NEW JAGS’ HEAD COACH KANE WOMMACK AND FAMILY ARRIVE IN MOBILE

When looking back at the sports year that was 2020, one doesn’t have to search hard to pinpoint the dominating story of the past 12 months. The COVID-19 pandemic is the most compelling story of 2020 in all areas of life and certainly, it placed its fingerprints on sports throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties.

But getting past COVID-19 and its great reach across the sports spectrum, there were some other significant sports achievements, milestones, events and stories that took place in the past year.

Here is a closer look at 10 of the sports stories that had an impact in 2020 in the Lagniappe coverage area — and yes, we’ll start with the obvious.

COVID-19

Simply stating “COVID-19” is all that is needed. The pandemic, when applied to sports, is usually spelled out in one simple word: cancellations. Sports schedules were abruptly ended or adjusted across the board. When governments and organizations began taking steps in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus, that meant taking bold action in terms of sports and monitoring attendance when sports were allowed to take place.

The biggest example came in the spring, when the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) decided to end all spring sports, including baseball, softball, golf and track and field, canceling seasons that in many cases had just begun. The sanctions continued until summer when football practice was allowed to begin in July and the season, under strict protocols, was allowed to begin. AHSAA managed to get from start to finish with its football season, though there were many adjustments along the way. St. Luke’s qualified for the state playoffs, but had to forfeit its first-round game because of COVID-19 issues within the team.

South Alabama was scheduled to open the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on Sept. 12 against Grambling, but Grambling postponed its season until the spring. Tulane was found as a replacement team and the game was played, but the following week’s game at Florida was canceled when the SEC decided to play a conference-only schedule, thus costing the Jaguars a $1.2 million payout.

The U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur golf tournament was to be played at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear but was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. It is scheduled to be played there in 2021. Interestingly, the week the tournament was to be played was the same week Hurricane Sally hit the area, which would have canceled the tournament had it been scheduled because of the damage suffered at the course.

The Babe Ruth World Series to be played at Hank Aaron Stadium in August was also canceled but is set to return in 2021. The Mobile Sports Hall of Fame canceled announcing a Class of 2020 and the banquet in which inductees are welcomed into the fold. The Southern States Athletic Conference’s baseball championship at The Hank was also canceled, as were many other events throughout the area, though the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo went on as planned.

Hancock Whitney Stadium opens

Perhaps one of the most anticipated events of the sports year was the official opening of South Alabama’s on-campus stadium, Hancock Whitney Stadium. After 11 years of playing its home games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, South Alabama played its home games on campus in 2020 at the brand new, 25,000-seat venue, though because of COVID-19 protocols, only 25 percent seating capacity was allowed per game.

Once South Alabama announced it would field a football team beginning with the 2009 season, talk began swirling as to when the school would build its own stadium. Plans were made and the architectural drawings ordered. The stadium was completed in August, and it opened on Sept. 12 with a Jags’ game against Tulane (Grambling, the original first game opponent, canceled its fall season). The Jags lost the game but the excitement over the new stadium won the day.

Kane Wommack hired as head coach

Following a 4-7 season in his third year as South Alabama’s head football coach, Steve Campbell was fired by Athletics Director Dr. Joel Erdmann with one year remaining on his contract. The firing came one day after the Jags lost a home game to rival Troy 29-0. The following Saturday, the Jags had a new head coach with the hiring of Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, who had held the defensive coordinator’s position in 2016 and 2017 at South Alabama.

Based on the successful season the Hoosiers have had this season, in which the defensive performance of the team has played a big role, and because of his success when he was on the Jags’ staff, Wommack quickly earned the designation as the leading candidate for the job. While Erdmann said he received interest from a strong list of candidates for the job, which was reported to have included Tennessee’s Tee Martin, Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff, Alabama offensive analyst Butch Jones and Notre Dame run game coordinator Lance Taylor, he noted Wommack checked all the boxes for the job, including his enthusiasm to have the position.

Wommack has hired Liberty safeties coach Corey Batoon as defensive coordinator and Alabama offensive analyst and former Alabama offensive coordinator (in Nick Saban’s first season at the school) Major Applewhite as offensive coordinator. He has filled other staff positions as well, including hiring McGill-Toolen head coach Earnest Hill as running backs coach.

Senior Bowl moves game to South Alabama

On March 4, the Reese’s Senior Bowl Board of Trustees voted unanimously to move its game from Ladd-Peebles Stadium to South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The move was not a surprise, as it had been rumored for months that the annual all-star game would decide to make the move once the stadium was built. But it did catch a group scheduled to protest the move off guard by a few days. A petition that would have asked city officials to do what it could to keep the Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium was being circulated around town and was slated to be presented to the Mobile City Council the week after the board made its decision.

Instead, the move was made and the first Senior Bowl to be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium will take place in late January. Bowl officials signed a 10-year agreement with South Alabama officials to host the game at the on-campus stadium. The move also means the week of practices leading up to the game will take place at the new stadium as well.

