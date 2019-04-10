Photos | Shane Rice

Celebrate One of Mobile’s Newest Culinary Traditions

Lagniappe Weekly presents the 3rd Annual Mobile Bay Restaurant & Cocktail Week. This delicious event will take place Wednesday to Wednesday, April 10 – April 17, 2019, at participating restaurants throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties. All restaurant specials are listed in this special section or at mobilebayrestaurantweek.com.

How does this work?

It’s easy. There are no special tickets required. Just peruse this special section or go to www.mobilebayrestaurantweek.com to find out all of the participating restaurants and their specials. Some restaurants may require reservations or only offer the special at lunch or dinner only, so make sure to check their individual requirements.

Fine Dining Restaurants

$35 per person/$70 per couple

Casual Spots

$12.50 per person

$25 per couple

Special Pricing

Check Restaurant Listings for their special menu or featured item and its price

The specialty cocktail

For those who enjoy the liquid diet

THIS IS MY KIND OF EATING CONTEST!

Prize Packages

Each time you eat at a participating Mobile Bay Restaurant Week restaurant and order their MBRW special, have your server stamp your completed entry form and place it in the restaurant’s prize box. Each restaurant will have entry forms available onsite. You can also enter by simply posting a photo on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) enjoying a featured restaurant’s special using the #MBRW2019 hashtag. Beginning April 18, we will collect all of the boxes and compile all of the social media entries. We will draw and announce the winners on April 24.

Ultimate Foodie Prize Package

$100 Gift Card Callaghan’s

$50 Gift Card to Texas de Brazil

$50 Gift Card to Walk-Ons

$50 Gift Card to Wintzell’s

$25 Gift Card to Taqueria Cancun

$25 Gift Card to Eugene’s Monkey Bar

$25 Cockeyed Charlie’s

$25 Gift Card Pour Baby

$25 Gift Card to Heroes or Royal Scam

$25 Gift Card to Island Wing Company

$25 Gift Card to Mediterranean Sandwich Company

$25 Gift Card to Papa Daves

$25 Gift Card Waves DI

$20 Gift Card to Butch Cassidy’s

$20 Gift Card to Bob’s Downtown Grill

Ultimate Gourmet Prize Package

$100 Gift Card Callaghan’s

$50 Gift Card to Texas de Brazil

$50 Gift Card to Walk Ons

$25 Gift Card to Taqueria Mexico

$25 Gift Card Pour Baby

$25 Gift Card to Heroes or Royal Scam

$25 Gift Card to Mediterranean Sandwich Company

$25 Iron Hand Brewing

$20 Gift Card to Butch Cassidy’s

$20 Fuego

$10 Gift Card to Bob’s Downtown Grill

$35 per person/|$70 per couple

Bonefish Grill

3-Course Menu/$35 per person

6955 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608

(251) 633-7196

https://www.bonefishgrill.com

Service: Dinner Only

Reservations: Preferred

Choice of Soup or Salad

Bonefish House Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

Cup of Corn Chowder

& Lump Crab

Choice of Entrees

(with choice of two fresh sides)

Filet 8 oz

Rhea’s Cobia

Ahi Tuna Bellair

Salmon Spinach Bacon Blue

Dessert (Individual Portion)

Macadamia Nut Brownie

Jen’s Jamaican Coconut Pie

Dauphin’s

4-Course Menu/$35 per person

107 St. Francis St. Suite 3400, 34th Floor Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 444-0200

https://godauphins.com/

Service: Dinner

Reservations: Preferred

FIRST COURSE, choice of

Gumbo z’herb

Our tribute to Chef Leah Chase’s famous Holy Thursday dish of greens, Conecuh sausage, chicken, smoked ham hocks and beef brisket in seasoned pot liquor then lightly smoked using the SmokePistol

Poke

Yellowfin tuna, sesame, pecans, sambal, green onion, jasmine rice, house-pickled cucumbers and ginger

Fried Green Tomato & Alabama Shrimp Remoulade

Fresh green tomatoes fried perfectly and topped with chilled, peeled Alabama shrimp in a New Orleans-inspired remoulade sauce

