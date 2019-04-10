Photos | Shane Rice
Celebrate One of Mobile’s Newest Culinary Traditions
Lagniappe Weekly presents the 3rd Annual Mobile Bay Restaurant & Cocktail Week. This delicious event will take place Wednesday to Wednesday, April 10 – April 17, 2019, at participating restaurants throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties. All restaurant specials are listed in this special section or at mobilebayrestaurantweek.com.
How does this work?
It’s easy. There are no special tickets required. Just peruse this special section or go to www.mobilebayrestaurantweek.com to find out all of the participating restaurants and their specials. Some restaurants may require reservations or only offer the special at lunch or dinner only, so make sure to check their individual requirements.
Fine Dining Restaurants
$35 per person/$70 per couple
Casual Spots
$12.50 per person
$25 per couple
Special Pricing
Check Restaurant Listings for their special menu or featured item and its price
The specialty cocktail
For those who enjoy the liquid diet
THIS IS MY KIND OF EATING CONTEST!
Prize Packages
Each time you eat at a participating Mobile Bay Restaurant Week restaurant and order their MBRW special, have your server stamp your completed entry form and place it in the restaurant’s prize box. Each restaurant will have entry forms available onsite. You can also enter by simply posting a photo on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) enjoying a featured restaurant’s special using the #MBRW2019 hashtag. Beginning April 18, we will collect all of the boxes and compile all of the social media entries. We will draw and announce the winners on April 24.
Ultimate Foodie Prize Package
$100 Gift Card Callaghan’s
$50 Gift Card to Texas de Brazil
$50 Gift Card to Walk-Ons
$50 Gift Card to Wintzell’s
$25 Gift Card to Taqueria Cancun
$25 Gift Card to Eugene’s Monkey Bar
$25 Cockeyed Charlie’s
$25 Gift Card Pour Baby
$25 Gift Card to Heroes or Royal Scam
$25 Gift Card to Island Wing Company
$25 Gift Card to Mediterranean Sandwich Company
$25 Gift Card to Papa Daves
$25 Gift Card Waves DI
$20 Gift Card to Butch Cassidy’s
$20 Gift Card to Bob’s Downtown Grill
Ultimate Gourmet Prize Package
$100 Gift Card Callaghan’s
$50 Gift Card to Texas de Brazil
$50 Gift Card to Walk Ons
$25 Gift Card to Taqueria Mexico
$25 Gift Card Pour Baby
$25 Gift Card to Heroes or Royal Scam
$25 Gift Card to Mediterranean Sandwich Company
$25 Iron Hand Brewing
$20 Gift Card to Butch Cassidy’s
$20 Fuego
$10 Gift Card to Bob’s Downtown Grill
$35 per person/|$70 per couple
Bonefish Grill
3-Course Menu/$35 per person
6955 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 633-7196
https://www.bonefishgrill.com
Service: Dinner Only
Reservations: Preferred
Choice of Soup or Salad
Bonefish House Salad
Classic Caesar Salad
Cup of Corn Chowder
& Lump Crab
Choice of Entrees
(with choice of two fresh sides)
Filet 8 oz
Rhea’s Cobia
Ahi Tuna Bellair
Salmon Spinach Bacon Blue
Dessert (Individual Portion)
Macadamia Nut Brownie
Jen’s Jamaican Coconut Pie
Dauphin’s
4-Course Menu/$35 per person
107 St. Francis St. Suite 3400, 34th Floor Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 444-0200
https://godauphins.com/
Service: Dinner
Reservations: Preferred
FIRST COURSE, choice of
Gumbo z’herb
Our tribute to Chef Leah Chase’s famous Holy Thursday dish of greens, Conecuh sausage, chicken, smoked ham hocks and beef brisket in seasoned pot liquor then lightly smoked using the SmokePistol
Poke
Yellowfin tuna, sesame, pecans, sambal, green onion, jasmine rice, house-pickled cucumbers and ginger
Fried Green Tomato & Alabama Shrimp Remoulade
Fresh green tomatoes fried perfectly and topped with chilled, peeled Alabama shrimp in a New Orleans-inspired remoulade sauce
Fried Alligator
A Gulf Coast favorite – flash-fried alligator with a New Orleans-inspired remoulade sauce
SECOND COURSE, choice of
House Salad
A blend of mesclun salad greens, fresh citrus segments, and sweet and spicy roasted pecans, all tossed with our house dressing – a mango, lemongrass and ginger vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar dressing tossed with Romaine lettuce, herbed croutons and Parmesan
Spinach, Strawberry & Goat Cheese
A unique blend of baby spinach, fresh strawberries, sweet and spicy roasted pecans and goat cheese, all tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
THIRD COURSE, choice of
Fried Gulf Shrimp
Alabama Gulf Shrimp lightly fried, served with Sidewinder fries and mango broccoli slaw
Shrimp & Grits
