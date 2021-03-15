Welcome to March Madness. It gets that name for a reason. People who normally do not pay much attention to college basketball suddenly become fans because of their office pool in which they draw for teams or fill out a bracket. Or both.

Because of drawing the team or picking a team in the bracket, those who usually cheer for a team in all sports bring that devotion and passion to schools they had previously not heard of or had no interest in following.

Filling out a bracket for March Madness is almost a requirement for sports fans, passionate or casual. And even for those who normally have no interest in sports.

Many keep their choices secret and cheer silently to themselves as the tournament unfolds or brags like crazy for successfully picking a No. 15 seed that defeats a No. 2 seed in the first round of play.

Going public, Lagniappe sports editor Tommy Hicks has filled out his bracket and presents it here … strictly for entertainment purposes only, of course. And if his past forays into this madness hold true, you will find a lot of entertainment value to his picks, like when a team he has reaching the Final Four championship game is eliminated in the first round, as happened in a recent season.

So here goes, region by region, all the way to the Final Four title game:

WEST REGION

First-round winners: Gonzaga, Missouri, Cal-Santa Barbara, Virginia, Southern Cal, Kansas, Oregon and Iowa. Second round: Gonzaga over Mizzou, Virginia over UCSB, Kansas over USC, Iowa over Oregon. Third round: Gonzaga over Virginia, Iowa over Kansas. Regional final: Gonzaga over Iowa. Gonzaga to the Final Four.

EAST REGION

First-round winners: Michigan, LSU, Georgetown, Florida State, BYU, Texas, UConn, Alabama. Second round: Michigan over LSU, FSU over Georgetown, Texas over BYU, Alabama over UConn. Third round: Michigan over FSU, Alabama over Texas. Regional final: Alabama over Michigan. Alabama to the Final Four.

SOUTH REGION

First-round winners: Baylor, Wisconsin, Villanova, Purdue, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Florida, Ohio State. Second round: Baylor over Wisconsin, Villanova over Purdue, Arkansas over Texas Tech, Ohio State over Florida. Third round: Baylor over Villanova, Arkansas over Ohio State. Regional final: Baylor over Arkansas. Baylor to Final Four.

MIDWEST REGION

First-round winners: Illinois, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, San Diego State, West Virginia, Clemson, Houston. Second round: Illinois over Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State over Tennessee, West Virginia over San Diego State, Houston over Clemson. Third round: Illinois over Oklahoma State, West Virginia over Illinois. Regional final: West Virginia over Illinois. West Virginia to Final Four.

FINAL FOUR

Semifinals: Gonzaga over Alabama, West Virginia over Baylor. Championship game: Gonzaga over West Virginia. Gonzaga wins the national championship.