Fried Alligator

A Gulf Coast favorite – flash-fried alligator with a New Orleans-inspired remoulade sauce

SECOND COURSE, choice of

House Salad

A blend of mesclun salad greens, fresh citrus segments, and sweet and spicy roasted pecans, all tossed with our house dressing – a mango, lemongrass and ginger vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar dressing tossed with Romaine lettuce, herbed croutons and Parmesan

Spinach, Strawberry & Goat Cheese

A unique blend of baby spinach, fresh strawberries, sweet and spicy roasted pecans and goat cheese, all tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

THIRD COURSE, choice of

Fried Gulf Shrimp

Alabama Gulf Shrimp lightly fried, served with Sidewinder fries and mango broccoli slaw

Shrimp & Grits

Grilled jumbo Gulf Shrimp in a Conecuh sausage and tomato spiked broth, with a poached egg, served over a bed of our creamy, organic stone-ground cheese grits

Pecan-Encrusted Fish

Chef’s selection of fresh fish rolled on ground sweet and spicy pecans, paneed and served with citrus beurre blanc and tropical mango salsa. Served with wild rice pilaf and vegetable of the day

Mobile Bay Stew

A savory blend of local bacon, Conecuh sausage, and seasonings cooked together in a light broth with local shrimp, crab, fish and oysters fresh from the Gulf – all topped with a perfectly poached egg

Beef Tournedos

Tournedos of beef served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day

Airline Chicken

Fresh Airline chicken breast sautéed in a lemon, garlic and rosemary sauce and served with mashed Yukon Gold potatoes and vegetable of the day

FOURTH COURSE, choice of

Key Lime Pie

Classic Key Lime Pie in a graham crust topped with hibiscus and mango syrup

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless chocolate cake with chocolate sauce, hibiscus syrup, raspberries and fresh whipped cream

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

A decadent bread pudding served on ginger-caramel sauce

Half Shell Oyster House

3-Course Menu/$35 per person

Mobile and Spanish Fort locations

Mobile: 3654 Airport Blvd

Mobile, AL 36608

251.338.9350

Spanish Fort: 30500 Hwy 181, Ste 800 Spanish Fort, AL 36526

(251) 206.8768

https://halfshelloysterhouse.com

Reservations: Not required

Choose One Appetizer

Oyster Sampler

Tuna & Crab Stack

Voodoo Shrimp

Seafood Stuffed Portabella

Choice of One Entrée

6 oz Filet

Royal Reds

Fried Shrimp

Redfish Orleans

Choice of One Dessert

Key Lime Pie

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

Chocolate Obsession

Pour Baby

$35 per person

6808 Airport Blvd. Suite H

Mobile, AL 36608

(251) 343-3555

https://www.pour-baby.com/

Service: Dinner Only

Reservations: Preferred

Wine Paired Puerto Rican Cuisine

Enjoy a glass of Adelsheim Pinto Gris, Willamette Valley

Shrimp Mofongo

Gulf Shrimp simmered in Puerto Rican Salsa Criolla (Creole) atop crispy Mashed Plantain

Tres Leches Cake

Fluffy, light cake soaked with sweet milks topped with whipped cream and tropical fruit

Texas de Brazil

$35 per person

The Shoppes at Bel Air

3201 Airport Blvd

Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 444-0777

https://texasdebrazil.com

Service: Dinner Only

Reservations: Preferred

Endless servings of flame-grilled meats cooked over a wood charcoal fire, accompanied by crafted gourmet salad area.

The Royal Scam

3-Course Menu/$35 per person

72 S. Royal St. Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 432-7226

https://royalscammobile.com//

Reservations: Preferred

Appetizer

Spinach salad with goat cheese, strawberries and candied walnuts or seafood gumbo

