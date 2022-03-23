17 shootings over one weekend in the city of Mobile, with three dead.

70 rounds shot at a vigil held for two of the dead.

142 murder cases waiting to go before a grand jury.

193 murder cases awaiting trial.

335 untried murder cases, total.

100-plus murderers out on bond, walking the streets.

Gun violence is obviously out of control in this city.

It’s not just happening in the “bad parts” of town in the wee hours of the morning. It’s in front of Mobile Infirmary at 11 a.m. when your pregnant wife or sister is heading to her OB appointment or your grandmother is walking in to see her cardiologist.

It’s in front of schools as they are letting out and at the place where you have picked up crawfish or a pound of shrimp a million times.

It’s at intersections you go through every single day driving to work or taking your child to school or to some after-school activity.

Shootings all in broad daylight. In every part of town from LoDa to WeMo.

Just last night, I was awakened by gunshots as I was sleeping in my Midtown home around 3 a.m. I could tell it was pretty far away, but it was still close enough to home to make me wonder. Wonder … if those bullets reached their intended target. Wonder … if yet another young life had been taken. Wonder … how we got here. And wonder … what it was going to take to curb this insane level of violence.

In a press conference on Monday, following the rash of shootings over the weekend, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and his administration said they have made a lot of arrests, but the perpetrators are almost immediately let back out on the streets. Stimpson could not have put it more bluntly, saying, “The criminal justice system in Mobile is broken.”

He’s right. It is broken. It was already underfunded and fatigued before COVID-19, but the virus put it on life support, and it has still not fully recovered.

Some say the courts and presiding judge took an overly cautious approach to handling cases during the pandemic. Obviously, that was understandable in the beginning when we were all dealing with the unknown, but critics have said that approach lingered much longer than necessary and even into 2021 when people were heading back into crowded venues, like football stadiums and concert halls.

The judges would argue they had to be more cautious as they are dealing with people who aren’t making their own decision to be in a crowd, but rather being legally compelled to show up in court, as jury members, experts or witnesses.

And yes, they are letting people out on bond, and say, if you want to blame someone for that, thank your founding fathers and the U.S. Constitution. Their hands are tied. They also point to the fact they are clearing more cases than any other circuit in the state.

One thing they all can agree on though is how important it is for voters to ratify “Aniah’s Law” when it appears on the ballot in November, as it will allow judges to keep the most violent suspects behind bars.

The district attorney’s office also lays some of the blame on the state’s forensics department, saying it is backed up, and they can’t make their cases until they have sufficient evidence to prosecute. Autopsy, toxicology and ballistics reports are absolutely necessary but slow-coming.

Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste said the parents of these kids who are out running the streets with guns need to intervene and take some responsibility too, saying they have failed their kids and, in turn, their community as a whole.

I think any reasonable person can look at this and know they are all right to some degree. Fingers are pointing in all different directions right now and for good reason. There are many, many factors that have gotten us to the place we are now.

But the bigger question is, where do we go from here?

How we get out of it is just as complicated as how we got into it, but there seem to be a couple of obvious places to start.

First, the city was successful in getting a special court set up to adjudicate cases involving outstanding violent crime. Three well-known retired judges — Charlie Graddick, John Lockett and Roderick Stout — have been appointed to preside over this. But from what I understand, they haven’t really gotten much on their dockets yet. Does this go back to cases just not being ready, or is there resentment the city got involved with this and it’s some sort of petty turf war? Considering what is at stake, I would hope it’s not the latter.

But we need more judges on a permanent basis anyway. We need more funding for our court system, and we clearly need more hands on deck at the department of forensics. It is time for Gov. Ivey and our state legislators to make fixing the criminal justice system in this state a top priority. Forget wasting so much time on addressing problems that aren’t really problems and try to address issues that come with body counts.

Many of us don’t think of this as our problem. We don’t know the victims, and we don’t know the perpetrators. They decided to solve their problems with bullets, so that’s on them. It’s not our fault their parents failed them and the criminal justice system is “broken.”

And that’s true. It isn’t.

But we need to start caring and realize it is our problem. It is this entire community’s problem. There have already been injuries, but it is only a matter of time before one of these shootouts results in the death or deaths of innocent bystanders. Right in the middle of town. In broad daylight.

And it could be you or one of your loved ones.

Are you willing to just keep hoping it’s not you or someone you care about that ends up in the crossfire?

It’s time to demand quick and decisive action from our state leaders before more blood is spilled.