Grilled jumbo Gulf Shrimp in a Conecuh sausage and tomato spiked broth, with a poached egg, served over a bed of our creamy, organic stone-ground cheese grits
Pecan-Encrusted Fish
Chef’s selection of fresh fish rolled on ground sweet and spicy pecans, paneed and served with citrus beurre blanc and tropical mango salsa. Served with wild rice pilaf and vegetable of the day
Mobile Bay Stew
A savory blend of local bacon, Conecuh sausage, and seasonings cooked together in a light broth with local shrimp, crab, fish and oysters fresh from the Gulf – all topped with a perfectly poached egg
Beef Tournedos
Tournedos of beef served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day
Airline Chicken
Fresh Airline chicken breast sautéed in a lemon, garlic and rosemary sauce and served with mashed Yukon Gold potatoes and vegetable of the day
FOURTH COURSE, choice of
Key Lime Pie
Classic Key Lime Pie in a graham crust topped with hibiscus and mango syrup
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Flourless chocolate cake with chocolate sauce, hibiscus syrup, raspberries and fresh whipped cream
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
A decadent bread pudding served on ginger-caramel sauce
Half Shell Oyster House
3-Course Menu/$35 per person
Mobile and Spanish Fort locations
Mobile: 3654 Airport Blvd
Mobile, AL 36608
251.338.9350
Spanish Fort: 30500 Hwy 181, Ste 800 Spanish Fort, AL 36526
(251) 206.8768
https://halfshelloysterhouse.com
Reservations: Not required
Choose One Appetizer
Oyster Sampler
Tuna & Crab Stack
Voodoo Shrimp
Seafood Stuffed Portabella
Choice of One Entrée
6 oz Filet
Royal Reds
Fried Shrimp
Redfish Orleans
Choice of One Dessert
Key Lime Pie
Bananas Foster Cheesecake
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
Chocolate Obsession
Pour Baby
$35 per person
6808 Airport Blvd. Suite H
Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 343-3555
https://www.pour-baby.com/
Service: Dinner Only
Reservations: Preferred
Wine Paired Puerto Rican Cuisine
Enjoy a glass of Adelsheim Pinto Gris, Willamette Valley
Shrimp Mofongo
Gulf Shrimp simmered in Puerto Rican Salsa Criolla (Creole) atop crispy Mashed Plantain
Tres Leches Cake
Fluffy, light cake soaked with sweet milks topped with whipped cream and tropical fruit
Texas de Brazil
$35 per person
The Shoppes at Bel Air
3201 Airport Blvd
Mobile, AL 36606
(251) 444-0777
https://texasdebrazil.com
Service: Dinner Only
Reservations: Preferred
Endless servings of flame-grilled meats cooked over a wood charcoal fire, accompanied by crafted gourmet salad area.
The Royal Scam
3-Course Menu/$35 per person
72 S. Royal St. Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 432-7226
https://royalscammobile.com//
Reservations: Preferred
Appetizer
Spinach salad with goat cheese, strawberries and candied walnuts or seafood gumbo
Entrée, choice of three
Petit Filet Mignon
With veal demi-glace. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus
Fresh Catch
Seared scallops with rice pilaf, broccoli and lemon buerre blanc
Lamb Chops
Lamb chops with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus
Dessert
Choice of Bread Pudding Scam or Royal Strawberry Shortcake
The Trellis Room
3-Course Menu/$35 per person
26 N Royal St #1
Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 338-2000
https://www.facebook.com/TrellisRoom/
Reservations: Preferred
Starter
Mixed Greens Salad
Stone Hollow Goat Cheese, Priester’s Pecans, Strawberries, Satsuma Orange
Choice of Entree
Pan Roasted Joyce Farms Chicken Breast
Cauliflower Puree, Spicy Vegetable Ratatouille and Thyme Jus
Shrimp and Grits
Local Jumbo Shrimp, BH Bacon, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Grape Tomatoes, Stone Ground Grits
Beer Braised Pork Belly
Field Pea Succotash, Spicy Pickled Cabbage, Braising Jus
Choice of Dessert
Wintzell’s Oyster House
3-Course Menu/$35 per person
All Wintzell’s Locations
Downtown Mobile: 605 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602
West Mobile: 6700 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
Saraland: 1208 Shelton Beach Rd, Saraland, AL 36571
https://www.wintzellsoysterhouse.com/
Service: Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
Starter
Cup of seafood gumbo
Famous! Made with our special roux, shrimp, crawfish, lump crabmeat, okra and stewed tomatoes
Choice of One Entree
Redfish Bienville
Blackened redfish over Cajun rice, topped with a creamy Parmesan sauce and blackened jumbo shrimp
Fried or Broiled J.O. Platter
Premium white fish, oysters, shrimp, stuffed crab and scallops, fried to a flavorful finish
No substitutions please
Lagniappe
Homemade Bread Pudding
Made from scratch, no raisins. Topped with delicious warm rum sauce.