Entrée, choice of three

Petit Filet Mignon

With veal demi-glace. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus

Fresh Catch

Seared scallops with rice pilaf, broccoli and lemon buerre blanc

Lamb Chops

Lamb chops with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus

Dessert

Choice of Bread Pudding Scam or Royal Strawberry Shortcake

The Trellis Room

3-Course Menu/$35 per person

26 N Royal St #1

Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 338-2000

https://www.facebook.com/TrellisRoom/

Reservations: Preferred

Starter

Mixed Greens Salad

Stone Hollow Goat Cheese, Priester’s Pecans, Strawberries, Satsuma Orange

Choice of Entree

Pan Roasted Joyce Farms Chicken Breast

Cauliflower Puree, Spicy Vegetable Ratatouille and Thyme Jus

Shrimp and Grits

Local Jumbo Shrimp, BH Bacon, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Grape Tomatoes, Stone Ground Grits

Beer Braised Pork Belly

Field Pea Succotash, Spicy Pickled Cabbage, Braising Jus

Choice of Dessert

Wintzell’s Oyster House

3-Course Menu/$35 per person

All Wintzell’s Locations

Downtown Mobile: 605 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602

West Mobile: 6700 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Saraland: 1208 Shelton Beach Rd, Saraland, AL 36571

https://www.wintzellsoysterhouse.com/

Service: Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

Starter

Cup of seafood gumbo

Famous! Made with our special roux, shrimp, crawfish, lump crabmeat, okra and stewed tomatoes

Choice of One Entree

Redfish Bienville

Blackened redfish over Cajun rice, topped with a creamy Parmesan sauce and blackened jumbo shrimp

Fried or Broiled J.O. Platter

Premium white fish, oysters, shrimp, stuffed crab and scallops, fried to a flavorful finish

No substitutions please

Lagniappe

Homemade Bread Pudding

Made from scratch, no raisins. Topped with delicious warm rum sauce.

*Non-alcoholic beverage (fountain drink or tea) included.

It’s All Greek to Me

Special Pricing/4-course dinner

$37/per person

108 N Section St. Fairhope, AL 36532

(251) 265-3623

www.facebook.com/Its-All-Greek-To-Me

Reservations: Not required

Starters

Signature Saganaki Dish

Salads

Greek Salad

Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, red onions, Kalamata olives,

green peppers with our Greek special dressing

Entrees

(select one option)

Signature Kefallonian Meat Pie

Lamb, pork, rice, special Greek seasoning, in a delectable pastry dough.

Accompanied with fresh vegetables & lemon butter potatoes.

Greek Style Lamb Chops

Accompanied with Cavatapi pasta, drenched in seventh heaven cheese…can you say yum!

2 Lamb Gyros

Freshly made, daily, not the meatloaf variety that you get everywhere else, marinated in our Proprietary blend.

Signature Moussaka

What’s a Greek restaurant without Moussaka?!!!

Desserts

(select one)

Our Signature Loukoumades

Piled high with honey, and brown sugar & white sugar & cinnamon.

Galaktoboutiko

Can you say melt in your mouth heaven? Warm Greek custard

wrapped in a flaky phyllo, with cinnamon, honey & pecans

Loaves and Fishes

Special Pricing

13476 Tanner Williams Rd. Mobile, AL

251-649-6090

Open Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Two Steak Dinners for $43.98

Each dinner includes two sides and an appetizer

Fuego

Special Pricing/ 3-course dinner with adult beverage for $50 per person

2066 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36607

http://www.fuegocoastalmex.com/

Drinks

Choose one drink from any of our handcrafted margaritas, or from our beer and wine list

Appetizer

Tableside guacamole

Made fresh at your table

Queso la Flama Blanco

Traditional Mexican cheese dip with a Fuego spin

Los Cabos Seared Ahi

Lightly seasoned Ahi tuna seared to perfection and served with our house made raspberry chile sauce

Entrée

All entrees served with Spanish rice, Mexican corn cake, and your choice of black, pinto, or refried beans.

Enchilada Suizas

Two chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce, melted jack cheese, and pickled jalapenos

Seafood Enchiladas

Shrimp, crab, and scallop enchiladas topped with a spicy lobster cream sauce

Slow Stewed Pork Chile Verde

slow cooked pork served in a mildly spicy verde sauce

Shrimp Tacos

Sautéed shrimp, served on flour tortillas with jicama slaw, cilantro aioli, and fresh pico de gallo

Dessert

Churros

Fried cinnamon sticks served with a house made Mexican style churro chocolate

Flan

House made traditional Mexican custard topped with caramel

Fathom’s

$12.50 per person/$25 per couple

(Inside the Riverview Plaza Hotel)

64 S Water St.

Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 438-4000

https://www.facebook.com/FathomsLounge/

Service: Dinner

Reservations: Not required

Fathoms Mahi Mahi Sandwich

Blackened Mahi Mahi, Remoulade, Caramelized Onions, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, on a Brioche Bun with Cajun dusted Sweet Potato Fries and a maple mustard dipping sauce.

