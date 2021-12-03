Friday morning is the day Vigor head coach John McKenzie has been pointing to all season. Actually, the one of two dates. First, he wanted his team to win its season-opener against arch rival Blount, which it did. The next date circled on the calendar was Friday, Dec. 3 – the date of the Class 4A state championship game at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium.

Vigor has made its way to the title game and at 11 a.m. Friday the Wolves will take on Oneonta with the winner taking home the 4A state championship trophy.

Both teams enter the game with a 13-1 record, though Oneonta is on an 11-ganme win streak while the Wolves lost their regular-season finale to St. Paul’s and is on a four-game postseason win streak.

The Wolves aimed for this game before the season began. Now they’re here.

And playing at an unfamiliar site shouldn’t be an issue for the Wolves, who have played “home games” at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex at Theodore and at Blount. They’ve played several road games as well and haven’t lost any of those to date. Even the 11 a.m. start is just another time for them to experience. Vigor has played games at noon, 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. this season.

“I tell our guys all the time, experience is your best teacher; I could tell you some things and you can hear me, but once you go through it, it teaches you how to make adjustments,” McKenzie said. “Getting on a bus every week, it don’t matter to us. Playing at 12 o’clock, 5 o’clock, 7 o’clock, 10 o’clock, it didn’t matter to us. Playing on Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Monday, it didn’t matter to us.

“We took that approach. Now we’ve got an 11 a.m. game, and that fits right into our plan. We’re tough enough to make adjustments, you just tell us where and when and we’ll be there and see what happens when we play.”

The Wolves have been led by a staunch defense all season and the offensive unit has had its moments as well, producing it share of explosive plays. Against Oneonta it will face an opponent that leans on a strong running attack on offense and a solid defensive front.

“Sometimes I get out there with my kids and they lose focus and I have to remember they’re still teenagers,” McKenzie, a former college coach, said. “But it seems like when we get to the game they lock in and they’ve got just one thing on their mind and that’s doing what we need to do to take care of business so we can take care of the next goal.

“And the next goal has always been December 3. We knew at the beginning of the year we wanted to get the experience of winning five straight games and we accomplished that with the first five or our season. We knew that would prepare us because we knew at the end of the year we were going to have to win five straight games. All that was part of the plan.

We neve talked about going undefeated; that wasn’t part of the plan. But we did say we needed preparation on winning five straight games and beat Blount, which is our rival, and finishing things off on December 3 with a championship. We talked about it every day.”

Anthony Mix has stepped up his play at quarterback and seems to be getting more and more comfortable with his role and in directing the offense with each game.

“At one time I thought I was putting too much pressure on Anthony Mix, but he stood up to it and accepted that challenge,” McKenzie said. “We’re going to work hard and we’re going to lead by example and we’re going to take this championship on December 3. We expected to do it and through our work ethic and through discipline and character we’re going to go up there and try to finish this deal.”

Vigor has a strong tradition of playing for state championships and producing successful programs. Although he is in just his second year as head coach, McKenzie said he’s well aware of the tradition.

“I know about the tradition and the legacy (at Vigor),” he said. “I’ve been getting a lot of calls. I just told somebody it seemed like everybody knew when I was on my way home because I got like 10 straight phone calls. I’m trying to call everybody back. We had a great fan base (turnout) last week against Jackson (at Blount); people were waiting in line to get a ticket to get in the game.

“… Then you get Willie Anderson, Roosevelt Patterson, Robert Brazile, Scott Hunter, all the old, big-time players that went through the same route guys that these guys are going through and giving them support. That’s bringing back that old legacy and tradition. It’s been a great time for our kids.

“I told them all those guys have written their story and now they (current players) are writing their story, because we always talk about those guys. And 30 years from now they’ll talk about the 2021 team that came together and worked hard and went on to win a state championship. That’s the biggest thing you can have is to be part of a high school legacy and be a part of a great tradition like there is at Vigor.”