*Non-alcoholic beverage (fountain drink or tea) included.
It’s All Greek to Me
Special Pricing/4-course dinner
$37/per person
108 N Section St. Fairhope, AL 36532
(251) 265-3623
www.facebook.com/Its-All-Greek-To-Me
Reservations: Not required
Starters
Signature Saganaki Dish
Salads
Greek Salad
Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, red onions, Kalamata olives,
green peppers with our Greek special dressing
Entrees
(select one option)
Signature Kefallonian Meat Pie
Lamb, pork, rice, special Greek seasoning, in a delectable pastry dough.
Accompanied with fresh vegetables & lemon butter potatoes.
Greek Style Lamb Chops
Accompanied with Cavatapi pasta, drenched in seventh heaven cheese…can you say yum!
2 Lamb Gyros
Freshly made, daily, not the meatloaf variety that you get everywhere else, marinated in our Proprietary blend.
Signature Moussaka
What’s a Greek restaurant without Moussaka?!!!
Desserts
(select one)
Our Signature Loukoumades
Piled high with honey, and brown sugar & white sugar & cinnamon.
Galaktoboutiko
Can you say melt in your mouth heaven? Warm Greek custard
wrapped in a flaky phyllo, with cinnamon, honey & pecans
Loaves and Fishes
Special Pricing
13476 Tanner Williams Rd. Mobile, AL
251-649-6090
Open Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Two Steak Dinners for $43.98
Each dinner includes two sides and an appetizer
Fuego
Special Pricing/ 3-course dinner with adult beverage for $50 per person
2066 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36607
http://www.fuegocoastalmex.com/
Drinks
Choose one drink from any of our handcrafted margaritas, or from our beer and wine list
Appetizer
Tableside guacamole
Made fresh at your table
Queso la Flama Blanco
Traditional Mexican cheese dip with a Fuego spin
Los Cabos Seared Ahi
Lightly seasoned Ahi tuna seared to perfection and served with our house made raspberry chile sauce
Entrée
All entrees served with Spanish rice, Mexican corn cake, and your choice of black, pinto, or refried beans.
Enchilada Suizas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce, melted jack cheese, and pickled jalapenos
Seafood Enchiladas
Shrimp, crab, and scallop enchiladas topped with a spicy lobster cream sauce
Slow Stewed Pork Chile Verde
slow cooked pork served in a mildly spicy verde sauce
Shrimp Tacos
Sautéed shrimp, served on flour tortillas with jicama slaw, cilantro aioli, and fresh pico de gallo
Dessert
Churros
Fried cinnamon sticks served with a house made Mexican style churro chocolate
Flan
House made traditional Mexican custard topped with caramel
Fathom’s
$12.50 per person/$25 per couple
(Inside the Riverview Plaza Hotel)
64 S Water St.
Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 438-4000
https://www.facebook.com/FathomsLounge/
Service: Dinner
Reservations: Not required
Fathoms Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Blackened Mahi Mahi, Remoulade, Caramelized Onions, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, on a Brioche Bun with Cajun dusted Sweet Potato Fries and a maple mustard dipping sauce.
Mediterranean Sandwich Company
$25 per couple
All Locations
274 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602
3702 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
2502 Schillinger Rd S #2,
Mobile, AL 36695
6890 US-90, Daphne, AL 36526
https://mediterraneansandwich.com/
Service: Dinner
Reservations: Not required
Restaurant Week Special
for Two
Enjoy one appetizer of your choice, two sandwich or salad combos (includes side and a drink) and two baklavas.
