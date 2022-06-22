Lagnia-POD S2, Ep24

This week’s Lagniappe features special guest and Lagniappe contributor Lynn Oldshue who is authoring a yearlong series called “It’s the Devil” which is deep-dive into the drug epidemic in South Alabama.

We discuss:

• How cracking down on Mobile’s pill mills created a vacuum for its drug problem to take off.

• The death of Kelsey Johnston and the crackdown on the Crossley Hills gang.

• The human side of fentanyl abuse and how we need to view addiction

All this and more by hitting play…