It’s now almost impossible to find a viable path for Bryan Harsin to be a successful coach at Auburn.

Whether he’s fired after the next embarrassing home loss or after another Birmingham Bowl appearance or 14 months from now, Harsin is going to be gone from Auburn soon. He will leave the program and the football roster worse off than they were when he arrived in December of 2020.

Harsin has to shoulder much of the responsibility for the mess Auburn football has become, but all the blame can’t be placed on him.

His hiring was just the most visibly terrible move, of a trio of disastrous moves, by the school. First, Steven Leath was hired as the school’s president. He was bad in just about every way, including his decision to hire Allen Greene to be his right-hand man as athletics director.

When Leath was fired, Greene was in over his head when it came time to hire a new head football coach. Greene went against the wishes of almost all of the Auburn power brokers by hiring Harsin away from Boise State.

Now Greene, like Leath, is being paid handsomely not to work for Auburn. Harsin is about to join the club.

From people who should know, opinions about Harsin when he was hired fell into two categories. In one camp were those who thought Harsin was not a good coach and used the gradual decline of the Boise State program under his leadership to make the point. The Broncos had finished in the AP Top 10 in five of the eight seasons before Harsin took over. In his seven seasons, they never reached that plateau, though they were still consistently successful.

The other opinion about Harsin was that he was a good coach and could be a success at a lot of places but he was a terrible fit for Auburn and would quickly fail. The unwarranted and tasteless personal attack on Harsin after last season is an example of how this theory might be true.

We’re all left to decide which group was correct. But Saturday’s woeful home performance against Penn State makes it crystal clear that one or the other was right.

The Tigers didn’t just look bad in losing 41-12 in a game experts saw as a virtual toss-up. They looked lost.

Harsin started T.J. Finley at quarterback but brought in Robby Ashford on the second play. Both quarterbacks turned the ball over, just as they had done the previous week.

Auburn has now lost nine turnovers while forcing none. That makes the Tigers tied for worst in the entire country in turnovers per game and also tied for last in turnovers forced.

The two interceptions and two fumbles lost went a long way in making the loss to Penn State a blowout. But the turnovers weren’t the reason for the loss.

Penn State looked better coached, more poised, more certain of what they were trying to accomplish and more sure that they had top playmakers who could make plays at critical times.

The result was Auburn’s worst home loss since falling to Georgia in 2012.

I don’t know if Finley is a better quarterback than Ashford. I don’t know if an SEC team can win with Ashford as the primary quarterback. But the thing I do know is Auburn can’t win consistently with Finley at quarterback. That fact became painfully clear as the 6-foot-7 statue tried to find open receivers while his porous offensive line struggled to even slow down the Penn State pass rushers.

Harsin hinted after the game that he even considered giving Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada his first action in an Auburn uniform. It couldn’t have gone worse.

This week Kansas will host Duke in a game that will be bigger and more important than Auburn’s home game against Missouri.

That’s embarrassing for every proud Auburn supporter. If basketball schools like Kansas and Duke can be relevant in football, then why can’t a basketball school like Auburn?

Before long, that will likely be someone else’s problem to solve.

Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 20 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeartRadio app.