Moe’s BBQ
$12.50 per person
701 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36602
4672 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
3385 Schillinger Rd N #1,
Semmes, AL 36575
https://www.moesoriginalbbq.com/
Service: Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
Combo Platter – $12.50
Pick 2 Meats and 2 Sides, Cornbread and Drink Included
SPECIAL PRICING
BILL-E’S
19992 Hwy 181 Fairhope, AL
251-281-2663
https://www.bill-es.com/
Reservations: Not required
Restaurant Week Special
With purchase of two beverages, second burger or sandwich of equal or lesser value is free.
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Special Pricing
263 St. Francis St. Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 405-1497
https://www.facebook.com/pg/corneroffatandhappy
Service: Breakfast Only
Reservations: Not required
Sawyer’s Breakfast – $3
2 eggs just like you like ‘em, with grits and biscuit
Downtown Breakfast – $7
2 eggs just like you like ‘em, served with bacon, Conecuh sausage, grits and a biscuit
Lee’s Breakfast – $7
2 French Toast, 2 eggs just like you like ‘em and bacon
Carol’s Combo -$10
Fried Fish & Shrimp & Grits
Don’s Omelet – $8
Philly cheese steak, peppers, onions, provolone cheese, grits, buttermilk biscuit or toast
Kyle’s Breakfast – $10
Eggs, bacon, Conecuh sausage, home-fried potatoes, Elba’s sausage, grits, buttermilk biscuit or toast
Brick & Spoon
Special Pricing
3662 Airport Blvd Suite A
Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 378-8378
www.brickandspoonrestaurant.com
Service: Breakfast and Lunch
Reservations: Not required
Killer Creole Omelet – $15
Gulf Shrimp, Tasso, onions, red and green peppers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with fire roasted corn grits.
Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary – $12
Fully customizable. Our customers often include enough add-ons to create their very own “liquid meal.” All Bloody Mary’s are made with a critically acclaimed homemade mix.
Butch Cassidy’s
Special Pricing
60 N Florida St. Mobile, AL 36607
(251) 450-0690
https://www.butchcassidys.com/
Reservations: Not required
$14.50 per person
Traditional Southern Fried Green Tomatoes or Fried Pickles
AND
Soon-to-be Famous Butch Burger, with side
Available Lunch and Dinner
$22 per person
Choice of Any Appetizer
Hombre Nachos, Rio Grande Nachos, Pollo Nachos, Tombstone Chips and Salsa, Bagg’s Wyoming Buffalo Wings, Cassidy Fries, Butch Cassidy Chili Cheese Fries, Wild Bunch Shrooms with Dip, South Pass Cheese Sticks, San Juan Peppers, Fried Green Tomatoes or Fried Pickles
And
Pick Two Seafood Combo DINNER ONLY
Fried Shrimp, Fish, Oysters, or 2 Stuffed Crabs (No Crab Claws)
Butchwacker – $8
Chocolate Syrup, Vanilla Ice Cream, Bacardi Rum 151, Malibu Rum
Chicken Salad Chick
Special Pricing
5753 Old Shell Rd. Mobile, AL 36608
2370 Hillcrest Rd R Mobile, AL 36695 1802 US-98 F Daphne, AL 36526
Old Shell Road: (251) 408-3236 Hillcrest: (251) 660-0501
Daphne: (251) 625-1092
https://www.chickensaladchick.com//
Service: Lunch until close of business at 7 p.m.
Reservations: Not required
Buy 2 Quick Chicks, Get 1 Free!
Flipped-Out Kitchen
Special Pricing/$10.95 per person
7765 Airport Blvd #120 Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 375-1899
https://flippedoutkitchen.com/
Cuisine: Build your own bowls using fresh ingredients
Reservations: Not required
Little Italy – $10.95
Chicken, Andouille sausage, penne pasta, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic, oregano and basil tossed in marinara and topped with fresh Parmesan
The Pink Lady – $10.95
Little Italy made with half and half combo of marinara and Alfredo sauces
Crazy Cajun – $10.95
Shrimp, Andouille sausage, rice, green onions, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, spinach, roasted garlic and blackened seasoning with just a splash of marinara.
