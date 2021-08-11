Photo courtesy of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety

A manufactured home built for Wind Zone 1 blows apart when hit by 70 mph winds in a simulation lab.

By Tammy Leytham

What happens when Category 1 hurricane winds slam into a manufactured home built for Wind Zone 111?

Not much. A window may burst. It may lose a few shingles.

“The home still stands,” said Anne Cope, PhD, chief engineer at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety in South Carolina.

Cope would know. She’s watched simulations in the Institute’s lab that recreate all types of weather conditions, including wind-driven and hurricane-strength winds.

It was a different story when a Zone 1 manufactured home was tested. “Once the wind got inside through a window, it popped open the home,” she said.

The Central Gulf Coast may have dodged a bullet with Hurricane Elsa, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season with a likely range of 13-20 named storms, 6-10 of which could be hurricanes.

With the strongest time for storm activity still ahead in August through October, it’s a good time to prepare your home. While mobile homes are a popular housing choice across Alabama, a mobile home can be a dangerous place to be during a severe storm.

That’s where IBHS comes in. The independent, nonprofit researches ways to lessen the impact of natural disasters. Testing like that done in the IBHS lab helps homeowners stay safe during storms, and leads to changes needed within the industry to ensure safe standards.

The No. 1 thing owners of manufactured homes can do to prep for hurricane season is make sure the home is well-anchored, Cope said. A permanent concrete or masonry foundation with strapping anchored to the foundation is the best choice.

Having a licensed home inspector check the home’s foundation, ensure proper pier spacing and see that the home is properly secured with ground anchors and ties is another positive step. They’ll also check for loose, rusty or insufficient straps.

Carports or other structures added to a home can also be a vulnerability, Cope said, particularly if they are attached to the roof. Wind can get underneath and pull them loose, which may jeopardize the structural integrity of the entire home.

“We’ve seen carports take flight,” Cope said. “If attached, it can rip off pieces of the main structure.”

Consider retrofitting carports and patio covers to be free-standing with strong connections into the ground.

She gives the same advice to residents living in traditional wood and brick homes. In fact, IBHS tests all types of homes — concrete, brick, wood — in a variety of conditions including fire, hail and wind-driven rains. The amount of damage from wind often comes down to the way the home is tied together and how it’s secured to the ground.

Secondly, those in the market for a home should buy one strong enough to “weather the storm.” Be sure it’s built for Wind Zone 111, Cope said, though the Gulf Coast is only rated for Wind Zone 11 homes.

That’s something Cope and the IBHS are working to change.

“Currently, only areas like New Orleans and the Florida Keys are Zone 111,” Cope said. “We’re working on recommendations to update the HUD requirements, which haven’t been updated in a long time.”

Before June 1976, there were no universal standards in place. From 1976 to 1994, there was a single standard for manufactured homes. The modern HUD Code in effect since 1994 includes three zones – where Zone III is the strongest wind region and Zone I is the lowest wind region.

Cope said Mobile and Baldwin counties increased requirements after Hurricane Ivan in 2004, but not all Alabama and coastal Mississippi counties did. “It’s a patchwork of codes required in some places,” she said.

When shopping for a home, ask lots of questions. That goes for Katrina cottages, pre-fab and tiny houses as well.

“They’re so cute and adorable and energy-efficient,” Cope said. “But this is true for anyone interested in a new home of any type. Ask questions like, what code was this structure built to? And how is the foundation going to be anchored to the ground?”

Third, and most importantly, ensure your personal safety.

“The Zone 111 house survived the Cat 1 winds, but I would not want to be in that home when it hit,” Cope said. “Hurricanes can also spawn tornadoes. You don’t know what’s going to happen with your trees, whether the ground is saturated.”

Staying safe during a hurricane starts with knowing where the closest shelter is and making sure you can get there in time so have a plan in place before the storm comes.

Bring in patio furniture and anything that might turn into projectiles in high winds. Evacuate when mandated. Go to a shelter. Seek higher ground.

“Take very good care of yourself,” Cope said.

“Mother Nature is not slowing down. People need to be weather-ready,” Cope said. “Hurricane season is for real. It only takes one storm to put you in a really bad place.