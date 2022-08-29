Two young children, ages 2 and 4, were killed in an Irvington house fire last Thursday night. Authorities believe the children were playing with a cigarette lighter in their room.

According to a press release by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on Aug. 25 around 8:35 p.m. to a residential fire at a mobile home park on Magnolia Road.

MCSO spokeswoman Lori Myles said there were three children at home at the time of the incident — Liam Barnes, 4, Noah Gordan, 2, and Sebastian Gordan, 10 months. The mother, Kali Sherman, had walked to a home in an adjacent lot and was alerted to smoke coming from her residence.

Sherman was able to remove her 10-month-old and the 4-year-old from the house prior to first responders arriving and extinguishing the fire. The 2-year-old, Noah, was found in a bedroom closest unresponsive. Both Liam and Noah were air-lifted to Providence Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators from the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted an investigation at the residence and discovered a butane cigarette lighter near the bed in the children’s room. The investigation revealed that the 4-year-old child, Liam, was playing with the cigarette lighter when the bed mattress ignited. Both children, Liam and Noah, became trapped inside the bedroom and were overcome by smoke and heat. A preliminary autopsy suggests both children died from smoke inhalation and heat-related burns.

The smoke detectors inside the residence near the children’s bedroom were inspected and found to be non-functional. Myles said this indicates why the fire became so severe before being detected.

No foul play or other criminal activity is believed to have occurred, Myles said. Prosecutors with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office were consulted, and no criminal charges will be filed at this time.