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
Special Pricing/ $13.50 per person
Downtown
273 Dauphin St. Mobile 36602
(251) 433-4376
West Mobile
36 Hillcrest Rd. Mobile 36608
251) 341-9464
https://heroessportsbar.com/
Reservations: Not required
Restaurant Week Specials
Half portion of award-winning Spinach Crawfish Dip plus 10 wings any flavor – $13.50
Cajun dry rub & Spicy Clipper Sauce are strongly recommended
Iron Hand Brewing
Special Pricing/$10 per person
206 State St. Mobile, AL 36603
(251) 725-6912
https://www.facebook.com/ironhandbrewing/
Service: Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
Ben’s Japanese Curry – $10
House Beer – $5.50
Island Wing Company
Special Pricing – $10.95 per person
2617 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606
https://www.islandwing.com/
Service: Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
$10.95 Fixed Menu
Includes Tea or Soda
All-American Burger
with One Side
Chicken or Veggie Stir Fry
Pulled Pork Sandwich
with One Side
Buffalo Chicken Taco
with One Side
Steak Quesadilla
Caesar or Southwest Chicken Salad
Liquid Sushi Lounge
Special Pricing/ $8
661 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 432-0109
https://www.facebook.com/LiquidSushiLounge/
Service: Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
Bajiru – $8
Spicy Thai Basil, Strawberry, Avocado, & Jalapeno topped with spicy lemon
Almada – $8
Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Pineapple, Arugula topped with roasted red peppers, Sriacha & cilantro
The Hana Mule $7
Drink Special made with Lychee Sake, Ginger Beer & Lime
Meat Boss
Special Pricing – $9 per person
1087 Downtowner Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36609
https://www.meatboss.com/
Reservations: Required
Triple Slider Special! $9
To celebrate the opening of our newest location, we’re offering a Triple Slider Special! Our meats are smoked long and slow over an all-wood fire and pulled or sliced by hand! Our
meats stand alone but if you prefer, they can be drenched with any of our 5 Original BBQ Sauces! For your Triple, choose 3 meats for a combined total ½ pound of our best meats!
RESTAURANT WEEK SPECIAL IS FOR DOWNTOWNER LOCATION ONLY
Papa Dave’s
Special Pricing
18974 Section St. Fairhope, AL 36532
(251) 228-0248
https://www.facebook.com/Papa-Daves-BBQ-1061210280695254/
Service: Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
$25 Rack of Baby Back Ribs
Includes two small sides
Sonny’s BBQ
Special Pricing/ $12.99 per person
770 Schillinger Rd S. Mobile, AL 36695
(251) 634-0999
https://www.sonnysbbq.com/
Service: Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
Pork, Rib & Wing Basket
Choice of pulled or sliced pork, 2 St. Louis ribs, ½ pound of smoked wings, 1 side and choice of garlic bread or cornbread
Taqueria Mexico
3733 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 414-4496
Taqueria Cancun
Shoppes at Bel Air (next to Target) 3156-3172 International Dr. Mobile, AL 36606
(251) 476-9967
https://www.facebook.com/10taqueriamexico/
Reservations: Not required
Special Pricing. Both locations have the same Restaurant Week special!
$15.99 Fajitas for Two
(Steak or Chicken)
$6.99 House Margarita
Tiffy B’s
Special Pricing – $10 per person
4366 Old Shell Rd. Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 307-5850
https://www.facebook.com/Tiffy-Bs-Eatery
Reservations: Not required
The Bayou Basket – $10
One cup of Back Bay Gumbo
One cup of Shrimp Creole
One cup of Red Beans and Rice with Conecuh
Cornbread & Butter
Choice of Sweet or Unsweet
*Must present Tiffy B’s coupon from April 10 issue of Lagniappe
Walk-On’s
Special Pricing
3673 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 408-3055
https://walk-ons.com/
Service: Lunch and Dinner.
