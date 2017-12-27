Hope you got everything you wanted, but knowing my readers, you probably didn’t because you were on Santa’s “naughty” list. I mean, we can’t all make the “nice” list like me. But if it’s worth anything, you were on Boozie’s “nice” list because you make it easy to write when you are out there misbehaving! I know you will keep up the good work in 2018! But before we get too far into the New Year, let’s take a look back at 2017. My, did the good times roll!

Another year over

And a new one just begun. Y’all, how is it 2018? I feel like we are still in the early 2000s. How did we get here, and get here so fast? I guess time flies when you are having fun and that’s exactly what we had!

In January, we rang in the New Year in the rain, surprise, surprise but that didn’t stop you crazy kids from partying! There is a chance of showers for this New Year’s Eve but hopefully nothing like last year. January also brought Jimmy Buffett to town. This hometown superstar was spotted at the Bluegill and Dew Drop.

Last January also brought about the fist annual Secondliner Festival. This festival is a great kick-off to the Carnival season. This year, it will be Jan. 13, so mark your calendar. And we can’t forget about Senior Bowl and the crazy guy that hopped the fence and ran onto the field, as well as all the big names it brings to town. Where will Nick Saban pop up this year?

February and Mardi Gras go hand in hand and that’s about all that needs to be said. You never know what you will see, such as the kid that brought a spider to the Dauphin Island parade or kids trying to steal Boozie’s beer, and of course all the “dirt” naps. Boozie’s favorite story was the from the Polka Dots parade, when a masked member was peeing when the back door of the float came open! And we can’t forget that Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook king, was in town as well as Dolph Lundgren filming “Black Water,” which we should see released sometime this year!

March wrapped up the Mardi Gossip and had us all wondering and if the guy who puked in his hands is doing OK? March also brought on the cook-offs! First, American Cancer Chili Cook-Off followed by a wild weekend that included the Cajun Cook-Off and St. Patrick’s Day. Luckily those two are separated this year. But that also means there is no slowing down — I guess that’s the luck of the Irish!

April showers bring crawfish boils! In April, crawfish finally returned to bars and Lent ended, which meant most of you got back on the sauce. But the best part of April is that it brings us SouthSounds music festival! I’m not sure about y’all, but I still have nightmares of that old saggy man wearing the G-string at Mullet Toss. Maybe he will be scared of being labeled as an “old creepy man” and cover up himself this year!

May was a busy month for us. We had plenty of concerts to attend and the first Grilled Cheese Meltdown (another must-attend event!). Hangout Music Festival had the big names and the even bigger fashion no-no’s. Memorial Day and, of course, the filming of “Ginormous Food” that aired last month!

After May, the summer months become a blur in two ways. One, it got so hot you can’t even see straight and two, it’s so hot that cold beer is about the only thing you can drink!

Summer started out with a lot of rain but that didn’t stop concerts from happening! Brantley Gilbert and Jimmy Buffett both played through the rain and took singing in the rain to a whole new level! Mobile visited NYC and showed the Big Apple how we do Mardi Gras. New Yorkers, it’s not too late to book your flight for Fat Tuesday.

Speaking of flights and flying, Boozie attended Dauphin Street Vault in July and I am already looking forward to it again this year. It was one of the coolest things I did in 2017. And, of course, the summer months mean the Nappies! Lagniappe celebrated 15 years of keeping Mobile funky and can’t wait to celebrate 15 more!

August brought us the naked man in Lagniappe’s parking lot, Mobile on “First 48,” Dauphin Street Beer Festival and the Chick-fil-A vs. Moe’s BBQ sign war. However, Diamond’s Exclusive Men’s Club probably won the sign war with theirs reading: “Best legs and thighs in town,” causing children and maybe even husbands to ask why they can’t try that chicken place!

In September, Nicolas Cage returned to Mobile and was given the key to the city. I am still trying to figure out how I get one of those. It was also a month of concerts, I’m talking Green Day, Eric Church, The Record Company and Trombone Shorty. It was also the month a Local 15 Meteorologist passed gas on live TV and the “Tonight Show” picked it up to share with the nation. Good times!

October kicked off with TenSixtyFive and kept rocking with Hurricane Nate, Halloween and the oh-so-fun Witches Ride.

November was off to an even better start. Lagniappe finally brought home the gold in the Greater Gulf State Fair’s Media Olympics and man, was victory sweet! It was almost as tasty as the Hangout Oyster Cook-Off and Bourbon on the Bay, and of course the inaugural Bay Area Brunch Fest! To top off an already great month, let’s add the long-awaited opening of Serda Brewing!

Whew, time does fly when you’re having fun! Who’s ready for a new year, same me? Ha. Got ya! Y’all know I’m not interested in New Year’s resolutions unless they involve more drinking!

Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got for this year. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ year’s worth of lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!