Mediterranean Sandwich Company

$25 per couple

All Locations

274 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602

3702 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

2502 Schillinger Rd S #2,

Mobile, AL 36695

6890 US-90, Daphne, AL 36526

https://mediterraneansandwich.com/

Service: Dinner

Reservations: Not required

Restaurant Week Special

for Two

Enjoy one appetizer of your choice, two sandwich or salad combos (includes side and a drink) and two baklavas.

Moe’s BBQ

$12.50 per person

701 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36602

4672 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

3385 Schillinger Rd N #1,

Semmes, AL 36575

https://www.moesoriginalbbq.com/

Service: Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

Combo Platter – $12.50

Pick 2 Meats and 2 Sides, Cornbread and Drink Included

SPECIAL PRICING

BILL-E’S

19992 Hwy 181 Fairhope, AL

251-281-2663

https://www.bill-es.com/

Reservations: Not required

Restaurant Week Special

With purchase of two beverages, second burger or sandwich of equal or lesser value is free.

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

Special Pricing

263 St. Francis St. Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 405-1497

https://www.facebook.com/pg/corneroffatandhappy

Service: Breakfast Only

Reservations: Not required

Sawyer’s Breakfast – $3

2 eggs just like you like ‘em, with grits and biscuit

Downtown Breakfast – $7

2 eggs just like you like ‘em, served with bacon, Conecuh sausage, grits and a biscuit

Lee’s Breakfast – $7

2 French Toast, 2 eggs just like you like ‘em and bacon

Carol’s Combo -$10

Fried Fish & Shrimp & Grits

Don’s Omelet – $8

Philly cheese steak, peppers, onions, provolone cheese, grits, buttermilk biscuit or toast

Kyle’s Breakfast – $10

Eggs, bacon, Conecuh sausage, home-fried potatoes, Elba’s sausage, grits, buttermilk biscuit or toast

Brick & Spoon

Special Pricing

3662 Airport Blvd Suite A

Mobile, AL 36608

(251) 378-8378

www.brickandspoonrestaurant.com

Service: Breakfast and Lunch

Reservations: Not required

Killer Creole Omelet – $15

Gulf Shrimp, Tasso, onions, red and green peppers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with fire roasted corn grits.

Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary – $12

Fully customizable. Our customers often include enough add-ons to create their very own “liquid meal.” All Bloody Mary’s are made with a critically acclaimed homemade mix.

Butch Cassidy’s

Special Pricing

60 N Florida St. Mobile, AL 36607

(251) 450-0690

https://www.butchcassidys.com/

Reservations: Not required

$14.50 per person

Traditional Southern Fried Green Tomatoes or Fried Pickles

AND

Soon-to-be Famous Butch Burger, with side

Available Lunch and Dinner

$22 per person

Choice of Any Appetizer

Hombre Nachos, Rio Grande Nachos, Pollo Nachos, Tombstone Chips and Salsa, Bagg’s Wyoming Buffalo Wings, Cassidy Fries, Butch Cassidy Chili Cheese Fries, Wild Bunch Shrooms with Dip, South Pass Cheese Sticks, San Juan Peppers, Fried Green Tomatoes or Fried Pickles

And

Pick Two Seafood Combo DINNER ONLY

Fried Shrimp, Fish, Oysters, or 2 Stuffed Crabs (No Crab Claws)

Butchwacker – $8

Chocolate Syrup, Vanilla Ice Cream, Bacardi Rum 151, Malibu Rum

Chicken Salad Chick

Special Pricing

5753 Old Shell Rd. Mobile, AL 36608

2370 Hillcrest Rd R Mobile, AL 36695 1802 US-98 F Daphne, AL 36526

Old Shell Road: (251) 408-3236 Hillcrest: (251) 660-0501

Daphne: (251) 625-1092

https://www.chickensaladchick.com//

Service: Lunch until close of business at 7 p.m.