There have also been rumors the LendingTree Bowl would follow suit and move its game to Hancock Whitney Stadium, but that has not happened yet. The bowl game was played, as always, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium last Saturday, Dec. 26. Bowl officials have not indicated any steps are in place to move future games to South Alabama.

Vigor moves games from Prichard Stadium

After playing one home game in Prichard Stadium, its home field for several years, the Vigor football team decided to move all its home games to Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the rest of the season, and it has been suggested that will remain the plan for future seasons if some serious problems associated with Prichard Stadium and its upkeep are not addressed. Principal Gerald Cunningham wrote a letter to Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner in September announcing the school would no longer play its home games at Prichard Stadium.

In the letter, Cunningham stated the stadium “has not been fully functional” in the eight years he has been at the school, citing a leaning goal post, 25-second clocks and scoreboards that don’t run correctly, outdated locker rooms and unsanitary restrooms among other problems with the facility. “I will no longer allow my students and the C.F. Vigor High School community to be subjected to such inadequate, unsanitary conditions and made to feel like second-class citizens,” Cunningham wrote in his letter to Gardner.

The Mobile County Public School System earmarked $20,000 that was to be used for stadium repairs and upkeep prior to the season, but apparently, the funds were used elsewhere. According to Gardner, in response to Cunningham’s letter, the city had “more pressing concerns” and the amount would not have been enough to address issues at the stadium.

Tate retires at St. Paul’s

Track and field and cross country coach Jim Tate, 78, announced his retirement this year, ending a long and ultra-successful career at St. Paul’s. He has been described as an icon — that seems to fit Tate, considering his accomplishments. He was named the National Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year in 1998, then picked up the National Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year honor in 2010. He was named to the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2011. Tate’s girls’ cross country teams set the national record for consecutive state titles with 16 from 1983-98. Tate began coaching at St. Paul’s in 1978 and his boys’ and girls’ teams won more than 100 state championships and finished as state runner-ups more than 50 times.

Bayside wins volleyball crown. Again.

Maybe the real story would be if Bayside Academy didn’t win the state volleyball championship. But that hasn’t happened in so long there are members of this past season’s team who weren’t even born when the streak began. In October at the 50th annual AHSAA state volleyball championships at Crossplex in Birmingham, Ann Schilling again led her team to the state crown. It marked the 19th consecutive state championship for the program, which set a national record. In all, Bayside has won 29 state volleyball championships, which just happens to be another national record.

Another distinction for the program is this: Bayside Academy has won a state volleyball crown in five different classifications — Class 1A, Class 2A, Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A. The most recent state title is the school’s first in Class 5A. Bayside defeated West Point 3-0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-10) in the championship match. Brelynn Dailey was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

St. Paul’s takes 5A football title

The Saints had won three Class 5A state football championships in a four-year span (2014, 2015, 2017) when they were bumped up to Class 6A for two seasons. They made their return to Class 5A this past season in a big way, posting a 15-0 record and winning the state championship in a 29-21 victory over Pleasant Grove. They did it in high style, overcoming an 11-point deficit in the third period. “I think when they look back 10 years from now, this group of seniors will say, ‘Look what we did in a season when a lot of people said we wouldn’t even play,’’’ head coach Steve Mask said.

They claimed the crown with a schedule that was challenging, requiring the Saints to beat Faith Academy twice, while also defeating Old Shell Road rival UMS-Wright, Williamson, Class 6A runner-up Spanish Fort and Central-Clay County.

Williamson takes hoops title

Perhaps with a bit of extra incentive, the Williamson boys’ basketball team claimed the Class 4A state championship in late February. The Lions were strong and consistent all season long, producing a 28-5 record. They were pushed by the memory of former teammate Tycorey Crawford who had been shot and killed at his home the previous March. The Williamson players talked about playing for Crawford all season long, especially in the state tournament.

To win the crown, Williamson had to dethrone the reigning champion, Talladega. They jumped out to a big lead early and eight players made 3-pointers to help them along the way. Head coach Shumbe Hunter said, “I want to thank God for giving us the opportunity and the ability to do what we do.” The title was the first in boys basketball for a Mobile public school in 13 years, when Williamson and LeFlore both won state titles (2007).

Mask has big year

Many are ready for 2020 to be over and certainly, the pandemic has made this a difficult year for most everyone, in and out of sports. But when St. Paul’s football coach Steve Mask looks back at 2020 he’ll have some positives on which to reflect. A lot of them, as it turns out. Perhaps most notable is he directed the Saints to a 15-0 record and the Class 5A state football crown in what was a demanding and challenging season for all concerned.

Along the way, he picked up his 200th career victory and his 100th win at St. Paul’s, in the same game — a 27-13 victory over Central-Clay County in the state playoffs. He would end the year with a career record of 202-94 and a St. Paul’s record of 102-21. He has won four state titles at St. Paul’s and is 4-0 in title games at the school. His Saints teams are 51-9 against regional opponents and 28-5 in playoffs in his nine seasons at the school.

There’s more. He was named Class 5A Coach of the Year on the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State team and he was also the head coach of the Alabama team in the Alabama-Mississippi High School All-Star Game, a game the Alabama team won. And he was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony. Not a bad year.