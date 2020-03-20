Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized up to 100 members of the Alabama National Guard that could be deployed anywhere in the state to combat COVID-19 should the need arise.



In a statement Friday, Ivey said she had given authorization to Adjutant Gen. Sheryl Gordon with the Alabama National Guard but said there is no determined need for their assistance at this time.



She also said there’s no plan for the Guard to operate as any type of enforcement of public health orders, such as the one issued yesterday setting restrictions on restaurants, bars, daycares and other facilities where the potential spread of COVID-19 among the public exists.



According to Ivey, this action strictly serves as a preparedness measure, should first responders or health care providers need additional support. As of Friday, Alabama has 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“While there is no immediate need for us to deploy our Guard, I have given authorization to Adjutant Gen. Gordon to be on standby, should our first responders and health care providers need additional support,” Ivey said in a statement. “I want to assure Alabamians that our National Guard stands ready to be part of this team’s effort to combat this invisible enemy. My administration has been given clear instructions to do everything possible to ensure the continuity of government while being flexible and responsible to the needs of our state. I ask for the support of my fellow Alabamians as we work through these challenging days together.”