Reservations: Not required

Buy 2 Quick Chicks, Get 1 Free!

Flipped-Out Kitchen

Special Pricing/$10.95 per person

7765 Airport Blvd #120 Mobile, AL 36608

(251) 375-1899

https://flippedoutkitchen.com/

Cuisine: Build your own bowls using fresh ingredients

Reservations: Not required

Little Italy – $10.95

Chicken, Andouille sausage, penne pasta, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic, oregano and basil tossed in marinara and topped with fresh Parmesan

The Pink Lady – $10.95

Little Italy made with half and half combo of marinara and Alfredo sauces

Crazy Cajun – $10.95

Shrimp, Andouille sausage, rice, green onions, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, spinach, roasted garlic and blackened seasoning with just a splash of marinara.

Heroes Sports Bar & Grille

Special Pricing/ $13.50 per person

Downtown

273 Dauphin St. Mobile 36602

(251) 433-4376

West Mobile

36 Hillcrest Rd. Mobile 36608

251) 341-9464

https://heroessportsbar.com/

Reservations: Not required

Restaurant Week Specials

Half portion of award-winning Spinach Crawfish Dip plus 10 wings any flavor – $13.50

Cajun dry rub & Spicy Clipper Sauce are strongly recommended

Iron Hand Brewing

Special Pricing/$10 per person

206 State St. Mobile, AL 36603

(251) 725-6912

https://www.facebook.com/ironhandbrewing/

Service: Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

Ben’s Japanese Curry – $10

House Beer – $5.50

Island Wing Company

Special Pricing – $10.95 per person

2617 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606

https://www.islandwing.com/

Service: Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

$10.95 Fixed Menu

Includes Tea or Soda

All-American Burger

with One Side

Chicken or Veggie Stir Fry

Pulled Pork Sandwich

with One Side

Buffalo Chicken Taco

with One Side

Steak Quesadilla

Caesar or Southwest Chicken Salad

Liquid Sushi Lounge

Special Pricing/ $8

661 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 432-0109

https://www.facebook.com/LiquidSushiLounge/

Service: Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

Bajiru – $8

Spicy Thai Basil, Strawberry, Avocado, & Jalapeno topped with spicy lemon

Almada – $8

Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Pineapple, Arugula topped with roasted red peppers, Sriacha & cilantro

The Hana Mule $7

Drink Special made with Lychee Sake, Ginger Beer & Lime

Meat Boss

Special Pricing – $9 per person

1087 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

https://www.meatboss.com/

Reservations: Required

Triple Slider Special! $9

To celebrate the opening of our newest location, we’re offering a Triple Slider Special! Our meats are smoked long and slow over an all-wood fire and pulled or sliced by hand! Our

meats stand alone but if you prefer, they can be drenched with any of our 5 Original BBQ Sauces! For your Triple, choose 3 meats for a combined total ½ pound of our best meats!

RESTAURANT WEEK SPECIAL IS FOR DOWNTOWNER LOCATION ONLY

Papa Dave’s

Special Pricing

18974 Section St. Fairhope, AL 36532

(251) 228-0248

https://www.facebook.com/Papa-Daves-BBQ-1061210280695254/

Service: Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

$25 Rack of Baby Back Ribs

Includes two small sides

Sonny’s BBQ

Special Pricing/ $12.99 per person

770 Schillinger Rd S. Mobile, AL 36695

(251) 634-0999

https://www.sonnysbbq.com/

Service: Lunch and Dinner

Reservations: Not required

Pork, Rib & Wing Basket

Choice of pulled or sliced pork, 2 St. Louis ribs, ½ pound of smoked wings, 1 side and choice of garlic bread or cornbread

Taqueria Mexico

3733 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608

(251) 414-4496

Taqueria Cancun

Shoppes at Bel Air (next to Target) 3156-3172 International Dr. Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 476-9967

https://www.facebook.com/10taqueriamexico/

Reservations: Not required

Special Pricing. Both locations have the same Restaurant Week special!