Reservations: Not required
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos – $10.99
Fried shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, cabbage, jack, tomato, green onion, with sweet potato fries
Redfish Tacos – $10.99
Blackened redfish, chipotle slaw, avocado and lime crema, with fries
Loaded Queseaux – $9.99
Cajun queseaux, chili, sour cream, tomatoes, pickled jalepenos, tortilla chips
Shroom & Swiss Melt – $10.99
½ pound burger, caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms. Swiss, chipotle, mayo, Texas toast, with fries
Blackened Redfish – $13.99
Blackened redfish, sweet corn grits, beurre blanc sauce, green beans, garlic bread
Half Ribeye Poboy – $10.99
Sliced blackened ribeye, swiss, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, Dijon horseradish, poboy bread, with fries
Scholarship Burger – $8.99
1/3 pound burger, American, dressed brioche bun, with fries
Cheese Fries with Chili – $9.49/$15.99
Jack, cheddar, bacon, banana peppers, green onions, with chipotle ranch, MeMe’s chili
Waves-DI
Special Pricing
1600 Bienville Blvd.
Dauphin Island, AL 36528
(251) 285-6034
https://thewavesdi.com/
Reservations: Not required
Surf burger $10.99
with choice of side, plus one non-alcoholic beverage – $10.99
Wave-Wacker $9.75
COCKTAILS
Brick & Spoon
3662 Airport Blvd Suite A
Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 378-8378
www.brickandspoonrestaurant.com
Breakfast and Lunch
Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary – $12
Fully customizable. Our customers often include enough add-ons to create their very own “liquid meal.” All Bloody Mary’s are made with a critically acclaimed homemade mix.
Butch Cassidy’s
60 N Florida Street
Mobile, AL 36607
(251) 450-0690
https://www.butchcassidys.com/
Butchwacker – $8
Chocolate Syrup, Vanilla Ice Cream, Bacardi Rum 151, Malibu Rum
Cockeyed Charlie’s
6920 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 725-1112
www.facebook.com/Cockeyed-Charlies
Charlie’s Special – $7
3 oz. Smirnoff Vodka & Cranberry-Grape Juice
Includes Souvenir Cockeyed Cup
El Papi
615 Dauphin St.
(251) 308-2655
https://www.el-papi.com
Paloma – $7
Macarena Blanco, Grapefruit, Agave, Haritos Tamarind, Lime, Tajik Rim
Eugene’s Monkey Bar
(Inside Hilton Garden Inn Downtown) 15 N Conception St. Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 378-9377
www.eugenesmonkeybarandgrill.com
Eugene’s Strawberry Bellini – $7
FIVE
609 Dauphin St.
Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 308-3105
https://www.five-bar.com/
Strawberry Lemonade – $6
Tito’s Vodka, House made sour mix, muddled strawberries, Sprite
Iron Hand Brewing
206 State St. Mobile, AL 36603
(251) 725-6912
https://www.facebook.com/ironhandbrewing/
Cuisine: English style pub fare
Service: Lunch and Dinner
Reservations: Not required
House Beer – $5.50
Island Wing Company
2617 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36606
https://www.islandwing.com/
Island Punch Cocktail – $7
Liquid Sushi Lounge
661 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 432-0109
https://www.facebook.com/LiquidSushiLounge/
The Hana Mule $7
Lychee Sake, ginger beer & Lime
POST
571 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 408-9198
https://www.postdrinks.com/
Violet Stratus
Hendrick’s Gin, fresh limejuice, simple syrup, muddled blackberries & egg white
The Haberdasher
113 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 436-0989
https://www.facebook.com/thehabmobile
Daiquiri de Martinique – $7
Clement Cane Blue rheum Agricola, lime, demurer
Taqueria Mexico
3733 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 414-4496
Taqueria Cancun
Shoppes at Bel Air (next to Target) 3156-3172 International Dr. Mobile, AL 36606
(251) 476-9967
www.facebook.com/10taqueriamexico
*Both locations have same Restaurant Week special.
$6.99 House Margarita
Waves-DI
1600 Bienville Blvd.
Dauphin Island, AL 36528
(251) 285-6034
https://thewavesdi.com/
Wave-Wacker $9.75
Waves DI’s take on the classic Bushwhacker
Wet Willie’s
200 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 217-2112
https://www.wetwillies.com/
Choose a Flight of Wet Willie’s Daiquiris -$7
Each flight contains four 3 oz. portions of our best selling daiquiris
Willie’s Favorite Flight
Call a Cab, Shock Treatment, and Attitude Improvement, Sex on the Beach
Sweet and Sour Flight
Mango, Sour Apple, Strawberry, Willie Dazed
Best Blends Flight
Superman – blend of Call a Cab and Shock Treatment
Bob Marley – a bright swirl of Sour Apple, Strawberry & Mango
Pink Flamingo – Strawberry mixed with Pina Colada
Mud Slide – a perfect swirl of Chocolate Thunder and White Russian
