To the editor:
While I don’t live in the city (limits), I have to agree it’s time to give those folks (Mobile City Council and mayor) a pay increase. Most people would leave a job that hasn’t given them a raise in over 20 years, so the council and the mayor do deserve the raise.
While they’re talking money though they also need to understand that turning down the additional $12.5 million in revenues derived from last year’s annexation proposal would certainly have helped on a number of fronts including this one.
Fred Wheeler
Mobile
