Lagnia-POD S2, Ep24
This week’s Lagniappe features special guest and Lagniappe contributor Lynn Oldshue who is authoring a yearlong series called “It’s the Devil” which is deep-dive into the drug epidemic in South Alabama.
We discuss:
• How cracking down on Mobile’s pill mills created a vacuum for its drug problem to take off.
• The death of Kelsey Johnston and the crackdown on the Crossley Hills gang.
• The human side of fentanyl abuse and how we need to view addiction
All this and more by hitting play…