$15.99 Fajitas for Two

(Steak or Chicken)

$6.99 House Margarita

Tiffy B’s

Special Pricing – $10 per person

4366 Old Shell Rd. Mobile, AL 36608

(251) 307-5850

https://www.facebook.com/Tiffy-Bs-Eatery

Reservations: Not required

The Bayou Basket – $10

One cup of Back Bay Gumbo

One cup of Shrimp Creole

One cup of Red Beans and Rice with Conecuh

Cornbread & Butter

Choice of Sweet or Unsweet

*Must present Tiffy B’s coupon from April 10 issue of Lagniappe

Walk-On’s

Special Pricing

3673 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608

(251) 408-3055

https://walk-ons.com/

Service: Lunch and Dinner.

Reservations: Not required

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos – $10.99

Fried shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, cabbage, jack, tomato, green onion, with sweet potato fries

Redfish Tacos – $10.99

Blackened redfish, chipotle slaw, avocado and lime crema, with fries

Loaded Queseaux – $9.99

Cajun queseaux, chili, sour cream, tomatoes, pickled jalepenos, tortilla chips

Shroom & Swiss Melt – $10.99

½ pound burger, caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms. Swiss, chipotle, mayo, Texas toast, with fries

Blackened Redfish – $13.99

Blackened redfish, sweet corn grits, beurre blanc sauce, green beans, garlic bread

Half Ribeye Poboy – $10.99

Sliced blackened ribeye, swiss, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, Dijon horseradish, poboy bread, with fries

Scholarship Burger – $8.99

1/3 pound burger, American, dressed brioche bun, with fries

Cheese Fries with Chili – $9.49/$15.99

Jack, cheddar, bacon, banana peppers, green onions, with chipotle ranch, MeMe’s chili

Waves-DI

Special Pricing

1600 Bienville Blvd.

Dauphin Island, AL 36528

(251) 285-6034

https://thewavesdi.com/

Reservations: Not required

Surf burger $10.99

with choice of side, plus one non-alcoholic beverage – $10.99

Wave-Wacker $9.75

COCKTAILS

Cockeyed Charlie’s

6920 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608

(251) 725-1112

www.facebook.com/Cockeyed-Charlies

Charlie’s Special – $7

3 oz. Smirnoff Vodka & Cranberry-Grape Juice

Includes Souvenir Cockeyed Cup

El Papi

615 Dauphin St.

(251) 308-2655

https://www.el-papi.com

Paloma – $7

Macarena Blanco, Grapefruit, Agave, Haritos Tamarind, Lime, Tajik Rim

Eugene’s Monkey Bar

(Inside Hilton Garden Inn Downtown) 15 N Conception St. Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 378-9377

www.eugenesmonkeybarandgrill.com

Eugene’s Strawberry Bellini – $7

FIVE

609 Dauphin St.

Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 308-3105

https://www.five-bar.com/

Strawberry Lemonade – $6

Tito’s Vodka, House made sour mix, muddled strawberries, Sprite

POST

571 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 408-9198

https://www.postdrinks.com/

Violet Stratus

Hendrick’s Gin, fresh limejuice, simple syrup, muddled blackberries & egg white

The Haberdasher

113 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 436-0989

https://www.facebook.com/thehabmobile

Daiquiri de Martinique – $7

Clement Cane Blue rheum Agricola, lime, demurer

Wet Willie’s

200 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 217-2112

https://www.wetwillies.com/

Choose a Flight of Wet Willie’s Daiquiris -$7

Each flight contains four 3 oz. portions of our best selling daiquiris

Willie’s Favorite Flight

Call a Cab, Shock Treatment, and Attitude Improvement, Sex on the Beach

Sweet and Sour Flight

Mango, Sour Apple, Strawberry, Willie Dazed

Best Blends Flight

Superman – blend of Call a Cab and Shock Treatment

Bob Marley – a bright swirl of Sour Apple, Strawberry & Mango

Pink Flamingo – Strawberry mixed with Pina Colada

Mud Slide – a perfect swirl of Chocolate Thunder and White Russian