Photo | facebook.com/neworleanskarma

Band: City of Mobile’s Fourth of July Celebration

Date: Monday, July 4, at 4 p.m.

Venue: Cooper Riverside Park, 101 S. Water St., mobileparksandrec.org

Tickets: $10 at the door

The city of Mobile Parks & Recreation Department continues its offerings of live music and festive activities at Cooper Riverside Park. The city of Mobile’s Fourth of July Celebration will be a family-friendly event that will span from Cooper Riverside Park to Mardi Gras Park. Mardi Gras Park will be the celebration’s “Kid Zone” with a variety of activities, a live DJ, inflatables and vendors. This celebration will reach a patriotic apex with a dazzling fireworks display.

As with all memorable events in the Azalea City, the Fourth of July celebration will feature a vibrant soundtrack. The Parks & Rec Department has pulled two musical powerhouses from South Louisiana to provide the tunes for this event. Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners will give the masses a reason to start this party early. Thomas continues a zydeco family legacy that began with his father, Leo “The Bull” Thomas. The group’s frontman began his exploration of zydeco’s swampy sounds before he entered his teens. After touring with his father for over a decade, Thomas started his own band. Since then, he has released nine studio albums and toured worldwide. Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners promises to electrify this event with a hearty delivery of some of the zydeco world’s finest sounds.

New Orleans party band Karma will be the celebration’s headliner. This collective of Crescent City talent boasts an “action-packed, highly energized and engaging” live music experience. From Journey to Bruno Mars, this band’s extensive lineup of musicians and vocalists they cover is addicted to keeping the crowd energized for the entire performance.