting the Tide would win by a score of 45-13. Everyone offering a prediction picked Alabama to win the game.